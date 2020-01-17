Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS BASKETBALL
Rapid City Central 63, Campbell County, Wyo. 50
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hot Springs 48, Edgemont 33
New Underwood 63, Newell 42
Semifinal
Faith 62, Upton, Wyo. 40
Wall 63, Moorcroft, Wyo. 53
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Marty Indian vs. Omaha Nation, Neb., ppd.
Ponca, Neb. vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd.
GIRLS
Custer 53, Wall 41
Rapid City Central 46, Campbell County, Wyo. 43
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Rapid City Christian 80, Upton, Wyo. 37
Semifinal
Faith 61, Newell 28
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Leola/Frederick vs. Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D., ppd.
Marty Indian vs. Omaha Nation, Neb., ppd.
Ponca, Neb. vs. Elk Point-Jefferson, ppd.