Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
Tuesday's Scores
BOYS
Bridgewater-Emery 54, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 46
Canistota 80, Mitchell Christian 20
Dakota Valley 74, Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 68
Deubrook 47, Deuel 43
Freeman Academy/Marion 64, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 50
Gayville-Volin 59, Scotland 47
Hanson 60, Parkston 55
Harding County 79, Mott-Regent, N.D. 45
Howard 70, Menno 32
Ipswich 55, Northwestern 39
Irene-Wakonda 52, Freeman 16
Lennox 44, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43
Parker 53, Bon Homme 29
Potter County 71, Mobridge-Pollock 70
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 68, Pierre 33
St. Thomas More 75, Belle Fourche 36
Stanley County 65, Highmore-Harrold 62
Sunshine Bible Academy 58, James Valley Christian 48
Tiospa Zina Tribal 66, Redfield 55
Vermillion 71, Tri-Valley 48
Viborg-Hurley 61, Elk Point-Jefferson 39
Western Christian, Iowa 51, Harrisburg 38
Winner 68, Chamberlain 64
Wolsey-Wessington 67, Miller 43
Yankton 65, Sioux City, East, Iowa 63, OT
GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 71, Iroquois 48
Aberdeen Roncalli 56, Groton Area 14
Bon Homme 45, Parker 37
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35
Burke 38, Lyman 37
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 88, McLaughlin 64
DeSmet 63, Clark/Willow Lake 54
Faith 65, Timber Lake 60
Flandreau 43, Castlewood 38
Flasher, N.D. 47, Lemmon 35
Freeman 52, Irene-Wakonda 48, OT
Garretson 63, Dell Rapids St. Mary 53
Hanson 56, Parkston 51
Harrisburg 56, Western Christian, Iowa 48
Highmore-Harrold 51, Stanley County 19
Hitchcock-Tulare 63, Lake Preston 28
Howard 54, Menno 48
James Valley Christian 66, Sunshine Bible Academy 12
Lennox 54, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 40
Madison 65, Arlington 49
McCook Central/Montrose 58, Dell Rapids 45
New Underwood 52, Rapid City Christian 46
Newell 60, Wall 45
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 35
Rapid City Stevens 75, Spearfish 32
Redfield 66, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38
Scotland 48, Gayville-Volin 35
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 69, Pierre 34
Sisseton 59, Webster 39
St. Francis Indian 47, Bennett County 36
Vermillion 60, Tri-Valley 55
Waubay/Summit 51, Waverly-South Shore 29
West Central 51, Watertown 37
Wilmot 51, Leola/Frederick 17
Winner 61, Chamberlain 23