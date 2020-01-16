Local results: Basketball
  • Updated

High School basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Alcester-Hudson 55, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 48

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Mitchell Christian 46

Arlington 67, Estelline/Hendricks 42

Baltic 53, Chester 42

Bon Homme 40, Freeman 30

Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 51

Chamberlain 66, Todd County 58

Dakota Valley 92, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 66

Florence/Henry 49, Hamlin 33

Freeman Academy/Marion 67, Flandreau Indian 53

Hanson 60, Parker 37

Harding County 90, Rapid City Christian 89, OT

Harrisburg 67, Brookings 53

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55, Canton 52

Lemmon 71, Dupree 46

Lennox 60, Vermillion 56

Madison 58, Flandreau 42

Marshall, Minn. 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39

Milbank 59, Clark/Willow Lake 57

Mitchell 73, Pierre 40

Parkston 61, Wagner 45

Rapid City Central 61, Sturgis Brown 44

Redfield 61, Deuel 58

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, James Valley Christian 31

Scotland 46, Avon 40

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 61, Sioux Falls Washington 45

St. Thomas More 64, Custer 27

Sully Buttes 65, Miller 41

Tiospa Zina Tribal 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 38

Tri-Valley 44, Beresford 35

Viborg-Hurley 75, Gayville-Volin 40

Warner 49, Langford 46

Watertown 66, Brandon Valley 58

West Central 53, Garretson 32

Jones County Invitational

First Round

Jones County 57, Colome 33

Kadoka Area 71, Stanley County 51

Lyman 83, Philip 45

White River 88, Bennett County 39

West River Tournament

First Round

Faith 49, New Underwood 27

Moorcroft, Wyo. 51, Hot Springs 27

Upton, Wyo. 63, Newell 24

Wall 68, Edgemont 43

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Herreid/Selby Area vs. Highmore-Harrold, ppd.

Tiospaye Topa vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ccd.

GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 56, Leola/Frederick 24

Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 29

Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 28

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44, Mitchell Christian 38

Avon 60, Scotland 54

Bison 41, McIntosh 20

Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 46

Burke 66, Colome 42

Castlewood 60, Great Plains Lutheran 22

Chester 50, Baltic 45

Clark/Willow Lake 59, Milbank 31

Corsica/Stickney 70, Marty Indian 29

Crofton, Neb. 54, West Central 51

DeSmet 39, Colman-Egan 35

Deubrook 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 33, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25

Estelline/Hendricks 35, Arlington 33

Flandreau Indian 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 12

Freeman 49, Bon Homme 40

Hamlin 60, Florence/Henry 32

Hanson 63, Parker 36

Harrisburg 65, Brookings 46

Hill City 60, Lead-Deadwood 43

Howard 64, Iroquois 38

Irene-Wakonda 68, Centerville 39

Kimball/White Lake 56, Gregory 49

Lennox 63, Vermillion 25

McCook Central/Montrose 76, Sioux Valley 29

Menno 48, Bridgewater-Emery 44

Miller 52, Sully Buttes 39

Parkston 58, Wagner 44

Pierre 52, Mitchell 36

Pine Ridge 75, Little Wound 66

Rapid City Central 54, Sturgis Brown 27

Redfield 58, Deuel 36

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 55, Sioux Falls Washington 51

Sisseton 51, Groton Area 33

Sundance, Wyo. 41, Harding County 37

Tea Area 59, Sioux Falls Christian 47

Tri-Valley 56, Beresford 38

Viborg-Hurley 62, Gayville-Volin 26

Waverly-South Shore 49, Wilmot 40

Webster 57, Britton-Hecla 49

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Tiospaye Topa vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ccd.

