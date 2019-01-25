Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS

Arlington 65, Deubrook 35

Brandon Valley 61, Aberdeen Central 58

Bridgewater-Emery 62, Hanson 52

Britton-Hecla 75, Redfield/Doland 61

Burke 61, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56, OT

Colome 53, Platte-Geddes 50

Corsica/Stickney 74, Menno 64

Dell Rapids St. Mary 67, Lake Preston 66, OT

Edgemont 49, Hay Springs, Neb. 48

Florence/Henry 54, Great Plains Lutheran 39

Harrisburg 49, Watertown 33

Herreid/Selby Area 71, Ipswich 64

Highmore-Harrold 66, Iroquois 36

Hot Springs 70, St. Francis Indian 58

Howard 53, Ethan 50

Huron 70, Pierre 48

Kimball/White Lake 66, Wolsey-Wessington 59

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Chamberlain 45

Northwestern 59, Langford 49

Pine Ridge 67, White River 51

Potter County 71, Sunshine Bible Academy 38

Rapid City Central 54, Scottsbluff, Neb. 43

Rapid City Christian 75, Custer 65

Sioux Falls Christian 69, Dakota Valley 66

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Yankton 53

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 63, Eureka/Bowdle 14

Todd County 65, McLaughlin 50

Tri-Valley 69, Elk Point-Jefferson 63

Wagner 71, Scotland 67

Warner 53, Waubay/Summit 43

Winner 68, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 58

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Crazy Horse 66, Takini 27

Marty Indian 79, Tiospaye Topa 42

Semifinal

Lower Brule 76, Omaha Nation, Neb. 69

Tiospa Zina Tribal 68, Flandreau Indian 45

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Webster 20

Avon 57, Parkston 44

Bowman County, N.D. 66, Lemmon 61

Brandon Valley 66, Aberdeen Central 40

Bridgewater-Emery 56, Hanson 52

Centerville 70, Aberdeen Christian 41

Chamberlain 50, Mobridge-Pollock 37

Colman-Egan 36, Estelline/Hendricks 32

Corsica/Stickney 68, Menno 53

Custer 46, Rapid City Christian 37

DeSmet 78, Elkton-Lake Benton 10

Dell Rapids St. Mary 49, Lake Preston 44

Deubrook 47, Arlington 34

Deuel 61, Sisseton 41

Elk Point-Jefferson 44, Tri-Valley 36

Ethan 61, Howard 32

Highmore-Harrold 53, Iroquois 16

Ipswich 48, Herreid/Selby Area 38

James Valley Christian 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13

Mitchell 53, Watertown 41

Platte-Geddes 61, Colome 54

Potter County 56, Sunshine Bible Academy 48

Scotland 57, Wagner 49

Scottsbluff, Neb. 64, Rapid City Central 59, OT

Sioux Falls Christian 53, Dakota Valley 41

Sioux Falls Lincoln 46, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 36

Tea Area 62, Madison 39

Todd County 80, McLaughlin 74

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 71, Burke 41

Wall 60, Timber Lake 42

Winner 66, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 59

Big East Conference Tournament

Consolation Semifinal

Chester 43, Baltic 37

Garretson 50, Sioux Valley 22

Semifinal

Beresford 60, Flandreau 53

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Parker 24

Dakota Oyate Challenge

Consolation Semifinal

Marty Indian 50, Tiospaye Topa 45

Omaha Nation, Neb. 69, Takini 50

Semifinal

Flandreau Indian 60, Crazy Horse 39

Lower Brule 60, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

