High School Basketball
Tuesday's Scores
BOYS
Aberdeen Christian 67, Sunshine Bible Academy 31
Alcester-Hudson 66, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 45
Belle Fourche 56, New Underwood 27
Bison 53, Tiospaye Topa 49
Bridgewater-Emery 64, Canistota 45
Castlewood 51, Flandreau 50
Centerville 49, Avon 48
Corsica/Stickney 95, Wessington Springs 65
Dell Rapids 61, Baltic 40
Deuel 69, Deubrook 58
Freeman Academy/Marion 73, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 56
Gayville-Volin 56, Scotland 23
Groton Area 70, Britton-Hecla 62
Hanson 59, Parkston 57
Howard 64, Freeman 52
Huron 61, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 58
Ipswich 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 32
James Valley Christian 75, Ethan 50
Jones County 55, Stanley County 53
Kimball/White Lake 69, Highmore-Harrold 60
Langford 72, Eureka/Bowdle 33
Leola/Frederick 79, Oakes, N.D. 61
McCook Central/Montrose 57, Chester 38
North Central, Neb. 66, Gregory 64
Northwestern 79, Waverly-South Shore 52
Oelrichs 73, Hay Springs, Neb. 35
Rapid City Central 68, Douglas 29
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 69, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 43
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 73, Dakota Valley 65
Sioux Falls Lincoln 69, Sioux Falls Washington 55
St. Francis Indian 53, Bennett County 49
Sturgis Brown 73, Spearfish 34
Tiospa Zina Tribal 65, Hamlin 53
Tri-Valley 67, Vermillion 60
Wakpala 57, Takini 51
Warner 64, Florence/Henry 49
Watertown 59, Brookings 55
Wolsey-Wessington 53, Miller 35
GIRLS
Aberdeen Christian 39, Sunshine Bible Academy 33
Alcester-Hudson 51, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 18
Avon 66, Centerville 14
Brandon Valley 58, Sioux Falls Washington 38
Brookings 40, Watertown 21
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 62, McLaughlin 56
Clinton-Graceville-Beardsley, Minn. 59, Sisseton 47
Corsica/Stickney 65, Wessington Springs 30
DeSmet 58, Clark/Willow Lake 27
Dell Rapids 62, Baltic 13
Estelline/Hendricks 60, Iroquois 20
Ethan 69, James Valley Christian 32
Faith 64, Dupree 46
Flandreau 59, Castlewood 46
Freeman 54, Howard 41
Freeman Academy/Marion 49, Tripp-Delmont/Armour 23
Hamlin 63, Tiospa Zina Tribal 19
Hankinson, N.D. 39, Wilmot 25
Ipswich 52, Hitchcock-Tulare 47
Kimball/White Lake 78, Chamberlain 77, 3OT
Lyman 44, Burke 34
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Sanborn Central/Woonsocket 35
New Underwood 57, Rapid City Christian 45
North Central, Neb. 54, Gregory 39
Oakes, N.D. 81, Leola/Frederick 18
Oelrichs 53, Hay Springs, Neb. 34
Rapid City Central 75, Douglas 39
Redfield/Doland 58, Faulkton 56
Scotland 49, Gayville-Volin 34
Sergeant Bluff-Luton, Iowa 63, Dakota Valley 52
Sioux Falls Lincoln 55, Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37
Southwest Minnesota Christian, Minn. 74, Sioux Falls Christian 63
St. Francis Indian 67, Bennett County 33
Stanley County 39, Jones County 37, OT
Sturgis Brown 39, Spearfish 23
Tiospaye Topa 58, Bison 56
Vermillion 49, Tri-Valley 16
Wakpala 79, Takini 37
Wall 67, Newell 52
Waubay/Summit 67, Webster 41
Waverly-South Shore 62, Northwestern 56