Local results: Basketball
agate

Local results: Basketball

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School Basketball

BOYS

Burke 41, Alcester-Hudson 37

Castlewood 91, Hitchcock-Tulare 54

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34

Faith 59, Lemmon 49

Flandreau 50, Clark/Willow Lake 44

Gregory 59, Jones County 38

Groton Area 57, Mobridge-Pollock 54

Kadoka Area 62, Edgemont 30

Leola/Frederick 55, Webster 53

Madison 82, Canton 52

Marty Indian 97, Centerville 76

Menno 56, Colome 41

Milbank 63, Tri-Valley 56

Northwestern 58, North Central Co-Op 23

Rapid City Stevens 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54

Red Cloud 64, Hot Springs 32

Redfield 54, Langford 39

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 69, Brookings 51

Sioux Falls Washington 65, Rapid City Central 53

Sioux Valley 77, Parker 67

Stanley County 62, Wall 34

Timber Lake 81, Potter County 72

Todd County 77, Miller 52

DWU/Culver's Classic

Aberdeen Christian 54, Viborg-Hurley 49

Bridgewater-Emery 69, Lyman 59

Canistota 57, DeSmet 45

Dell Rapids 87, Rapid City Christian 60

Hanson 78, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52

Mitchell 58, Harrisburg 50

Platte-Geddes 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

St. Thomas More 77, Sioux Falls Christian 70

White River 76, Corsica/Stickney 55

Sacred Hoops Classic

Little Wound 74, Flandreau Indian 45

Lower Brule 61, Oelrichs 45

McLaughlin 79, Winnebago, Neb. 77

Mitchell Christian 45, Wakpala 36

GIRLS

Brandon Valley 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36

Burke 49, Alcester-Hudson 24

Centerville 56, Marty Indian 53, OT

Deubrook 58, Chester 36

Faith 57, Lemmon 32

Flandreau 74, Clark/Willow Lake 47

Gregory 62, Jones County 38

Lead-Deadwood 48, Bison 35

Menno 68, Colome 37

Miller 63, Todd County 47

Mobridge-Pollock 46, Groton Area 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sioux Falls Christian 52

Northwestern 41, North Central Co-Op 37

Potter County 57, Timber Lake 40

Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 78, Brookings 19

Sioux Falls Washington 55, Rapid City Central 44

Sioux Valley 60, Parker 30

Tri-Valley 55, Milbank 19

Wall 57, Stanley County 31

Watertown 61, Aberdeen Central 44

Webster 36, Leola/Frederick 30

DWU/Culver's Classic

Bridgewater-Emery 62, Jones County 38

Burke 49, Menno 24

Sacred Hoops Classi

Crazy Horse 40, Sunshine Bible Academy 27

Crow Creek 76, Hill City 48

New Underwood 43, Lower Brule 33

Oelrichs 73, Flandreau Indian 70

Pine Ridge 49, Chamberlain 38

Wakpala 75, St. Francis Indian 65

Winnebago, Neb. 60, Dupree 52

Warner Classic

Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Langford 40

Florence/Henry 61, Sully Buttes 55

Freeman Academy 57, Little Wound 39

Herreid/Selby Area 57, Waverly-South Shore 48

Highmore-Harrold 48, Warner 32

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News