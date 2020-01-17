Local results: Basketball
Local results: Basketball

  • Updated

High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS BASKETBALL

Rapid City Central 63, Campbell County, Wyo. 50

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 33

New Underwood 63, Newell 42

Semifinal

Faith 62, Upton, Wyo. 40

Wall 63, Moorcroft, Wyo. 53

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Marty Indian vs. Omaha Nation, Neb., ppd.

Ponca, Neb. vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd.

GIRLS

Custer 53, Wall 41

Rapid City Central 46, Campbell County, Wyo. 43

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Rapid City Christian 80, Upton, Wyo. 37

Semifinal

Faith 61, Newell 28

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Leola/Frederick vs. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., ppd.

Marty Indian vs. Omaha Nation, Neb., ppd.

Ponca, Neb. vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd.

