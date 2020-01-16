Local results: Basketball

High School basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Alcester-Hudson 55, Akron-Westfield, Iowa 48
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 47, Mitchell Christian 46
Arlington 67, Estelline/Hendricks 42
Baltic 53, Chester 42
Bon Homme 40, Freeman 30
Castlewood 70, Great Plains Lutheran 51
Chamberlain 66, Todd County 58
Dakota Valley 92, Hartington Cedar Catholic, Neb. 66
Florence/Henry 49, Hamlin 33
Freeman Academy/Marion 67, Flandreau Indian 53
Hanson 60, Parker 37
Harding County 90, Rapid City Christian 89, OT
Harrisburg 67, Brookings 53
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55, Canton 52
Lemmon 71, Dupree 46
Lennox 60, Vermillion 56
Madison 58, Flandreau 42
Marshall, Minn. 55, Sioux Falls Lincoln 39
Milbank 59, Clark/Willow Lake 57
Mitchell 73, Pierre 40
Parkston 61, Wagner 45
Rapid City Central 61, Sturgis Brown 44
Redfield 61, Deuel 58
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 59, James Valley Christian 31
Scotland 46, Avon 40
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 61, Sioux Falls Washington 45
St. Thomas More 64, Custer 27
Sully Buttes 65, Miller 41
Tiospa Zina Tribal 72, Aberdeen Roncalli 38
Tri-Valley 44, Beresford 35
Viborg-Hurley 75, Gayville-Volin 40
Warner 49, Langford 46
Watertown 66, Brandon Valley 58
West Central 53, Garretson 32
Jones County Invitational
First Round
Jones County 57, Colome 33
Kadoka Area 71, Stanley County 51
Lyman 83, Philip 45
White River 88, Bennett County 39
West River Tournament
First Round
Faith 49, New Underwood 27
Moorcroft, Wyo. 51, Hot Springs 27
Upton, Wyo. 63, Newell 24
Wall 68, Edgemont 43
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Herreid/Selby Area vs. Highmore-Harrold, ppd.
Tiospaye Topa vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ccd.
GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 56, Leola/Frederick 24
Aberdeen Roncalli 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 29
Akron-Westfield, Iowa 64, Alcester-Hudson 28
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44, Mitchell Christian 38
Avon 60, Scotland 54
Bison 41, McIntosh 20
Brandon Valley 58, Watertown 46
Burke 66, Colome 42
Castlewood 60, Great Plains Lutheran 22
Chester 50, Baltic 45
Clark/Willow Lake 59, Milbank 31
Corsica/Stickney 70, Marty Indian 29
Crofton, Neb. 54, West Central 51
DeSmet 39, Colman-Egan 35
Deubrook 52, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 33, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 25
Estelline/Hendricks 35, Arlington 33
Flandreau Indian 50, Freeman Academy/Marion 12
Freeman 49, Bon Homme 40
Hamlin 60, Florence/Henry 32
Hanson 63, Parker 36
Harrisburg 65, Brookings 46
Hill City 60, Lead-Deadwood 43
Howard 64, Iroquois 38
Irene-Wakonda 68, Centerville 39
Kimball/White Lake 56, Gregory 49
Lennox 63, Vermillion 25
McCook Central/Montrose 76, Sioux Valley 29
Menno 48, Bridgewater-Emery 44
Miller 52, Sully Buttes 39
Parkston 58, Wagner 44
Pierre 52, Mitchell 36
Pine Ridge 75, Little Wound 66
Rapid City Central 54, Sturgis Brown 27
Redfield 58, Deuel 36
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 55, Sioux Falls Washington 51
Sisseton 51, Groton Area 33
Sundance, Wyo. 41, Harding County 37
Tea Area 59, Sioux Falls Christian 47
Tri-Valley 56, Beresford 38
Viborg-Hurley 62, Gayville-Volin 26
Waverly-South Shore 49, Wilmot 40
Webster 57, Britton-Hecla 49
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Tiospaye Topa vs. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, ccd.