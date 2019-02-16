Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Saturday's Scores

BOYS

Bridgewater-Emery 62, Viborg-Hurley 45

Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 56

Clark/Willow Lake 64, Tiospa Zina Tribal 43

Dell Rapids St. Mary 68, Elkton-Lake Benton 59

Flandreau 56, McCook Central/Montrose 55

Harrisburg 70, Aberdeen Central 48

Hot Springs 60, Custer 53

Ipswich 45, Wilmot 39

Mitchell Christian 47, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 42

Oelrichs 81, Edgemont 61

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 53, Estelline/Hendricks 41

St. Thomas More 94, Hill City 52

Wall 66, Newell 63, OT

Watertown 56, Brandon Valley 40

Webster 66, Deubrook 57

White River 85, Todd County 48

Wolsey-Wessington 62, Florence/Henry 33

Great Plains Classic

Andes Central/Dakota Christian 70, Centerville 34

Burke 62, Avon 32

Colome 65, Gayville-Volin 49

Corsica/Stickney 62, Freeman Academy/Marion 47

Marty Indian 60, Scotland 38

Tripp-Delmont/Armour 70, Alcester-Hudson 55

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Gregory vs. Rapid City Christian, ppd. to Feb 23rd.

Lemmon vs. Flasher, N.D., ccd.

GIRLS 

Aberdeen Roncalli 50, Dell Rapids 38

Arlington 62, Dell Rapids St. Mary 46

Bennett County 51, Jones County 50

Brandon Valley 66, Watertown 50

Castlewood 53, Estelline/Hendricks 42

Chamberlain 57, Platte-Geddes 30

Clark/Willow Lake 50, Tiospa Zina Tribal 28

Crazy Horse 50, Takini 35

DeSmet 58, Deubrook 36

Eureka 43, Aberdeen Christian 37

Flandreau 77, McCook Central/Montrose 57

Harrisburg 54, Aberdeen Central 28

Herreid/Selby Area 49, Edmunds Central 28

Lake Preston 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 29

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 39, Mitchell Christian 23

Philip 34, Lyman 30

Sioux Falls Christian 51, Milbank 36

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 53, Mitchell 37

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 56, Sioux Falls Washington 48

Sturgis Brown 68, Red Cloud 60

Waubay/Summit 54, Ortonville, Minn. 47

West Central 59, Tri-Valley 42

