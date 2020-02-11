Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
Tuesday's Scores
BOYS
Belle Fourche 62, Rapid City Christian 55
Beresford 59, Garretson 54
Burke 54, Bon Homme 36
Canistota 63, Menno 23
Crow Creek 66, Chamberlain 54
Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 48
DeSmet 61, Flandreau 29
Dell Rapids 85, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56
Douglas 62, Hot Springs 31
Elk Point-Jefferson 53, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 46
Elkton-Lake Benton 64, Great Plains Lutheran 54
Florence/Henry 58, Castlewood 47
Freeman Academy/Marion 58, Gayville-Volin 47
Hamlin 62, Deubrook 50
Herreid/Selby Area 53, Sully Buttes 46
Highmore-Harrold 68, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Howard 52, Baltic 38
Huron 63, Pierre 42
James Valley Christian 48, Mitchell Christian 31
Kadoka Area 57, New Underwood 27
Leola/Frederick 60, Wilmot 47
Lyman 62, Kimball/White Lake 43
Madison 64, West Central 52
McCook Central/Montrose 64, Crofton, Neb. 52
McLaughlin 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 67
Milbank 64, Britton-Hecla 59
North Central, Neb. 48, Colome 38
Northwestern 62, Webster 57
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 47, Chester 45
Parkston 54, Scotland 20
Pine Ridge 92, Bennett County 31
Platte-Geddes 57, Todd County 44
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 68, Iroquois 52
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 64, Aberdeen Central 59
Sioux Valley 75, Deuel 45
St. Thomas More 83, Red Cloud 62
Tea Area 65, Canton 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 57, Wagner 37
Viborg-Hurley 81, Avon 20
Warner 48, Redfield 32
Waubay/Summit 71, Estelline/Hendricks 56
Waverly-South Shore 60, Lake Preston 50
Winner 74, St. Francis Indian 49
Wynot, Neb. 42, Irene-Wakonda 40
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 65, Groton Area 22
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 57, Marty Indian 46
Beresford 50, Garretson 49
Bridgewater-Emery 60, Alcester-Hudson 19
Burke 53, Bon Homme 27
Corsica/Stickney 76, Kimball/White Lake 50
Dakota Valley 51, Vermillion 37
Douglas 52, Hill City 48
Dupree 49, Harding County 48
Elk Point-Jefferson 67, Kingsley-Pierson, Iowa 48
Faulkton 73, Potter County 41
Flandreau 46, DeSmet 37
Freeman 72, Hanson 51
Gayville-Volin 55, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Hamlin 64, Deubrook 36
Herreid/Selby Area 41, Sully Buttes 36
Howard 57, Baltic 39
Huron 61, Pierre 59
Ipswich 48, Aberdeen Christian 46
Irene-Wakonda 52, Wynot, Neb. 43
Jones County 41, Philip 38
Langford 56, North Central Co-Op 35
Lennox 65, Pipestone, Minn. 28
Miller 45, Stanley County 17
Mitchell Christian 39, James Valley Christian 38
Mobridge-Pollock 61, Timber Lake 47
Mott-Regent, N.D. 48, Bison 39
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 61, Dell Rapids 43
Newell 68, Oelrichs 44
North Central, Neb. 68, Colome 22
Northwestern 52, Webster 34
Parkston 49, Scotland 36
Rapid City Christian 45, Belle Fourche 39
Redfield 52, Warner 33
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 75, Iroquois 27
Tea Area 67, Canton 21
Tri-Valley 35, Sioux Falls Christian 33
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 55, Wagner 34
Wall 51, Lower Brule 46
Waverly-South Shore 51, Lake Preston 28
West Central 62, McCook Central/Montrose 59