High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 80, James Valley Christian 35
Dakota Valley 72, Tea Area 55
Harding County 77, Lead-Deadwood 44
Herreid/Selby Area 61, Glen Ullin-Hebron, N.D. 42
Huron 57, Mitchell 52
Jones County 46, Highmore-Harrold 43
Madison 75, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Marty Indian 63, Lower Brule 59
McLaughlin 63, Belle Fourche 60
Milbank 83, Lennox 40
New Underwood 54, Dupree 29
Parkston 76, Avon 41
Platte-Geddes 76, Andes Central/Dakota Christian 36
Ponca, Neb. 75, Irene-Wakonda 49
Rapid City Christian 72, Philip 25
Sioux Falls Christian 72, West Central 25
Waubay/Summit 49, Tri-State 43
Yankton 57, Rapid City Stevens 44
Barefoot Classic
Ipswich 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
Scotland 57, Wakpala 42
St. Thomas More 66, West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 51
Gillete Tournament
Scottsbluff, Neb. 62, Rapid City Central 49
GIRLS
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Platte-Geddes 37
Brandon Valley 68, Spearfish 32
Bridgewater-Emery 59, Wessington Springs 21
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 51, Miller 47
Groton Area 59, Leola/Frederick 15
James Valley Christian 61, Aberdeen Christian 42
Jones County 54, Highmore-Harrold 52
Lead-Deadwood 33, Harding County 23
Lennox 78, Milbank 10
Lower Brule 57, Marty Indian 41
Lyman 53, Potter County 48
Madison 51, Elk Point-Jefferson 43
Menno 62, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56
Ponca, Neb. 54, Irene-Wakonda 50
Rapid City Christian 61, Philip 43
Rapid City Stevens 60, Yankton 31
Richland, N.D. 58, Wilmot 33
St. Thomas More 66, Belle Fourche 30
Wall 52, Edgemont 50
Warner 57, Webster 51
Waubay/Summit 56, Tri-State, N.D. 35
Barefoot Classic
Hitchcock-Tulare 55, Ipswich 38
Viborg-Hurley 49, Deubrook 36
West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa 56, Gayville-Volin 26