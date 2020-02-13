Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Central 75, Brookings 46
Aberdeen Christian 66, North Central Co-Op 21
Alliance, Neb. 78, Rapid City Christian 38
Arlington 69, Dell Rapids St. Mary 59
Brandon Valley 58, Huron 55
Burke 69, Kimball/White Lake 58
Centerville 68, Menno 43
Clark/Willow Lake 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 41
Corsica/Stickney 79, Freeman 31
DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 45
Ethan 75, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65
Flasher, N.D. 61, Lemmon 49
Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55
Hanson 64, Mitchell Christian 39
Harding County 93, Tiospaye Topa 68
Hulett, Wyo. 79, Edgemont 48
Ipswich 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 44
Iroquois 64, Hitchcock-Tulare 57
Jones County 65, Dupree 31
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Estelline/Hendricks 37
Omaha Nation, Neb. 80, Marty Indian 68
Potter County 73, Faulkton 35
Sioux Falls Christian 78, Western Christian, Iowa 70
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 61
Waverly-South Shore 66, Waubay/Summit 47
Wessington Springs 53, Miller 45
Winner 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 21
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 24
Brandon Valley 58, Huron 55
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 68, Bennett County 64
Deuel 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52
Ethan 39, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30
Hamlin 45, Redfield 37
Harding County 65, Tiospaye Topa 32
Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Iroquois 34
Lead-Deadwood 58, Philip 53
Lyman 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 19
Marty Indian 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48
McCook Central/Montrose 61, Tea Area 58
Milbank 53, Britton-Hecla 30
Miller 49, Wessington Springs 25
North Central Co-Op 42, Aberdeen Christian 40
O Gorman 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 45
Parkston 53, Freeman 24
Pine Ridge 67, Little Wound 61
Ponca, Neb. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Scotland 65, Bridgewater-Emery 49
Spearfish 51, Custer 41
St. Thomas More 61, Red Cloud 42
Todd County 81, Kadoka Area 67
Winner 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 39
Yankton 48, Watertown 39