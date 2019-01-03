High School Basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Bowman County, N.D. 72, Harding County 58
Burke 58, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52
Corsica/Stickney 64, Platte-Geddes 44
Custer 65, Hill City 53
Edgemont 43, Crawford, Neb. 40
Ethan 68, Avon 38
Huron 66, Brookings 53
Milbank 47, Sisseton 42
Mitchell Christian 35, Menno 29
Mobridge-Pollock 58, Miller 49
Rapid City Christian 72, Wall 48
Red Cloud 68, Pine Ridge 65
Rock Valley, Iowa 66, Lennox 62
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Howard 48
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 59, Watertown 29
St. Thomas More 67, Douglas 31
Sully Buttes 70, Highmore-Harrold 53
Sundance, Wyo. 47, Newell 37
Tri-Valley 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46
Warner 50, Ipswich 35
Webster 58, Deuel 45
Big East Conference Tournament
Quarterfinal
Beresford 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38
Flandreau 69, Garretson 61
Parker 53, Baltic 32
Sioux Valley 70, Chester 43
^CNOS Foundation Classic=
Dakota Valley 85, Sioux City, North, Iowa 70