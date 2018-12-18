Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Tuesday's Scores

BOYS

Aberdeen Christian 67, Sunshine Bible Academy 31

Alcester-Hudson 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45

Belle Fourche 56, New Underwood 27

Bison 53, Tiospaye Topa 49

Bridgewater-Emery 64, Canistota 45

Castlewood 51, Flandreau 50

Centerville 49, Avon 48

Corsica/Stickney 95, Wessington Springs 65

Dell Rapids 61, Baltic 40

Deuel 69, Deubrook 58

Freeman Academy/Marion 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56

Gayville-Volin 56, Scotland 23

Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 62

Hanson 59, Parkston 57

Howard 64, Freeman 52

Huron 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58

Ipswich 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 32

James Valley Christian 75, Ethan 50

Jones County 55, Stanley County 53

Kimball/White Lake 69, Highmore-Harrold 60

Langford 72, Eureka/Bowdle 33

Leola/Frederick 79, Oakes, N.D. 61

McCook Central/Montrose 57, Chester 38

North Central, Neb. 66, Gregory 64

Northwestern 79, Waverly-South Shore 52

Oelrichs 73, Hay Springs, Neb. 35

Rapid City Central 68, Douglas 29

Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 73, Dakota Valley 65

Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls Washington 55

St. Francis Indian 53, Bennett County 49

Sturgis Brown 73, Spearfish 34

Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Hamlin 53

Tri-Valley 67, Vermillion 60

Wakpala 57, Takini 51

Warner 64, Florence/Henry 49

Watertown 59, Brookings 55

Wolsey-Wessington 53, Miller 35

GIRLS

Aberdeen Christian 39, Sunshine Bible Academy 33

Alcester-Hudson 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18

Avon 66, Centerville 14

Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Washington 38

Brookings 40, Watertown 21

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 62, McLaughlin 56

Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 59, Sisseton 47

Corsica/Stickney 65, Wessington Springs 30

DeSmet 58, Clark/Willow Lake 27

Dell Rapids 62, Baltic 13

Estelline/Hendricks 60, Iroquois 20

Ethan 69, James Valley Christian 32

Faith 64, Dupree 46

Flandreau 59, Castlewood 46

Freeman 54, Howard 41

Freeman Academy/Marion 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 23

Hamlin 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 19

Hankinson, N.D. 39, Wilmot 25

Ipswich 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 47

Kimball/White Lake 78, Chamberlain 77, 3OT

Lyman 44, Burke 34

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35

New Underwood 57, Rapid City Christian 45

North Central, Neb. 54, Gregory 39

Oakes, N.D. 81, Leola/Frederick 18

Oelrichs 53, Hay Springs, Neb. 34

Rapid City Central 75, Douglas 39

Redfield/Doland 58, Faulkton 56

Scotland 49, Gayville-Volin 34

Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 63, Dakota Valley 52

Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37

Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Christian 63

St. Francis Indian 67, Bennett County 33

Stanley County 39, Jones County 37, OT

Sturgis Brown 39, Spearfish 23

Tiospaye Topa 58, Bison 56

Vermillion 49, Tri-Valley 16

Wakpala 79, Takini 37

Wall 67, Newell 52

Waubay/Summit 67, Webster 41

Waverly-South Shore 62, Northwestern 56

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Tags