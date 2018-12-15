Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS 

Bennett County 73, Lyman 64

Bon Homme 44, McCook Central/Montrose 39

Britton-Hecla 72, Wilmot 50

Dakota Valley 78, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 32

Edgemont 56, Moorcroft, Wyo. 44

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 69, Flandreau Indian 58

Hot Springs 60, Hill City 33

Huron 63, Rapid City Central 55

Ipswich 61, Webster 34

Iroquois 52, Centerville 38

Langford 48, Hitchcock-Tulare 32

Lemmon 50, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 37

Mitchell Christian 67, Wessington Springs 43

Pierre 72, Spearfish 37

Rapid City Stevens 73, Mitchell 46

Sioux Falls Christian 75, Chamberlain 46

Stuart, Neb. 40, Burke 34

Sturgis Brown 72, Aberdeen Central 46

Timber Lake 74, Strasburg, Colo. 40

Timber Lake 74, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 40

Winner 58, Sully Buttes 49

Yankton 58, Watertown 48

Lakota Nation Invitational=

Makosica=

Fifth Place=

Tiospa Zina Tribal 60, Little Wound 48

Seventh Place=

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 72, Lower Brule 63

Third Place=

Red Cloud 64, Omaha Nation, Neb. 48

Paha Sapa=

Championship=

Todd County 50, Custer 47

Fifth Place=

St. Francis Indian 64, Marty Indian 57

Seventh Place=

Oelrichs 60, Crazy Horse 37

Third Place=

McLaughlin 57, Crow Creek 39

Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.=

Belle Fourche 58, Newcastle, Wyo. 55

Sundance, Wyo. 62, Lead-Deadwood 57

GIRLS 

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 60, Scotland 31

Britton-Hecla 34, Wilmot 25

Centerville 60, Iroquois 29

Faith 60, New Underwood 42

Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 59, Lemmon 27

Hill City 53, Hot Springs 23

Hills-Beaver Creek, Minn. 55, Flandreau Indian 29

Ipswich 45, Webster 37

Langford 51, Hitchcock-Tulare 34

Lyman 43, Bennett County 25

Mitchell Christian 43, Wessington Springs 30

Moorcroft, Wyo. 58, Edgemont 26

Northwestern 48, Miller 42

Rapid City Central 60, Huron 43

Rapid City Stevens 49, Mitchell 47

Redfield/Doland 70, Groton Area 42

Spearfish 80, Pierre 70

Stuart, Neb. 43, Burke 36

Timber Lake 60, Leola/Frederick 35

Wall 54, Harding County 27

Winner 64, Sully Buttes 38

Yankton 56, Watertown 44

Entringer Classic=

Arlington 47, Sioux Valley 44

DeSmet 55, Dell Rapids 37

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 40

Deubrook 55, Madison 41

Deuel 58, Colman-Egan 42

Garretson 49, Castlewood 38

Hamlin 56, Flandreau 53

Lakota Nation Invitational=

Makosica=

Championship=

Todd County 71, Crow Creek 47

Fifth Place=

White River 69, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 43

Seventh Place=

Lower Brule 58, Little Wound 54

Third Place=

Pine Ridge 73, Red Cloud 56

Paha Sapa=

Championship=

Custer 52, St. Francis Indian 51

Fifth Place=

McLaughlin 58, Oelrichs 33

Seventh Place=

Crazy Horse 53, Omaha Nation, Neb. 51

Third Place=

Tiospa Zina Tribal 62, Marty Indian 56

Pentagon Classic=

Bridgewater-Emery 65, Parker 58

Ethan 42, Irene-Wakonda 36

Hopkins, Minn. 81, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 41

Sioux Falls Washington 39, Lennox 35

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. 75, Sioux Falls Lincoln 33

St. Thomas More 48, Crofton, Neb. 42

Vermillion 45, Sisseton 18

Stateline Shootout at Belle Fourche, S.D.=

Belle Fourche 63, Newcastle, Wyo. 25

Lead-Deadwood 52, Sundance, Wyo. 14

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags