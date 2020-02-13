Local results: Basketball
Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 75, Brookings 46

Aberdeen Christian 66, North Central Co-Op 21

Alliance, Neb. 78, Rapid City Christian 38

Arlington 69, Dell Rapids St. Mary 59

Brandon Valley 58, Huron 55

Burke 69, Kimball/White Lake 58

Centerville 68, Menno 43

Clark/Willow Lake 52, Aberdeen Roncalli 41

Corsica/Stickney 79, Freeman 31

DeSmet 56, Wolsey-Wessington 45

Ethan 75, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 65

Flasher, N.D. 61, Lemmon 49

Freeman Academy/Marion 56, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 55

Hanson 64, Mitchell Christian 39

Harding County 93, Tiospaye Topa 68

Hulett, Wyo. 79, Edgemont 48

Ipswich 61, Sunshine Bible Academy 44

Iroquois 64, Hitchcock-Tulare 57

Jones County 65, Dupree 31

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Estelline/Hendricks 37

Omaha Nation, Neb. 80, Marty Indian 68

Potter County 73, Faulkton 35

Sioux Falls Christian 78, Western Christian, Iowa 70

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 68, Mitchell 61

Waverly-South Shore 66, Waubay/Summit 47

Wessington Springs 53, Miller 45

Winner 66, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 21

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 24

Brandon Valley 58, Huron 55

Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 68, Bennett County 64

Deuel 69, Tiospa Zina Tribal 52

Ethan 39, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 30

Hamlin 45, Redfield 37

Harding County 65, Tiospaye Topa 32

Hitchcock-Tulare 64, Iroquois 34

Lead-Deadwood 58, Philip 53

Lyman 73, Sunshine Bible Academy 19

Marty Indian 51, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48

McCook Central/Montrose 61, Tea Area 58

Milbank 53, Britton-Hecla 30

Miller 49, Wessington Springs 25

North Central Co-Op 42, Aberdeen Christian 40

O Gorman 68, Sioux City, East, Iowa 45

Parkston 53, Freeman 24

Pine Ridge 67, Little Wound 61

Ponca, Neb. 46, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Scotland 65, Bridgewater-Emery 49

Spearfish 51, Custer 41

St. Thomas More 61, Red Cloud 42

Todd County 81, Kadoka Area 67

Winner 71, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 39

Yankton 48, Watertown 39

