High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 81, Edmunds Central 34
Aberdeen Roncalli 68, Redfield/Doland 45
Alcester-Hudson 41, Menno 38
Arlington 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29
Bon Homme 59, Wagner 45
Brandon Valley 73, Brookings 48
Bridgewater-Emery 85, Freeman 46
Burke 54, Centerville 51
Castlewood 62, Wilmot 55
Crazy Horse 48, New Underwood 47
Crow Creek 64, McLaughlin 56
DeSmet 78, Dell Rapids St. Mary 75, 2OT
Dell Rapids 65, Chamberlain 45
Ethan 57, Wessington Springs 54
Faulkton 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 30
Hamlin 63, Groton Area 39
Hill City 64, Edgemont 47
Irene-Wakonda 64, Gayville-Volin 42
Jones County 80, Philip 38
Lake Preston 56, Estelline/Hendricks 42
Lemmon 47, Newell 45
Little Wound 58, Todd County 36
Northwestern 68, Florence/Henry 49
Potter County 64, Mobridge-Pollock 56
Rapid City Central 52, Aberdeen Central 34
Rapid City Stevens 60, Pierre 49
Sioux Falls Lincoln 68, St. Paul Central, Minn. 56
Sioux Falls Washington 58, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54
Tea Area 78, Madison 43
Tiospa Zina Tribal 72, Britton-Hecla 48
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 65, Scotland 37
Vermillion 86, Parkston 59
Warner 59, Eureka/Bowdle 11
White River 79, St. Francis Indian 47
Big East Conference Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Baltic 80, Garretson 66
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Chester 42
Semifinal
Parker 52, Flandreau 41
Sioux Valley 65, Beresford 56
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 56, Rapid City Central 40
Brookings 54, Brandon Valley 48
Burke 57, Centerville 22
Crazy Horse 79, Takini 38
Crow Creek 88, McLaughlin 62
DeSmet 71, Dell Rapids St. Mary 21
Deuel 58, Webster 42
Dupree 71, Tiospaye Topa 54
Edmunds Central 54, Aberdeen Christian 27
Elk Point-Jefferson 40, St. Thomas More 38
Ethan 62, Wessington Springs 16
Faith 56, Bowman County, N.D. 43
Hamlin 51, Groton Area 15
Hill City 50, Edgemont 13
Irene-Wakonda 52, Gayville-Volin 15
Lemmon 54, Newell 51
Lennox 61, Platte-Geddes 27
McCook Central/Montrose 59, Beresford 49
Menno 47, Alcester-Hudson 46
New Underwood 64, Jones County 21
Rapid City Stevens 58, Pierre 38
Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 31
Tiospa Zina Tribal 53, Britton-Hecla 28
Vermillion 63, Parkston 60
Wagner 50, Bon Homme 39
Waverly-South Shore 73, Leola/Frederick 28