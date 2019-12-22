Local results: Basketball
Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Central 66, Sturgis Brown 53

Aberdeen Christian 39, Lemmon 23

Burke 40, Stuart, Neb. 30

Canistota-Freeman 70, Bridgewater-Emery 61

Chamberlain 68, Stanley County 53

Colome 58, Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 47

Crow Creek 76, Red Cloud 62

Dakota Valley 67, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 43

Freeman Academy/Marion 62, Ethan 55

Gregory 78, North Central, Neb. 63

Highmore-Harrold 66, Kimball/White Lake 37

Hot Springs 37, Hill City 22

Huron 75, Rapid City Central 57

Iroquois 60, Centerville 46

Langford 56, Hitchcock-Tulare 27

Lyman 71, Bennett County 39

Marty Indian 53, Little Wound 47

McCook Central/Montrose 54, Bon Homme 45

Rapid City Stevens 41, Mitchell 34

Richland, N.D. 56, Aberdeen Roncalli 51

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 57, Sioux Falls Christian 45

Sully Buttes 45, Winner 39

Warner 48, Potter County 39

Webster 71, Ipswich 66

Wessington Springs 61, Mitchell Christian 22

Mobridge Invitational

Leola/Frederick 56, Timber Lake 44

Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 72, McIntosh 55

State Line Shootout

Newcastle, Wyo. 64, Lead-Deadwood 44

GIRLS

Aberdeen Central 45, Sturgis Brown 24

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 37, Scotland 36

Arlington 49, Baltic 29

Castlewood 68, Madison 41

Centerville 55, Iroquois 32

Chester 23, Lake Preston 12

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 63, Little Wound 61

Cody-Kilgore, Neb. 47, Colome 44

Colman-Egan 54, Sioux Valley 47

Crow Creek 64, Red Cloud 57

Custer 49, Todd County 38

Dakota Valley 67, Woodbury Central, Moville, Iowa 43

Deubrook 49, Milbank 20

Deuel 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 42

Elkton-Lake Benton 46, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 17

Ethan 66, Freeman Academy/Marion 4

Faith 56, New Underwood 46

Faulkton 52, Highmore-Harrold 47

Flandreau 59, Hamlin 51

Freeman 46, Platte-Geddes 30

Huron 52, Rapid City Central 38

Ipswich 62, Webster 51

Kimball/White Lake 52, Chamberlain 39

Langford 49, Hitchcock-Tulare 30

Lemmon 60, Aberdeen Christian 27

Lower Brule 37, St. Francis Indian 36

Marty Indian 67, Crazy Horse 37

Mitchell Christian 41, Wessington Springs 31

Moorhead, Minn. 71, Sioux Falls Washington 47

Philip 58, Kadoka Area 54

Pierre 57, Spearfish 8

Potter County 62, Warner 44

Rapid City Stevens 79, Mitchell 30

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 63, Sioux Falls Lincoln 44

St. Thomas More 54, Watertown 29

Stuart, Neb. 52, Burke 36

Wakpala 75, Strasburg-Zeeland, N.D. 65

Wall 54, Harding County 34

Winner 68, Sully Buttes 36

Mobridge Invitational=

Herreid/Selby Area 62, Mobridge-Pollock 41

Timber Lake 70, Leola/Frederick 20

State Line Shootout

Belle Fourche 50, Sundance, Wyo. 26

Lead-Deadwood 37, Newcastle, Wyo. 33

