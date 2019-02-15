Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 55

Arlington 43, Chester 29

Beresford 54, Wagner 37

Bon Homme 62, Gregory 47

Brookings 70, Pierre 61

Canistota 59, Colman-Egan 54

Canton 70, Alcester-Hudson 44

Castlewood 61, Estelline/Hendricks 36

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Redfield/Doland 45

DeSmet 59, Miller 36

Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 48

Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Howard 55

Ethan 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55

Hamlin 64, Sisseton 54

Herreid/Selby Area 58, Leola/Frederick 56

Highmore-Harrold 66, Potter County 56

James Valley Christian 47, Wessington Springs 44

Jones County 69, Bennett County 35

Lake Preston 70, Iroquois 39

Lennox 65, Dell Rapids 51

Madison 83, Dakota Valley 81, OT

Menno 50, Scotland 30

Milbank 64, Groton Area 55

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Parkston 43

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Flandreau Indian 42

Parker 56, Bridgewater-Emery 54

Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Aberdeen Central 49

Sully Buttes 58, Faulkton 46

Sunshine Bible Academy 58, Edmunds Central 46

Tea Area 81, Elk Point-Jefferson 50

Tiospa Zina Tribal 64, Webster 40

Watertown 60, Huron 57

West Central 52, McCook Central/Montrose 48

White River 62, Philip 49

Winner 70, Mobridge-Pollock 62

Yankton 58, Mitchell 50

GIRLS 

Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 32

Beresford 77, Chester 60

Bon Homme 58, Gayville-Volin 46

Brookings 66, Pierre 48

Canton 70, Alcester-Hudson 44

Castlewood 46, Colman-Egan 33

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Timber Lake 44

Crazy Horse def. Takini, forfeit

Dakota Valley 56, Madison 36

DeSmet 53, Miller 37

Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 35

Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tea Area 46

Ethan 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33

Flandreau Indian 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17

Florence/Henry 69, Deubrook 55

Freeman 65, Scotland 36

Hamlin 58, Sisseton 17

Herreid/Selby Area 53, Northwestern 42

Ipswich 75, Highmore 47

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parkston 43

Sioux Falls Christian 61, Chamberlain 31

Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Aberdeen Central 39

St. Francis Indian 74, Crow Creek 65

St. Thomas More 53, Hot Springs 10

Sunshine Bible Academy 40, Edmunds Central 30

Todd County 84, Kadoka Area 58

Vermillion 55, Viborg-Hurley 38

Wall 56, Dupree 54

Watertown 65, Huron 54

Waubay/Summit 59, Wilmot 32

Wessington Springs 69, James Valley Christian 41

White River 62, Philip 49

Winner 67, Mobridge-Pollock 27

Yankton 75, Worthington, Minn. 30

