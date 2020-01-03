Local results: Basketball
Local results: Basketball

  Updated

High School basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 69, Warner 31

Avon 54, Alcester-Hudson 42

Belle Fourche 58, New Underwood 23

Burke 45, Jones County 42

DeSmet 56, Arlington 40

Garretson 51, Chester 31

Gregory 59, Gayville-Volin 36

Groton Area 51, Britton-Hecla 44

Harding County 79, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 56

Howard 88, Freeman 28

Ipswich 61, Ethan 51

Lead-Deadwood 49, Bennett County 47

Lemmon 60, Newell 24

Lennox 80, Canton 70

McIntosh 63, Wakpala 61

Rapid City Christian 80, Hill City 27

Rapid City Stevens 71, Brookings 40

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Miller 34

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 45, Yankton 40

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 57, Sioux Falls Lincoln 48

Sioux Valley 74, Beresford 34

Sully Buttes 60, Wall 40

Tea Area 54, Vermillion 50

Timber Lake 55, Kadoka Area 48

Watertown 55, Pierre 49

Winner 62, Bon Homme 24

Aberdeen Roncalli Classic=

McLaughlin 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 61

St. Thomas More 72, Sisseton 36

GIRLS

Avon 52, Alcester-Hudson 26

Brandon Valley 74, Mitchell 33

Burke 39, Jones County 27

Dakota Valley 68, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 54

Flandreau 72, Dell Rapids 42

Garretson 70, Chester 37

Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 19

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 65, Harding County 32

Highmore-Harrold 54, Wessington Springs 29

Howard 49, Freeman 36

Ipswich 45, Sanborn Central 33

Irene-Wakonda 51, Hanson 42

Lead-Deadwood 47, Bennett County 21

Lennox 77, Canton 31

Newell 43, Lemmon 42

Pierre 57, Watertown 47

Rapid City Stevens 69, Brookings 27

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 26

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 59, Yankton 26

Sioux Valley 53, Beresford 44

Spearfish 61, Sturgis Brown 56

Tea Area 57, Vermillion 52

Tri-Valley 61, Baltic 32

Wakpala 70, McIntosh 16

Warner 45, Aberdeen Christian 32

Winner 56, Bon Homme 26

Aberdeen Roncalli Classic=

Aberdeen Roncalli 46, Castlewood 40

St. Thomas More 51, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 33

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Centerville vs. Canistota, ppd. to Jan 18th.

