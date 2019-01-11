Try 1 month for 99¢

High School basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS

Arlington 63, Estelline/Hendricks 18

Baltic 68, Howard 62

Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 36

Britton-Hecla 60, Webster 52

Campbell County, Wyo. 62, Rapid City Central 59

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Todd County 53

DeSmet 55, Colman-Egan 41

Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Deubrook 68

Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38

Gregory 54, Burke 44

Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 29

Kimball/White Lake 65, Corsica/Stickney 57

Lemmon 64, Tiospaye Topa 45

Madison 74, Flandreau 73

Omaha Nation, Neb. 97, Marty Indian 62

Pierre 52, Mitchell 50

Platte-Geddes 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42

Ponca, Neb. 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 40

Rapid City Stevens 46, Sturgis Brown 34

Tri-State, N.D. 75, Wilmot 49

Tri-Valley 54, Beresford 51

Jones County Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Kadoka Area 65, Bennett County 39

Stanley County 68, Philip 61

Semifinal

Colome 50, Jones County 43

White River 79, Lyman 54

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Edgemont 66, Moorcroft, Wyo. 51

Newell 45, New Underwood 22

Semifinal

Hot Springs 56, Wall 14

Upton, Wyo. 47, Faith 45

GIRLS

Beresford 44, Tri-Valley 34

Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 35

Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Central 44

Castlewood 68, Great Plains Lutheran 30

Howard 59, Baltic 34

Lemmon 61, Tiospaye Topa 39

Lisbon, N.D. 59, Sisseton 41

New Underwood 54, Timber Lake 37

Ponca, Neb. 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Rapid City Stevens 41, Sturgis Brown 31

Todd County 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Platte-Geddes 27

Wakpala 68, Aberdeen Christian 59

Wall 48, Custer 35

West Central 62, St. Thomas More 45

Yankton 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38

281 Conference Tournament

First Round

Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 54

Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Iroquois 13

Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 41

West River Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Hot Springs 50, Oelrichs 38

Rapid City Christian 63, Upton, Wyo. 38

Semifinal

Edgemont 48, Moorcroft, Wyo. 45

Faith 71, Newell 33

