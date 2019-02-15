High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 55
Arlington 43, Chester 29
Beresford 54, Wagner 37
Bon Homme 62, Gregory 47
Brookings 70, Pierre 61
Canistota 59, Colman-Egan 54
Canton 70, Alcester-Hudson 44
Castlewood 61, Estelline/Hendricks 36
Clark/Willow Lake 64, Redfield/Doland 45
DeSmet 59, Miller 36
Dell Rapids St. Mary 65, Baltic 48
Elkton-Lake Benton 67, Howard 55
Ethan 68, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55
Hamlin 64, Sisseton 54
Herreid/Selby Area 58, Leola/Frederick 56
Highmore-Harrold 66, Potter County 56
James Valley Christian 47, Wessington Springs 44
Jones County 69, Bennett County 35
Lake Preston 70, Iroquois 39
Lennox 65, Dell Rapids 51
Madison 83, Dakota Valley 81, OT
Menno 50, Scotland 30
Milbank 64, Groton Area 55
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 44, Parkston 43
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Flandreau Indian 42
Parker 56, Bridgewater-Emery 54
Sioux Falls Lincoln 73, Aberdeen Central 49
Sully Buttes 58, Faulkton 46
Sunshine Bible Academy 58, Edmunds Central 46
Tea Area 81, Elk Point-Jefferson 50
Tiospa Zina Tribal 64, Webster 40
Watertown 60, Huron 57
West Central 52, McCook Central/Montrose 48
White River 62, Philip 49
Winner 70, Mobridge-Pollock 62
Yankton 58, Mitchell 50
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 60, Clark/Willow Lake 32
Beresford 77, Chester 60
Bon Homme 58, Gayville-Volin 46
Brookings 66, Pierre 48
Canton 70, Alcester-Hudson 44
Castlewood 46, Colman-Egan 33
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 57, Timber Lake 44
Crazy Horse def. Takini, forfeit
Dakota Valley 56, Madison 36
DeSmet 53, Miller 37
Dell Rapids St. Mary 61, Elkton-Lake Benton 35
Elk Point-Jefferson 49, Tea Area 46
Ethan 55, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 33
Flandreau Indian 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17
Florence/Henry 69, Deubrook 55
Freeman 65, Scotland 36
Hamlin 58, Sisseton 17
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Northwestern 42
Ipswich 75, Highmore 47
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parkston 43
Sioux Falls Christian 61, Chamberlain 31
Sioux Falls Lincoln 53, Aberdeen Central 39
St. Francis Indian 74, Crow Creek 65
St. Thomas More 53, Hot Springs 10
Sunshine Bible Academy 40, Edmunds Central 30
Todd County 84, Kadoka Area 58
Vermillion 55, Viborg-Hurley 38
Wall 56, Dupree 54
Watertown 65, Huron 54
Waubay/Summit 59, Wilmot 32
Wessington Springs 69, James Valley Christian 41
White River 62, Philip 49
Winner 67, Mobridge-Pollock 27
Yankton 75, Worthington, Minn. 30