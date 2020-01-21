Local results: Basketball
High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 44

Aberdeen Christian 76, Faulkton 46

Bowman County, N.D. 63, Harding County 60

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 94, McLaughlin 41

Corsica/Stickney 74, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 46

Crow Creek 82, Miller 41

DeSmet 55, Hamlin 34

Ethan 65, Menno 37

Hanson 63, Howard 55

Herreid/Selby Area 78, Potter County 71

Jones County 61, Colome 34

Kimball/White Lake 69, Avon 32

Langford 41, Britton-Hecla 37

Lennox 77, Chamberlain 60

Leola/Frederick 55, Ellendale, N.D. 50

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 71, Redfield 48

O'Neill, Neb. 63, Wagner 54

Rapid City Stevens 65, Douglas 46

Red Cloud 71, Rapid City Christian 51

Scotland 49, Irene-Wakonda 41

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 74, Harrisburg 38

Sioux Valley 75, Chester 24

St. Thomas More 73, Lead-Deadwood 29

Sully Buttes 51, Timber Lake 47, OT

Tea Area 81, Garretson 36

Tri-State 65, Hankinson, N.D. 53

Vermillion 73, Elk Point-Jefferson 26

Warner 47, Northwestern 38

Waverly-South Shore 47, Great Plains Lutheran 35

Winner 80, Parkston 66

Yankton 83, Brookings 40

281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Sunshine Bible Academy 36

Wessington Springs 57, James Valley Christian 51

Semifinal

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 64, Highmore-Harrold 31

Wolsey-Wessington 64, Iroquois 38

Panhandle Conference Tournament

Crawford, Neb. 41, Edgemont 38

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 56, Watertown 27

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Kimball/White Lake 59, OT

Burke 51, Platte-Geddes 30

Chamberlain 54, Gregory 42

Corsica/Stickney 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 23

Crow Creek 45, Miller 42

Dupree 100, Takini 27

Ellendale, N.D. 38, Leola/Frederick 24

Ethan 43, Menno 42

Faulkton 55, Aberdeen Christian 36

Hamlin 45, DeSmet 37

Harrisburg 58, Brandon Valley 42

Howard 48, Hanson 45

Ipswich 41, Groton Area 40

Irene-Wakonda 71, Scotland 36

Langford 46, Britton-Hecla 18

Lyman 64, White River 52

McCook Central/Montrose 66, Baltic 19

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 57, Redfield 53

Parkston 64, Canistota 25

Pierre 68, Douglas 55

Pine Ridge 64, St. Francis Indian 54

Red Cloud 64, Rapid City Christian 36

Sioux Falls Christian 52, Clark/Willow Lake 35

Sioux Falls Lincoln 64, Mitchell 42

Sioux Falls Washington 57, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50

Spearfish 45, Hill City 40

St. Thomas More 60, Lead-Deadwood 27

Sully Buttes 61, Timber Lake 56

Tea Area 73, Garretson 58

Vermillion 35, Elk Point-Jefferson 33

Wagner 48, O'Neill, Neb. 47

Wakpala 59, North Central Co-Op 57

Waverly-South Shore 39, Great Plains Lutheran 22

West Central 54, Dell Rapids 19

Yankton 43, Brookings 27

281 Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

James Valley Christian 47, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Wessington Springs 43, Iroquois 28

Semifinal

Highmore-Harrold 55, Wolsey-Wessington 48

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56

DVC Tournament

First Round

Arlington 52, Lake Preston 26

Colman-Egan 41, Elkton-Lake Benton 21

Dell Rapids St. Mary 47, Estelline/Hendricks 38

Deubrook 68, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 14

