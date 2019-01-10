Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS 

Aberdeen Christian 80, Potter County 74

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 68, Alcester-Hudson 58

Bison 57, McIntosh 33

Bon Homme 61, Freeman 40

Castlewood 57, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Chester 54, Baltic 48

Clark/Willow Lake 63, Milbank 39

Flandreau 66, Madison 43

Hanson 53, Parker 45

Highmore-Harrold 77, Herreid/Selby Area 64

James Valley Christian 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46

Lead-Deadwood 56, Hill City 54

Lemmon 65, Dupree 19

Lennox 68, Vermillion 47

Mitchell Christian 75, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 65

Northwestern 70, Ipswich 65

Parkston 68, Wagner 55

Rapid City Central 47, Sturgis Brown 45

Rapid City Christian 67, Harding County 49

Scotland 58, Avon 53

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 60, Sioux Falls Washington 43

St. Thomas More 59, Custer 20

Sully Buttes 71, Miller 32

Tiospa Zina Tribal 57, Aberdeen Roncalli 45

Todd County 59, Chamberlain 54

Viborg-Hurley 60, Gayville-Volin 42

Warner 45, Langford 31

West Central 51, Garretson 42

West Sioux, Iowa 73, Canton 37

Winner 54, Tri-Valley 40

Jones County Tournament

First Round

Colome 56, Bennett County 21

Jones County 75, Kadoka Area 49

Lyman 59, Stanley County 56

White River 109, Philip 44

West River Tournament

First Round

Faith 66, New Underwood 35

Hot Springs 60, Moorcroft, Wyo. 27

Upton, Wyo. 62, Newell 54

Wall 60, Edgemont 52

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 48, Tiospa Zina Tribal 19

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 66, Alcester-Hudson 41

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 45, Mitchell Christian 21

Avon 53, Scotland 41

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Menno 50

Chester 59, Baltic 42

Clark/Willow Lake 67, Milbank 65

Crow Creek 69, Mobridge-Pollock 39

DeSmet 62, Colman-Egan 26

Deubrook 57, Dell Rapids St. Mary 45

Elkton-Lake Benton 54, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 41

Estelline/Hendricks 39, Arlington 37

Faulkton 57, Edmunds Central 24

Flandreau 66, Madison 43

Freeman 56, Bon Homme 25

Freeman Academy/Marion 51, Flandreau Indian 49

Groton Area 42, Sisseton 35

Hill City 53, Lead-Deadwood 42

Howard 61, Iroquois 25

Kimball/White Lake 45, Gregory 44

Lennox 63, Vermillion 55

Little Wound 78, Pine Ridge 67

McCook Central/Montrose 65, Sioux Valley 34

McIntosh 64, Bison 31

Miller 43, Sully Buttes 34

Mitchell 67, Pierre 46

Parker 54, Hanson 50

Red Cloud 69, Douglas 44

Sioux Falls Christian 58, Tea Area 36

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Sioux Falls Washington 24

St. Francis Indian 63, Crazy Horse 56

Stanley County 45, Bennett County 44

Sturgis Brown 48, Rapid City Central 45

Sundance, Wyo. 42, Harding County 32

Viborg-Hurley 68, Gayville-Volin 29

Wagner 72, Parkston 69, OT

Waubay/Summit 47, Florence/Henry 35

Waverly-South Shore 67, Wilmot 19

West Central 49, Crofton, Neb. 40

West Sioux, Iowa 69, Canton 59

Winner 67, Chamberlain 40

