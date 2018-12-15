High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Bennett County 73, Lyman 64
Bon Homme 44, McCook Central/Montrose 39
Britton-Hecla 72, Wilmot 50
Dakota Valley 78, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 32
Edgemont 56, Moorcroft, Wyo. 44
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 69, Flandreau Indian 58
Hot Springs 60, Hill City 33
Huron 63, Rapid City Central 55
Ipswich 61, Webster 34
Iroquois 52, Centerville 38
Langford 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 32
Lemmon 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 37
Mitchell Christian 67, Wessington Springs 43
Pierre 72, Spearfish 37
Rapid City Stevens 73, Mitchell 46
Sioux Falls Christian 75, Chamberlain 46
Stuart, Neb. 40, Burke 34
Sturgis Brown 72, Aberdeen Central 46
Timber Lake 74, Strasburg, Colo. 40
Timber Lake 74, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 40
Winner 58, Sully Buttes 49
Yankton 58, Watertown 48
Lakota Nation Invitational=
Makosica=
Fifth Place=
Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Little Wound 48
Seventh Place=
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72, Lower Brule 63
Third Place=
Red Cloud 64, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48
Paha Sapa=
Championship=
Todd County 50, Custer 47
Fifth Place=
St. Francis Indian 64, Marty Indian 57
Seventh Place=
Oelrichs 60, Crazy Horse 37
Third Place=
McLaughlin 57, Crow Creek 39
Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.=
Belle Fourche 58, Newcastle, Wyo. 55
Sundance, Wyo. 62, Lead-Deadwood 57
GIRLS
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60, Scotland 31
Britton-Hecla 34, Wilmot 25
Centerville 60, Iroquois 29
Faith 60, New Underwood 42
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 59, Lemmon 27
Hill City 53, Hot Springs 23
Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55, Flandreau Indian 29
Ipswich 45, Webster 37
Langford 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 34
Lyman 43, Bennett County 25
Mitchell Christian 43, Wessington Springs 30
Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Edgemont 26
Northwestern 48, Miller 42
Rapid City Central 60, Huron 43
Rapid City Stevens 49, Mitchell 47
Redfield/Doland 70, Groton Area 42
Spearfish 80, Pierre 70
Stuart, Neb. 43, Burke 36
Timber Lake 60, Leola/Frederick 35
Wall 54, Harding County 27
Winner 64, Sully Buttes 38
Yankton 56, Watertown 44
Entringer Classic=
Arlington 47, Sioux Valley 44
DeSmet 55, Dell Rapids 37
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 40
Deubrook 55, Madison 41
Deuel 58, Colman-Egan 42
Garretson 49, Castlewood 38
Hamlin 56, Flandreau 53
Lakota Nation Invitational=
Makosica=
Championship=
Todd County 71, Crow Creek 47
Fifth Place=
White River 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 43
Seventh Place=
Lower Brule 58, Little Wound 54
Third Place=
Pine Ridge 73, Red Cloud 56
Paha Sapa=
Championship=
Custer 52, St. Francis Indian 51
Fifth Place=
McLaughlin 58, Oelrichs 33
Seventh Place=
Crazy Horse 53, Omaha Nation, Neb. 51
Third Place=
Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Marty Indian 56
Pentagon Classic=
Bridgewater-Emery 65, Parker 58
Ethan 42, Irene-Wakonda 36
Hopkins, Minn. 81, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41
Sioux Falls Washington 39, Lennox 35
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33
St. Thomas More 48, Crofton, Neb. 42
Vermillion 45, Sisseton 18
Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.=
Belle Fourche 63, Newcastle, Wyo. 25
Lead-Deadwood 52, Sundance, Wyo. 14