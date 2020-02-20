Local results: Basketball
agate

Local results: Basketball

  • Updated
{{featured_button_text}}

High School Basketball

Thursday's Scores

BOYS

Burke 58, Wagner 43

Canistota 77, Irene-Wakonda 50

Canton 52, Alcester-Hudson 30

Custer 65, Lead-Deadwood 40

DeSmet 67, Deuel 40

Dupree 59, Newell 52

Flandreau 64, Flandreau Indian 54

Florence/Henry 49, Warner 40

Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Menno 39

Gayville-Volin 62, Freeman 41

Hanson 53, Corsica/Stickney 44

Harrisburg 78, Sioux Falls Christian 72

Howard 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 65

Huron 67, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53

Ipswich 73, Potter County 67

Leola/Frederick 69, North Central Co-Op 24

Marty Indian 70, Colome 32

Oelrichs 71, Takini 37

Rapid City Christian 65, New Underwood 29

Rapid City Stevens 70, Rapid City Central 54

Red Cloud 66, Sturgis Brown 48

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Mitchell Christian 27

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Brandon Valley 39

Sioux Valley 72, Garretson 46

Sisseton 61, Hamlin 55

Spearfish 68, Douglas 67

Sully Buttes 67, Faulkton 32

Tiospaye Topa 50, Crazy Horse 46

Todd County 58, Pine Ridge 57

Waverly-South Shore 70, Great Plains Lutheran 61

West Central 50, McCook Central/Montrose 36

Wolsey-Wessington 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 27

GIRLS

Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 14

Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 38

Belle Fourche 49, New Underwood 37

Canton 58, Alcester-Hudson 37

Castlewood 61, Estelline/Hendricks 34

Centerville 49, Canistota 46

Crazy Horse 66, Tiospaye Topa 40

DeSmet 49, Deuel 41

Dupree 66, Newell 60

Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 48

Flandreau 56, Flandreau Indian 34

Freeman 62, Gayville-Volin 31

Garretson 56, Sioux Valley 49

Gregory 69, Burke 61

Groton Area 41, Milbank 35

Hamlin 61, Sisseton 43

Hanson 55, Kimball/White Lake 33

Harrisburg 50, Aberdeen Central 38

Howard 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24

Ipswich 53, Potter County 46

Jones County 43, Lyman 30

Kadoka Area 58, Bennett County 44

Lead-Deadwood 41, Custer 30

Lemmon 65, McIntosh 27

Lennox 50, Tri-Valley 23

Little Wound 57, Lower Brule 50

Madison 73, Dell Rapids 45

Marty Indian 54, Colome 51

McCook Central/Montrose 71, Chester 32

Menno 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 25

Miller 62, Highmore-Harrold 26

Mobridge-Pollock 60, Stanley County 25

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47, Parkston 34

North Central Co-Op 51, Leola/Frederick 23

Oelrichs 69, Takini 30

Red Cloud 73, Sturgis Brown 29

Redfield 55, Clark/Willow Lake 46

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Mitchell Christian 31

Scotland 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 69, Huron 46

Sioux Falls Washington 62, Brandon Valley 53

Spearfish 36, Douglas 27

Tea Area 64, Parker 35

Vermillion 66, Irene-Wakonda 47

Waubay/Summit 71, Wakpala 66

Waverly-South Shore 60, Great Plains Lutheran 38

Webster 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30

Wolsey-Wessington 61, Hitchcock-Tulare 50

Yankton 43, Mitchell 38

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Sports

STM boys drop No. 2 Chargers

  • Updated

The top-ranked St. Thomas More boys’ basketball team continued to roll Saturday and remained unbeaten with a 77-70 victory over second-ranked …

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News