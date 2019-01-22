Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS 

Aberdeen Roncalli 48, Hamlin 31

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 64, Wessington Springs 48

Brandon Valley 71, Sioux Falls Washington 59

Canistota 57, Chester 39

Chamberlain 67, Madison 62

Colman-Egan 64, Dell Rapids St. Mary 59, OT

DeSmet 73, Sioux Valley 65

Deuel 60, Elkton-Lake Benton 57

Ethan 69, Freeman Academy/Marion 53

Gayville-Volin 54, Menno 42

Harrisburg 75, Huron 41

Herreid/Selby Area 54, Aberdeen Christian 53

Highmore-Harrold 68, James Valley Christian 54

Hill City 56, Philip 34

Hot Springs 56, Wall 50

Ipswich 63, Edmunds Central 15

Jones County 55, Lyman 41

Lake Preston 63, Florence/Henry 60

Leola/Frederick 64, Britton-Hecla 55

McCook Central/Montrose 69, Freeman 43

Mobridge-Pollock 55, McLaughlin 50

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 75, Wagner 56

Northwestern 52, Faulkton 43

Oelrichs 79, Sioux County, Neb. 60

Ortonville, Minn. 86, Milbank 55

Parker 75, Irene-Wakonda 49

Parkston 61, Platte-Geddes 52

Pine Ridge 86, Little Wound 63

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 58, Hanson 40

Sully Buttes 66, Stanley County 48

Tea Area 73, Sioux Falls Christian 50

Timber Lake 66, Harding County 47

Tri-Valley 75, Canton 60

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 78, Centerville 47

Watertown 54, Mitchell 28

Winner 75, Todd County 68

Yankton 56, Brookings 42

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dakota Valley vs. Spirit Lake, Iowa, ppd.

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, ppd. to Feb 4th.

GIRLS

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 51, Wessington Springs 20

Avon 69, Burke 42

Belle Fourche 59, Lead-Deadwood 35

Bon Homme 32, Kimball/White Lake 31

Britton-Hecla 51, Leola/Frederick 32

Chamberlain 60, Madison 51

Clark/Willow Lake 53, Groton Area 40

Corsica/Stickney 67, Marty Indian 30

DeSmet 58, Sioux Valley 36

Deubrook 50, Castlewood 45

Deuel 67, Elkton-Lake Benton 37

Faulkton 73, Northwestern 33

Hamlin 55, Aberdeen Roncalli 46

Hanson 53, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 40

Harrisburg 61, Huron 46

Ipswich 53, Edmunds Central 32

Irene-Wakonda 55, Parker 44

Langford 56, Great Plains Lutheran 37

Menno 56, Gayville-Volin 47

Milbank 50, Ortonville, Minn. 48

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 45, Wagner 33

Parkston 69, Platte-Geddes 36

Rapid City Christian 47, Edgemont 41

Sioux County, Neb. 61, Oelrichs 37

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 44, Sioux City, East, Iowa 35

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58, Mitchell 47

St. Francis Indian 69, Lower Brule 49

St. Thomas More 46, Spearfish 27

Sturgis Brown 53, Hill City 44

West Central 56, Vermillion 41

White River 89, Bennett County 23

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Sunshine Bible Academy 30

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Dakota Valley vs. Spirit Lake, Iowa, ppd.

Elk Point-Jefferson vs. Lawton-Bronson, Iowa, ppd. to Feb 4th.

