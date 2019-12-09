BASKETBALL
High School
S.D. Media Preseason Polls
Preseason South Dakota Media basketball poll for the 2019-20 season. Teams are ranked by points received and first-place votes are in parentheses.
BOYS
Class AA
1. S.F. O’Gorman (15);84
2. Yankton (3);70
3. Brandon Valley;52
4. S.F. Roosevelt;32
5. Huron;26
Receiving votes: S.F. Lincoln 4, R.C. Central 1, Aberdeen Central 1
Class A
1. St. Thomas More (15);87
2. S.F. Christian (3);60
3. Dell Rapids;54
4. Lennox;27
5. Sioux Valley;20
Receiving votes: Tea Area 13, Crow Creek 7, Red Cloud 1, Dakota Valley 1.
Class B
1. De Smet (13);83
2. Viborg-Hurley (4);68
3. White River;43
4. Sully Buttes (1);34
5. Dell Rapids St. Mary;22
Receiving votes: Aberdeen Christian 9, Canistota 7, Hanson 3, Northwestern 1.
GIRLS
Class AA
1. S.F. Lincoln (11);83
2. S.F. O’Gorman (6);75
3. R.C. Stevens;41
4. S.F. Washington;31
5. Brandon Valley (1);28
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 10, Yankton 2.
Class A
T-1. Winner (11);78
T-1. Lennox (6);78
3. St. Thomas More (1);54
4. S.F. Christian;32
5. West Central;13
Receiving votes: McCook Central/Montrose 10, Miller 3, Hamlin 1, Mount Vernon/Plankinton 1.
Class B
1. Corsica-Stickney (15);84
2. Castlewood (1);55
3. De Smet (1);52
4. White River (1);44
5. Ethan;27
Receiving votes: Bridgewater-Emery 7, Faith 1.