Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
Saturday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Central 66, Sturgis Brown 53
Aberdeen Christian 39, Lemmon 23
Burke 40, Stuart, Neb. 30
Canistota-Freeman 70, Bridgewater-Emery 61
Chamberlain 68, Stanley County 53
Colome 58, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 47
Crow Creek 76, Red Cloud 62
Dakota Valley 67, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 43
Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Ethan 55
Gregory 78, North Central, Neb. 63
Highmore-Harrold 66, Kimball/White Lake 37
Hot Springs 37, Hill City 22
Huron 75, Rapid City Central 57
Iroquois 60, Centerville 46
Langford 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 27
Lyman 71, Bennett County 39
Marty Indian 53, Little Wound 47
McCook Central/Montrose 54, Bon Homme 45
Rapid City Stevens 41, Mitchell 34
Richland, N.D. 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 51
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Sioux Falls Christian 45
Sully Buttes 45, Winner 39
Warner 48, Potter County 39
Webster 71, Ipswich 66
Wessington Springs 61, Mitchell Christian 22
Mobridge Invitational
Leola/Frederick 56, Timber Lake 44
Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 72, McIntosh 55
State Line Shootout
Newcastle, Wyo. 64, Lead-Deadwood 44
GIRLS
Aberdeen Central 45, Sturgis Brown 24
Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37, Scotland 36
Arlington 49, Baltic 29
Castlewood 68, Madison 41
Centerville 55, Iroquois 32
Chester 23, Lake Preston 12
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63, Little Wound 61
Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 47, Colome 44
Colman-Egan 54, Sioux Valley 47
Crow Creek 64, Red Cloud 57
Custer 49, Todd County 38
Dakota Valley 67, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 43
Deubrook 49, Milbank 20
Deuel 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42
Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17
Ethan 66, Freeman Academy/Marion 4
Faith 56, New Underwood 46
Faulkton 52, Highmore-Harrold 47
Flandreau 59, Hamlin 51
Freeman 46, Platte-Geddes 30
Huron 52, Rapid City Central 38
Ipswich 62, Webster 51
Kimball/White Lake 52, Chamberlain 39
Langford 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 30
Lemmon 60, Aberdeen Christian 27
Lower Brule 37, St. Francis Indian 36
Marty Indian 67, Crazy Horse 37
Mitchell Christian 41, Wessington Springs 31
Moorhead, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Washington 47
Philip 58, Kadoka Area 54
Pierre 57, Spearfish 8
Potter County 62, Warner 44
Rapid City Stevens 79, Mitchell 30
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 44
St. Thomas More 54, Watertown 29
Stuart, Neb. 52, Burke 36
Wakpala 75, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 65
Wall 54, Harding County 34
Winner 68, Sully Buttes 36
Mobridge Invitational=
Herreid/Selby Area 62, Mobridge-Pollock 41
Timber Lake 70, Leola/Frederick 20
State Line Shootout
Belle Fourche 50, Sundance, Wyo. 26
Lead-Deadwood 37, Newcastle, Wyo. 33