Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS 

Aberdeen Christian 67, Waverly-South Shore 28

Beresford 50, Chester 47

Bridgewater-Emery 74, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 36

Canistota 58, Elk Point-Jefferson 49

Colman-Egan 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 22

Colome 46, Freeman Academy/Marion 45

DeSmet 51, Arlington 47

Dell Rapids St. Mary 69, Estelline/Hendricks 33

Deubrook 60, Lake Preston 47

Harding County 58, Edgemont 53

Highmore-Harrold 53, Wessington Springs 34

Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 44

Jones County 65, Burke 48

Lemmon 61, Belle Fourche 51

Lyman 64, Stanley County 60

Milbank 60, Webster 59

Mobridge-Pollock 78, Sisseton 76, OT

Sioux Falls Lincoln 44, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 42

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 77, Pierre 40

Sturgis Brown 56, Lead-Deadwood 34

Sully Buttes 72, Wall 35

Timber Lake 58, Faith 42

Tiospa Zina Tribal 69, Redfield/Doland 53

Tri-State, N.D. 59, Great Plains Lutheran 44

Upton, Wyo. 63, New Underwood 21

Watertown 51, Aberdeen Central 33

Winner 71, Parkston 42

Yankton 68, Harrisburg 59

GIRLS 

Aberdeen Central 38, Watertown 37

Belle Fourche 65, Lemmon 40

Bridgewater-Emery 55, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 44

Burke 63, Jones County 29

Colome 48, Freeman Academy/Marion 34

Edgemont 38, Harding County 33

Faith 69, Timber Lake 47

Highmore-Harrold 59, Wessington Springs 32

Ipswich 48, Florence/Henry 31

Mobridge-Pollock 61, Sisseton 37

New Underwood 54, Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 21

Parker 42, Elk Point-Jefferson 37

Redfield/Doland 55, Tiospa Zina Tribal 39

Sioux Falls Christian 65, Wagner 34

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Pierre 47

Sturgis Brown 44, Lead-Deadwood 29

Sunshine Bible Academy 49, Iroquois 34

Winner 68, Parkston 48

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 61, Wilmot 41

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.