Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
BOYS
Burke 41, Alcester-Hudson 37
Castlewood 91, Hitchcock-Tulare 54
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 62, Aberdeen Roncalli 46
Elkton-Lake Benton 55, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 34
Faith 59, Lemmon 49
Flandreau 50, Clark/Willow Lake 44
Gregory 59, Jones County 38
Groton Area 57, Mobridge-Pollock 54
Kadoka Area 62, Edgemont 30
Leola/Frederick 55, Webster 53
Madison 82, Canton 52
Marty Indian 97, Centerville 76
Menno 56, Colome 41
Milbank 63, Tri-Valley 56
Northwestern 58, North Central Co-Op 23
Rapid City Stevens 65, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54
Red Cloud 64, Hot Springs 32
Redfield 54, Langford 39
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 69, Brookings 51
Sioux Falls Washington 65, Rapid City Central 53
Sioux Valley 77, Parker 67
Stanley County 62, Wall 34
Timber Lake 81, Potter County 72
Todd County 77, Miller 52
DWU/Culver's Classic
Aberdeen Christian 54, Viborg-Hurley 49
Bridgewater-Emery 69, Lyman 59
Canistota 57, DeSmet 45
Dell Rapids 87, Rapid City Christian 60
Hanson 78, Dell Rapids St. Mary 52
Mitchell 58, Harrisburg 50
Platte-Geddes 52, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40
St. Thomas More 77, Sioux Falls Christian 70
White River 76, Corsica/Stickney 55
Sacred Hoops Classic
Little Wound 74, Flandreau Indian 45
Lower Brule 61, Oelrichs 45
McLaughlin 79, Winnebago, Neb. 77
Mitchell Christian 45, Wakpala 36
GIRLS
Brandon Valley 46, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 36
Burke 49, Alcester-Hudson 24
Centerville 56, Marty Indian 53, OT
Deubrook 58, Chester 36
Faith 57, Lemmon 32
Flandreau 74, Clark/Willow Lake 47
Gregory 62, Jones County 38
Lead-Deadwood 48, Bison 35
Menno 68, Colome 37
Miller 63, Todd County 47
Mobridge-Pollock 46, Groton Area 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Sioux Falls Christian 52
Northwestern 41, North Central Co-Op 37
Potter County 57, Timber Lake 40
Rapid City Stevens 58, Sioux Falls Lincoln 54
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 78, Brookings 19
Sioux Falls Washington 55, Rapid City Central 44
Sioux Valley 60, Parker 30
Tri-Valley 55, Milbank 19
Wall 57, Stanley County 31
Watertown 61, Aberdeen Central 44
Webster 36, Leola/Frederick 30
DWU/Culver's Classic
Bridgewater-Emery 62, Jones County 38
Burke 49, Menno 24
Sacred Hoops Classi
Crazy Horse 40, Sunshine Bible Academy 27
Crow Creek 76, Hill City 48
New Underwood 43, Lower Brule 33
Oelrichs 73, Flandreau Indian 70
Pine Ridge 49, Chamberlain 38
Wakpala 75, St. Francis Indian 65
Winnebago, Neb. 60, Dupree 52
Warner Classic
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Langford 40
Florence/Henry 61, Sully Buttes 55
Freeman Academy 57, Little Wound 39
Herreid/Selby Area 57, Waverly-South Shore 48
Highmore-Harrold 48, Warner 32