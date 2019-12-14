{{featured_button_text}}

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 80, James Valley Christian 35

Dakota Valley 72, Tea Area 55

Harding County 77, Lead-Deadwood 44

Herreid/Selby Area 61, Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 42

Huron 57, Mitchell 52

Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 43

Madison 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 43

Marty Indian 63, Lower Brule 59

McLaughlin 63, Belle Fourche 60

Milbank 83, Lennox 40

New Underwood 54, Dupree 29

Parkston 76, Avon 41

Platte-Geddes 76, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36

Ponca, Neb. 75, Irene-Wakonda 49

Rapid City Christian 72, Philip 25

Sioux Falls Christian 72, West Central 25

Waubay/Summit 49, Tri-State 43

Yankton 57, Rapid City Stevens 44

Barefoot Classic

Ipswich 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 14

Scotland 57, Wakpala 42

St. Thomas More 66, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 51

Gillete Tournament

Scottsbluff, Neb. 62, Rapid City Central 49

GIRLS

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Platte-Geddes 37

Brandon Valley 68, Spearfish 32

Bridgewater-Emery 59, Wessington Springs 21

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, Miller 47

Groton Area 59, Leola/Frederick 15

James Valley Christian 61, Aberdeen Christian 42

Jones County 54, Highmore-Harrold 52

Lead-Deadwood 33, Harding County 23

Lennox 78, Milbank 10

Lower Brule 57, Marty Indian 41

Lyman 53, Potter County 48

Madison 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 43

Menno 62, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56

Ponca, Neb. 54, Irene-Wakonda 50

Rapid City Christian 61, Philip 43

Rapid City Stevens 60, Yankton 31

Richland, N.D. 58, Wilmot 33

St. Thomas More 66, Belle Fourche 30

Wall 52, Edgemont 50

Warner 57, Webster 51

Waubay/Summit 56, Tri-State, N.D. 35

Barefoot Classic

Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Ipswich 38

Viborg-Hurley 49, Deubrook 36

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 56, Gayville-Volin 26

