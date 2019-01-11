High School basketball
Friday's Scores
BOYS
Arlington 63, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Baltic 68, Howard 62
Brandon Valley 52, Watertown 36
Britton-Hecla 60, Webster 52
Campbell County, Wyo. 62, Rapid City Central 59
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 77, Todd County 53
DeSmet 55, Colman-Egan 41
Dell Rapids St. Mary 74, Deubrook 68
Elkton-Lake Benton 60, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 38
Gregory 54, Burke 44
Ipswich 49, Waubay/Summit 29
Kimball/White Lake 65, Corsica/Stickney 57
Lemmon 64, Tiospaye Topa 45
Madison 74, Flandreau 73
Omaha Nation, Neb. 97, Marty Indian 62
Pierre 52, Mitchell 50
Platte-Geddes 67, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 42
Ponca, Neb. 63, Elk Point-Jefferson 40
Rapid City Stevens 46, Sturgis Brown 34
Tri-State, N.D. 75, Wilmot 49
Tri-Valley 54, Beresford 51
Jones County Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Kadoka Area 65, Bennett County 39
Stanley County 68, Philip 61
Semifinal
Colome 50, Jones County 43
White River 79, Lyman 54
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Edgemont 66, Moorcroft, Wyo. 51
Newell 45, New Underwood 22
Semifinal
Hot Springs 56, Wall 14
Upton, Wyo. 47, Faith 45
GIRLS
Beresford 44, Tri-Valley 34
Brandon Valley 50, Watertown 35
Campbell County, Wyo. 48, Rapid City Central 44
Castlewood 68, Great Plains Lutheran 30
Howard 59, Baltic 34
Lemmon 61, Tiospaye Topa 39
Lisbon, N.D. 59, Sisseton 41
New Underwood 54, Timber Lake 37
Ponca, Neb. 43, Elk Point-Jefferson 37
Rapid City Stevens 41, Sturgis Brown 31
Todd County 74, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 47
Tripp-Delmont/Armour 48, Platte-Geddes 27
Wakpala 68, Aberdeen Christian 59
Wall 48, Custer 35
West Central 62, St. Thomas More 45
Yankton 43, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 38
281 Conference Tournament
First Round
Highmore-Harrold 56, Wessington Springs 54
Hitchcock-Tulare 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 32
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 57, Iroquois 13
Wolsey-Wessington 46, James Valley Christian 41
West River Tournament
Consolation Semifinal
Hot Springs 50, Oelrichs 38
Rapid City Christian 63, Upton, Wyo. 38
Semifinal
Edgemont 48, Moorcroft, Wyo. 45
Faith 71, Newell 33