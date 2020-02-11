Local results: Basketball
Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS

Belle Fourche 62, Rapid City Christian 55

Beresford 59, Garretson 54

Burke 54, Bon Homme 36

Canistota 63, Menno 23

Crow Creek 66, Chamberlain 54

Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 48

DeSmet 61, Flandreau 29

Dell Rapids 85, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56

Douglas 62, Hot Springs 31

Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 46

Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Great Plains Lutheran 54

Florence/Henry 58, Castlewood 47

Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Gayville-Volin 47

Hamlin 62, Deubrook 50

Herreid/Selby Area 53, Sully Buttes 46

Highmore-Harrold 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Howard 52, Baltic 38

Huron 63, Pierre 42

James Valley Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 31

Kadoka Area 57, New Underwood 27

Leola/Frederick 60, Wilmot 47

Lyman 62, Kimball/White Lake 43

Madison 64, West Central 52

McCook Central/Montrose 64, Crofton, Neb. 52

McLaughlin 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67

Milbank 64, Britton-Hecla 59

North Central, Neb. 48, Colome 38

Northwestern 62, Webster 57

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47, Chester 45

Parkston 54, Scotland 20

Pine Ridge 92, Bennett County 31

Platte-Geddes 57, Todd County 44

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 68, Iroquois 52

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Aberdeen Central 59

Sioux Valley 75, Deuel 45

St. Thomas More 83, Red Cloud 62

Tea Area 65, Canton 48

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Wagner 37

Viborg-Hurley 81, Avon 20

Warner 48, Redfield 32

Waubay/Summit 71, Estelline/Hendricks 56

Waverly-South Shore 60, Lake Preston 50

Winner 74, St. Francis Indian 49

Wynot, Neb. 42, Irene-Wakonda 40

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 65, Groton Area 22

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Marty Indian 46

Beresford 50, Garretson 49

Bridgewater-Emery 60, Alcester-Hudson 19

Burke 53, Bon Homme 27

Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 50

Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 37

Douglas 52, Hill City 48

Dupree 49, Harding County 48

Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 48

Faulkton 73, Potter County 41

Flandreau 46, DeSmet 37

Freeman 72, Hanson 51

Gayville-Volin 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Hamlin 64, Deubrook 36

Herreid/Selby Area 41, Sully Buttes 36

Howard 57, Baltic 39

Huron 61, Pierre 59

Ipswich 48, Aberdeen Christian 46

Irene-Wakonda 52, Wynot, Neb. 43

Jones County 41, Philip 38

Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 35

Lennox 65, Pipestone, Minn. 28

Miller 45, Stanley County 17

Mitchell Christian 39, James Valley Christian 38

Mobridge-Pollock 61, Timber Lake 47

Mott-Regent, N.D. 48, Bison 39

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Dell Rapids 43

Newell 68, Oelrichs 44

North Central, Neb. 68, Colome 22

Northwestern 52, Webster 34

Parkston 49, Scotland 36

Rapid City Christian 45, Belle Fourche 39

Redfield 52, Warner 33

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 75, Iroquois 27

Tea Area 67, Canton 21

Tri-Valley 35, Sioux Falls Christian 33

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Wagner 34

Wall 51, Lower Brule 46

Waverly-South Shore 51, Lake Preston 28

West Central 62, McCook Central/Montrose 59

