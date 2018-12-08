Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS 

Aberdeen Christian 76, James Valley Christian 57

Bison 52, Newell 41

Brandon Valley 79, Spearfish 35

Canistota 59, Gayville-Volin 44

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 66, Miller 55

Clark/Willow Lake 80, Sioux Valley 62

Faulkton 52, Wessington Springs 47, OT

Garretson 53, Chester 36

Groton Area 71, Leola/Frederick 48

Harding County 60, Lead-Deadwood 57

Huron 49, Mitchell 48

Jones County 64, Highmore-Harrold 54

Lemmon 61, McLaughlin 43

Little Wound 75, Crow Creek 71

Madison 60, Elk Point-Jefferson 54

Marty Indian 68, Santee, Neb. 28

Milbank 63, Waubay/Summit 53

Omaha Nation, Neb. 74, Flandreau Indian 61

Parker 60, McCook Central/Montrose 49

Parkston 85, Avon 34

Potter County 74, Lyman 44

Red Cloud 69, Hill City 30

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 41

Sioux Falls Christian 71, West Central 45

St. Thomas More 81, Chamberlain 52

Tea Area 83, Dakota Valley 73

Todd County 84, Bennett County 46

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Menno 47

Wall 59, Edgemont 51

West Sioux, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 49

Yankton 56, Rapid City Stevens 42

Energy Classic

Thunder Basin, Wyo. 61, Rapid City Central 45

Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament=

Third Place

Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 60, Great Plains Lutheran 44

GIRLS 

Brandon Valley 80, Spearfish 29

Canistota 52, Gayville-Volin 20

Clark/Willow Lake 63, Sioux Valley 47

Corsica/Stickney 60, Colome 17

Elk Point-Jefferson 41, Madison 28

Ethan 70, Hanson 44

Faith 75, Kadoka Area 44

Highmore-Harrold 60, Jones County 30

Hill City 61, Red Cloud 59

James Valley Christian 40, Aberdeen Christian 32

Lead-Deadwood 58, Harding County 21

Little Wound 81, Crow Creek 68

Lyman 57, Potter County 36

Marty Indian 56, Santee, Neb. 46

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 34

Miller 57, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 53

Mitchell 78, Huron 66

New Underwood 56, Dupree 25

Newell 66, Bison 30

Pine Ridge 76, St. Francis Indian 67

Ponca, Neb. 29, Irene-Wakonda 19

Rapid City Stevens 44, Yankton 43

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 65, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

Sturgis Brown 46, Pierre 45

Tea Area 72, Dakota Valley 63

Todd County 87, Bennett County 20

Wall 54, Edgemont 35

West Sioux, Iowa 70, Alcester-Hudson 28

White River 72, Stanley County 16

Energy Classic

Rapid City Central 84, Scottsbluff, Neb. 33

Lutheran Tip-Off Tournament

Third Place

Great Plains Lutheran 59, Evergreen Lutheran, Wash. 37

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.