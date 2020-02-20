Local results: Basketball

High School Basketball
Thursday's Scores
BOYS
Burke 58, Wagner 43
Canistota 77, Irene-Wakonda 50
Canton 52, Alcester-Hudson 30
Custer 65, Lead-Deadwood 40
DeSmet 67, Deuel 40
Dupree 59, Newell 52
Flandreau 64, Flandreau Indian 54
Florence/Henry 49, Warner 40
Freeman Academy/Marion 54, Menno 39
Gayville-Volin 62, Freeman 41
Hanson 53, Corsica/Stickney 44
Harrisburg 78, Sioux Falls Christian 72
Howard 67, Dell Rapids St. Mary 65
Huron 67, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53
Ipswich 73, Potter County 67
Leola/Frederick 69, North Central Co-Op 24
Marty Indian 70, Colome 32
Oelrichs 71, Takini 37
Rapid City Christian 65, New Underwood 29
Rapid City Stevens 70, Rapid City Central 54
Red Cloud 66, Sturgis Brown 48
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 56, Mitchell Christian 27
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 50, Brandon Valley 39
Sioux Valley 72, Garretson 46
Sisseton 61, Hamlin 55
Spearfish 68, Douglas 67
Sully Buttes 67, Faulkton 32
Tiospaye Topa 50, Crazy Horse 46
Todd County 58, Pine Ridge 57
Waverly-South Shore 70, Great Plains Lutheran 61
West Central 50, McCook Central/Montrose 36
Wolsey-Wessington 59, Hitchcock-Tulare 27
GIRLS
Aberdeen Roncalli 61, Britton-Hecla 14
Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 38
Belle Fourche 49, New Underwood 37
Canton 58, Alcester-Hudson 37
Castlewood 61, Estelline/Hendricks 34
Centerville 49, Canistota 46
Crazy Horse 66, Tiospaye Topa 40
DeSmet 49, Deuel 41
Dupree 66, Newell 60
Faulkton 56, Sully Buttes 48
Flandreau 56, Flandreau Indian 34
Freeman 62, Gayville-Volin 31
Garretson 56, Sioux Valley 49
Gregory 69, Burke 61
Groton Area 41, Milbank 35
Hamlin 61, Sisseton 43
Hanson 55, Kimball/White Lake 33
Harrisburg 50, Aberdeen Central 38
Howard 55, Dell Rapids St. Mary 24
Ipswich 53, Potter County 46
Jones County 43, Lyman 30
Kadoka Area 58, Bennett County 44
Lead-Deadwood 41, Custer 30
Lemmon 65, McIntosh 27
Lennox 50, Tri-Valley 23
Little Wound 57, Lower Brule 50
Madison 73, Dell Rapids 45
Marty Indian 54, Colome 51
McCook Central/Montrose 71, Chester 32
Menno 56, Freeman Academy/Marion 25
Miller 62, Highmore-Harrold 26
Mobridge-Pollock 60, Stanley County 25
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 47, Parkston 34
North Central Co-Op 51, Leola/Frederick 23
Oelrichs 69, Takini 30
Red Cloud 73, Sturgis Brown 29
Redfield 55, Clark/Willow Lake 46
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 61, Mitchell Christian 31
Scotland 52, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 45
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 69, Huron 46
Sioux Falls Washington 62, Brandon Valley 53
Spearfish 36, Douglas 27
Tea Area 64, Parker 35
Vermillion 66, Irene-Wakonda 47
Waubay/Summit 71, Wakpala 66
Waverly-South Shore 60, Great Plains Lutheran 38
Webster 54, Tiospa Zina Tribal 30
Wolsey-Wessington 61, Hitchcock-Tulare 50
Yankton 43, Mitchell 38