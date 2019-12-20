Local results: Basketball
agate

Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 74, Spearfish 47

Aberdeen Christian 79, Sunshine Bible Academy 49

Arlington 54, Elkton-Lake Benton 45

Bon Homme 61, Scotland 43

Castlewood 82, Colman-Egan 74

Chamberlain 68, Parkston 49

Clark/Willow Lake 55, Britton-Hecla 39

Dakota Valley 77, Canton 49

DeSmet 53, Lake Preston 18

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34

Douglas 57, Pierre 53

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Deubrook 58

Gayville-Volin 55, Alcester-Hudson 46

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 52, Bennett County 49

Hankinson, N.D. 62, Wilmot 49

Howard 55, McCook Central/Montrose 44

Huron 68, Rapid City Stevens 52

Kadoka Area 72, Dupree 34

Lemmon 63, Grant County, N.D. 49

Mobridge-Pollock 49, Sisseton 44, OT

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 73, Freeman 35

Newell 57, Tiospaye Topa 51

Rapid City Central 68, Mitchell 51

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 41

Sioux Falls Lincoln 59, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 65, Brookings 41

Tea Area 64, Dell Rapids 62

Tri-State, N.D. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 33

Tri-Valley 36, Chester 28

Viborg-Hurley 74, Irene-Wakonda 38

Watertown 59, Harrisburg 45

Waverly-South Shore 48, Waubay/Summit 43

West Central 67, Wagner 46

Winner 79, Miller 35

Yankton 59, Brandon Valley 51

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Consolation

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 79, Omaha Nation, Neb. 70

Pine Ridge 65, Todd County 61

Semifinal

White River 51, Crow Creek 44

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation Semifinal

Little Wound 61, Lower Brule 57

Marty Indian 80, Custer 77

Consolation

Oelrichs 64, Santee, Neb. 45

St. Francis Indian 60, Crazy Horse 53

State Line Shootout

Belle Fourche 52, Newcastle, Wyo. 35

Sundance, Wyo. 62, Lead-Deadwood 38

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 53, Spearfish 37

Aberdeen Christian 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

Clark/Willow Lake 58, Britton-Hecla 27

Dakota Valley 60, Canton 24

Dupree 60, Kadoka Area 46

Elk Point-Jefferson 33, Sioux Falls Christian 21

Gayville-Volin 46, Alcester-Hudson 39

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 44, Bennett County 39

Gregory 40, Platte-Geddes 26

Hanson 51, Menno 44

Irene-Wakonda 66, Viborg-Hurley 60, OT

Langford 58, Ipswich 51

Lyman 42, Rapid City Christian 37

McCook Central/Montrose 59, Howard 39

Mitchell 63, Rapid City Central 47

Mobridge-Pollock 61, Sisseton 55

Morrill, Neb. 46, Edgemont 34

Newell 73, Tiospaye Topa 15

Parkston 62, Chamberlain 35

Pierre 55, Sturgis Brown 37

Rapid City Stevens 58, Huron 52

Redfield 33, Groton Area 28

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 52, Brookings 31

Tea Area 56, Dell Rapids 20

Tri-Valley 47, Chester 35

Wall 42, Jones County 35

West Central 63, Wagner 27

Yankton 40, Brandon Valley 28

Lakota Nation Invitational

Makosica Bracket

Consolation

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, Custer 48

Little Wound 81, Todd County 57

Semifinal

Crow Creek 51, Pine Ridge 35

Red Cloud 59, White River 51

Paha Sapa Bracket

Consolation Semifinal

Lower Brule 37, Oelrichs 31

St. Francis Indian 64, Omaha Nation, Neb. 61

Consolation

Santee, Neb. 61, Marty Indian 60

Tiospa Zina Tribal 57, Crazy Horse 42

State Line Shootout

Belle Fourche 41, Newcastle, Wyo. 31

Lead-Deadwood 37, Sundance, Wyo. 25

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Flohr named head coach at Mines
Sports

Flohr named head coach at Mines

Charlie Flohr was a big part of four Division II national titles as an assistant coach and offensive coordinator for Northwest Missouri State.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News