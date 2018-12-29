Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS 

Aberdeen Christian 62, Irene-Wakonda 35

Alcester-Hudson 69, Avon 31

Arlington 59, Deuel 49

Baltic 59, Deubrook 39

Brandon Valley 74, Rochester John Marshall, Minn. 62

Bridgewater-Emery 66, Mitchell Christian 32

Clark/Willow Lake 66, Florence/Henry 25

Colman-Egan 52, Elkton-Lake Benton 43

DeSmet 68, Chester 55

Dell Rapids 72, Sioux Valley 60

Dell Rapids St. Mary 58, Castlewood 55

Flandreau 43, Hamlin, Texas 40

Garretson 66, Lake Preston 60

Highmore-Harrold 77, Stanley County 70

Madison 60, Belle Fourche 31

Mobridge-Pollock 62, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 58

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 39, Estelline/Hendricks 38

Parker 46, Beresford 34

Rapid City Central 63, Dickinson, N.D. 33

Rapid City Stevens 51, Watertown 48

Red Cloud 72, Spearfish 45

St. Thomas More 75, Aberdeen Roncalli 49

Viborg-Hurley 59, Langford 27

Chadron Rotary-George Watson Classic=

3rd Place

Custer 81, Hemingford, Neb. 60

Hoop City Classic

Dominican, Wis. 61, Sioux Falls Washington 52

Sioux Falls Christian 77, Breckenridge, Minn. 48

Huron Holiday Classic

Faulkton 46, Ethan 26

Gayville-Volin 51, Iroquois 36

Leola/Frederick 88, James Valley Christian 83

Lyman 66, Howard 62

Miller 40, Hitchcock-Tulare 34

Rapid City Christian 58, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 53

Parkston Classic

Sully Buttes 57, Canistota 49

Southwest Minn. State Tournament=

Sioux Falls Lincoln 70, Marshall, Minn. 52

Winner Snowball Classic=

Gregory 58, Bennett County 45

Timber Lake 54, Winner 50

Worthington Tournament=

Alexandria, Minn. 66, Harrisburg 52

GIRLS 

Belle Fourche 51, Madison 40

Beresford 53, Parker 28

Clark/Willow Lake 49, Florence/Henry 44

Harrisburg 53, Pierre 37

Highmore-Harrold 65, Stanley County 42

Mobridge-Pollock 31, Ellendale, N.D. 28

Northwestern 71, Sisseton 60

Rapid City Central 56, Dickinson, N.D. 45

Rapid City Stevens 51, Watertown 48

Red Cloud 54, Spearfish 38

St. Thomas More 40, Aberdeen Roncalli 34

Viborg-Hurley 61, Langford 49

Wyndmere-Lidgerwood, N.D. 37, Britton-Hecla 24

Chadron Rotary-George Watson Classic

3rd Place

Custer 55, Hemingford, Neb. 32

Hoop City Classic

Sioux Falls Christian 53, Hutchinson, Minn. 50

Parkston Classic

Canistota 57, Kimball/White Lake 52

Corsica/Stickney 47, Warner 46

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 37, Menno 31

Parkston 49, Sully Buttes 40

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

DeLaSalle, Minn. vs. Aberdeen Central, ccd.








