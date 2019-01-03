Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS 

Bowman County, N.D. 72, Harding County 58

Burke 58, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 52

Corsica/Stickney 64, Platte-Geddes 44

Custer 65, Hill City 53

Edgemont 43, Crawford, Neb. 40

Ethan 68, Avon 38

Huron 66, Brookings 53

Milbank 47, Sisseton 42

Mitchell Christian 35, Menno 29

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Miller 49

Rapid City Christian 72, Wall 48

Red Cloud 68, Pine Ridge 65

Rock Valley, Iowa 66, Lennox 62

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53, Howard 48

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 59, Watertown 29

St. Thomas More 67, Douglas 31

Sully Buttes 70, Highmore-Harrold 53

Sundance, Wyo. 47, Newell 37

Tri-Valley 65, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 46

Warner 50, Ipswich 35

Webster 58, Deuel 45

Big East Conference Tournament

Quarterfinal

Beresford 75, McCook Central/Montrose 38

Flandreau 69, Garretson 61

Parker 53, Baltic 32

Sioux Valley 70, Chester 43

^CNOS Foundation Classic=

Dakota Valley 85, Sioux City, North, Iowa 70

