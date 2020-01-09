Local results: Basketball
agate

Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Burke 64, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 30

Custer 73, Hill City 37

Deubrook 60, Iroquois 56

Deuel 60, Webster 57, OT

Edgemont 43, Crawford, Neb. 34

Ethan 56, Avon 26

Freeman Academy/Marion 81, Centerville 53

Harding County 69, McIntosh 39

Hot Springs 39, Bennett County 31

Howard 62, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

Langford 49, Waubay/Summit 42

Lennox 53, Rock Valley, Iowa 42

Leola/Frederick 66, Oakes, N.D. 46

McLaughlin 73, Stanley County 70

Menno 43, Mitchell Christian 32

Mobridge-Pollock 58, Miller 34

Oelrichs 72, Hay Springs, Neb. 48

Pine Ridge 48, Red Cloud 45

Platte-Geddes 70, Corsica/Stickney 50

Rapid City Christian 81, Wall 29

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 62, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 54

St. Thomas More 57, Douglas 31

Sully Buttes 57, Highmore-Harrold 42

Sundance, Wyo. 71, Newell 34

Timber Lake 48, Faith 38

Tiospa Zina Tribal 63, Britton-Hecla 29

Tiospaye Topa 61, Wakpala 48

Tri-Valley 67, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 51

Upton, Wyo. 73, Lead-Deadwood 67

Viborg-Hurley 66, Hanson 58

Warner 40, Ipswich 27

Wessington Springs 55, Sunshine Bible Academy 49

Big East Conference Tournament=

First Round=

Flandreau 61, Garretson 49

McCook Central/Montrose 73, Baltic 48

Parker 43, Beresford 35

Sioux Valley 65, Chester 20

CNOS Tournament=

MOC-Floyd Valley, Iowa 68, Dakota Valley 62

GIRLS PREP BASKETBALL=

Aberdeen Roncalli 64, Redfield 46

Arlington 67, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 24

Bennett County 46, Hot Springs 30

Burke 51, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 44

Castlewood 59, Clark/Willow Lake 23

Centerville 49, Freeman Academy/Marion 17

Colman-Egan 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 19

Crawford, Neb. 54, Edgemont 28

Crow Creek 67, Chamberlain 29

Dupree 63, Potter County 56

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Lake Preston 23

Ethan 39, Avon 25

Florence/Henry 58, Wilmot 22

Hanson 49, Viborg-Hurley 47

Harding County 43, McIntosh 13

Harrisburg 55, Mitchell 41

Heart River, N.D. 50, Lemmon 24

Herreid/Selby Area 38, Faulkton 36

Hill City 59, Custer 28

Hitchcock-Tulare 51, Northwestern 41

Howard 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 45

Ipswich 46, Warner 33

James Valley Christian 43, Wolsey-Wessington 35

Kimball/White Lake 51, Colome 29

Lead-Deadwood 46, Upton, Wyo. 33

Lennox 57, Rock Valley, Iowa 37

Little Wound 65, Kadoka Area 62

McLaughlin 51, Stanley County 50

Menno 55, Mitchell Christian 39

Miller 63, Mobridge-Pollock 38

New Underwood 59, Philip 31

Oelrichs 63, Hay Springs, Neb. 57

Rapid City Christian 53, Wall 32

Sioux Falls Christian 51, Canistota 46

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 74, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 30

Tiospa Zina Tribal 54, Britton-Hecla 37

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 54, Bon Homme 31

Waverly-South Shore 51, Tri-State 45

Waverly-South Shore 51, Tri-State, N.D. 45

Wessington Springs 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 15

West Central 61, Tea Area 51

White River 82, Marty Indian 22

Winner 68, Todd County 38

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News