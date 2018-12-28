Try 1 month for 99¢

High School Basketball

Friday's Scores

BOYS PREP

Aberdeen Roncalli 62, Belle Fourche 34

Alliance, Neb. 96, Oelrichs 27

Breckenridge, Minn. 79, Bridgewater-Emery 77

Chadron, Neb. 50, Custer 38

O Gorman 67, Mitchell 43

Tea Area 76, Vermillion 40

Yankton 72, Dominican, Wis. 52

Hoop City Classic

Mitchell Christian 59, Dominican, Wis. 50

Swiftel Classic

Viborg-Hurley 55, Deuel 37

GIRLS

Alliance, Neb. 59, Oelrichs 33

Belle Fourche 59, Aberdeen Roncalli 55

Chadron, Neb. 57, Custer 21

Flandreau 60, Dell Rapids 56

Garretson 73, Dell Rapids St. Mary 67

Kadoka Area 73, Stanley County 25

St. Thomas More 55, Madison 36

Vermillion 55, Tea Area 42

Hoop City Classic

Mitchell 59, Waconia, Minn. 50

Swiftel Classic

Howard 47, Tiospa Zina Tribal 38

Viborg-Hurley 61, Lake Preston 52

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Colman-Egan vs. Hitchcock-Tulare, ccd.

Faulkton vs. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, ccd.

Hutchinson, Minn. vs. Aberdeen Central, ccd.

Ipswich vs. Chester, ccd.

Jones County vs. Iroquois, ccd.

Leola/Frederick vs. James Valley Christian, ccd.

Lower Brule vs. Miller, ccd.

