High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 62, Irene-Wakonda 35
Alcester-Hudson 69, Avon 31
Arlington 59, Deuel 49
Baltic 59, Deubrook 39
Brandon Valley 74, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 62
Bridgewater-Emery 66, Mitchell Christian 32
Clark/Willow Lake 66, Florence/Henry 25
Colman-Egan 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 43
DeSmet 68, Chester 55
Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 60
Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Castlewood 55
Flandreau 43, Hamlin, Texas 40
Garretson 66, Lake Preston 60
Highmore-Harrold 77, Stanley County 70
Madison 60, Belle Fourche 31
Mobridge-Pollock 62, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 58
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39, Estelline/Hendricks 38
Parker 46, Beresford 34
Rapid City Central 63, Dickinson, N.D. 33
Rapid City Stevens 51, Watertown 48
Red Cloud 72, Spearfish 45
St. Thomas More 75, Aberdeen Roncalli 49
Viborg-Hurley 59, Langford 27
Chadron Rotary-George Watson Classic=
3rd Place
Custer 81, Hemingford, Neb. 60
Hoop City Classic
Dominican, Wis. 61, Sioux Falls Washington 52
Sioux Falls Christian 77, Breckenridge, Minn. 48
Huron Holiday Classic
Faulkton 46, Ethan 26
Gayville-Volin 51, Iroquois 36
Leola/Frederick 88, James Valley Christian 83
Lyman 66, Howard 62
Miller 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 34
Rapid City Christian 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53
Parkston Classic
Sully Buttes 57, Canistota 49
Southwest Minn. State Tournament=
Sioux Falls Lincoln 70, Marshall, Minn. 52
Winner Snowball Classic=
Gregory 58, Bennett County 45
Timber Lake 54, Winner 50
Worthington Tournament=
Alexandria, Minn. 66, Harrisburg 52
GIRLS
Belle Fourche 51, Madison 40
Beresford 53, Parker 28
Clark/Willow Lake 49, Florence/Henry 44
Harrisburg 53, Pierre 37
Highmore-Harrold 65, Stanley County 42
Mobridge-Pollock 31, Ellendale, N.D. 28
Northwestern 71, Sisseton 60
Rapid City Central 56, Dickinson, N.D. 45
Rapid City Stevens 51, Watertown 48
Red Cloud 54, Spearfish 38
St. Thomas More 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 34
Viborg-Hurley 61, Langford 49
Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 37, Britton-Hecla 24
Chadron Rotary-George Watson Classic
3rd Place
Custer 55, Hemingford, Neb. 32
Hoop City Classic
Sioux Falls Christian 53, Hutchinson, Minn. 50
Parkston Classic
Canistota 57, Kimball/White Lake 52
Corsica/Stickney 47, Warner 46
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Menno 31
Parkston 49, Sully Buttes 40
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
DeLaSalle, Minn. vs. Aberdeen Central, ccd.