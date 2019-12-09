{{featured_button_text}}

BASKETBALL

High School

S.D. Media Preseason Polls

Preseason South Dakota Media basketball poll for the 2019-20 season. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.

BOYS

Class AA

1. S.F. O’Gorman (15);84

2. Yankton (3);70

3. Brandon Valley;52

4. S.F. Roosevelt;32

5. Huron;26

Receiving votes: S.F. Lincoln 4, R.C. Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1

Class A

1. St. Thomas More (15);87

2. S.F. Christian (3);60

3. Dell Rapids;54

4. Lennox;27

5. Sioux Valley;20

Receiving votes: Tea Area 13, Crow Creek 7, Red Cloud 1, Dakota Valley 1.

Class B

1. De Smet (13);83

2. Viborg-Hurley (4);68

3. White River;43

4. Sully Buttes (1);34

5. Dell Rapids St. Mary;22

Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 9, Canistota 7, Hanson 3, Northwestern 1.

GIRLS

Class AA

1. S.F. Lincoln (11);83

2. S.F. O’Gorman (6);75

3. R.C. Stevens;41

4. S.F. Washington;31

5. Brandon Valley (1);28

Receiving votes: Harrisburg 10, Yankton 2.

Class A

T-1. Winner (11);78

T-1. Lennox (6);78

3. St. Thomas More (1);54

4. S.F. Christian;32

5. West Central;13

Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 10, Miller 3, Hamlin 1, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1.

Class B

1. Corsica-Stickney (15);84

2. Castlewood (1);55

3. De Smet (1);52

4. White River (1);44

5. Ethan;27

Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Faith 1.

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0