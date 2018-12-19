Bowling
Robbinsdale Lanes Sunday Sweeper Winner – 12/9/18: Andrew O’Connell
Robbinsdale Lanes: Bowlers of the Week
Men’s High Game – Tim Ayers 300; Men’s High Series – Tim Ayers 770; Women’s High Game – Kristy Jones 249; Women’s High Series – Tammy Lees 662; Senior Men’s High Game – Dave Clark 257; Senior Men’s High Series – Denny Barleen 640; Senior Women’s High Game – Donna Young 210; Senior Women’s High Series – Donna Young 536.
Meadowood Lanes: Bowlers of the Week (Most Pins Over)
Men’s High Game – Jason Jones 279 (+109); Men’s High Series – Dave Oleson 660 (+165); Women’s High Game – Lola West 232 (+78); Women’s High Series – BR 772 (+136).
Meadowood Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Josh Blake, 290; Steve Duvall, 289; Jason Jones, 279; Bob Stammers, 278; Justin Larson, 276; Matt Galbraith, 270; Terry McNamara, 269; Todd Bakken, 269; Russ Rysavy, 269; Dan Voss, 267; Justin Ebson, 266; Matthwew Hedgespeth, 266; Mike Schmitz, 265; Lance Brozik, 261; Galin Jonas, 260; Mark Parker, 259; Nate Hand, 258; Mike Munsch, 257; Tyler Engel, 256; Tim Werlinger, 256; Richard Anderson, 256; Thomas Hegert, 256; Ron Uecker, 252; Wade Juve, 248; Gene Kast, 248; Joey Vanderpol, 247; Terry Rymer, 247; Todd Goetz, 247; Dave Lowe, 247; Chris Groves, 246; Brady Foreman, 246; Josh O'Neal, 245; Scott Andrezjewski, 245; Carter Banning, 244; Taylor Rave, 244; Alex Rasmussen, 243; Jason Delgado, 243.
Meadowood Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Steve Duvall, 778; Dan Voss, 758; Mike Munsch, 746; Justin Larson, 741; Tyler Engel, 732; Nate Hand, 720; Justin Ebson, 714; Gene Kast, 708; Lance Brozik, 703; Matt Galbraith, 700; Todd Bakken, 697; Bob Stammers, 694; Dave Lowe, 690; Josh Blake, 684; Terry McNamara, 684; Ron Uecker, 681; Chris Groves, 680; Russ Rysavy, 680; Taylor Rave, 676; Jeff Patterson, 675; Terry Rymer, 675; Wade Juve, 670; Mike Schmitz, 668; Thomas Hegert, 667; Alex Rasmussen, 665; Dave Oleson, 660; Steve Shawda, 658; Tim Ayers, 656; Mark Parker, 654; Austin DuVall, 653; Carter Banning, 651; Brady Foreman, 649; Matthew Hedgespeth, 649; Richard Anderson, 649; David Hegert, 645; Joey Vanderpol, 642; Phil Norris, 640.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Game – 200+
Brandyn Crawford, 289; Liz King, 236; Lola West, 232; Alice Hegert, 225; Sammi Moen, 224; Patty Fanter, 219; Deidre Ross, 214; Patty Hutmacher, 214; LeeAnn Weeldreyer, 213; Jessica Groves, 212; Nicole Jones, 207; Dorene Hurd, 207; Margie Carpenter, 204; Donna Young, 202; Sally Oller, 202; Sue Merriman, 202; Kathy McNamara, 202; Heidi Ayers, 201; Marge Pahl, 200.
Meadowood Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Brandyn Crawford, 772; Jessica Groves, 602; Alice Hegert, 601; Sammi Moen, 593; Deidre Ross, 579; Patty Fanter, 574; Heidi Ayers, 570; Sue Merriman, 563; Kathy McNamara, 563; Lola West, 555; Deb Slusser, 554; Patty Hutmacher, 553; Sherri Bucholz, 552; Jen Windbloom, 546; Liz King, 539; Dorene Hurd, 537; Nicole Jones, 534; Judy Sawyer, 534; LeeAnn Weeldreyer, 533; Donna Young, 527; Kathy Anderson, 525; Terri Kaiser, 523; Candy Deyo, 518; Audra Hill, 517; Sharen LaGrande, 515; Marge Pahl, 514; Tracee Coghlan, 514; Sally Oller, 514; Christy Wolfe, 513; Shari Fechner, 513; Mary Stadel, 512; Margie Carpenter, 511; Estelle Budd, 511; Julianna Hill, 510.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men – Games 240+
Tim Ayers, 300; Jim Newman, 290; Cody Henrichsen, 279; Ted Staikoff, 279; Tony Block, 279; Dana Stanton, 279; Andre Armstrong, 276; Tom Neumayr, 268; Andrew O'Connell, 266; Mike Smith, 265; Dan Hodak , 257; Evan Armstrong, 257; Tim Roth, 256; Kevin Hollman, 256; Aaron Sumners, 255; Kyle Beaird, 255; Bruce Rall, 254; Terry Berg, 254; Fred Kiewel, 248; Harold Holt, 247; Justin Ebson, 247; Rob Round, 247; Karl Ranta, 247; Tracy Sazue, 246; John Jacobs, 245; Gary Scaggs, 245; Don Coats, 245; Kip Johnson, 245; Bill Beaird, 245; Chriss Tindall, 245; Gerald England, 244; Jason Hagen, 244; Steve Shawda, 243; Dan Bartos, 243; Ryan Quasney, 242; Thane Lees, 242; Joseph Wenrich, 242.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Men’s Series – 640+
Tim Ayers, 770; Cody Henrichsen, 721; Andre Armstrong, 715; Evan Armstrong, 715; Tony Block, 713; Dan Hodak , 705; Ted Staikoff, 705; Bruce Rall, 701; Don Coats, 698; Tom Neumayr, 693; Aaron Sumners, 687; JJ Steen, 678; Steve Fuelling, 674; Tim Ayers, 669; Gary Scaggs, 669; Harold Holt, 669; Jason Szymanski, 668; Terry Berg, 668; Tim Roth, 666; Kyle Beaird, 666; Kevin Hollman, 664; Jim Meyer, 664; Ray Tilton, 664; Justin Ebson, 663; Steve Shawda, 663; Fred Kiewel, 662; Dan Bartos, 662; John Jacobs, 659; Chriss Tindall, 659; Mike Smith, 657; Gerald England, 653; John Lees, 649; Adam Wortman, 643; Randy McKee, 642; Terry Rymer, 641; Bill Beaird, 640; Dana Stanton, 640.
Robbinsdale
Women’s Game – 200+
Kristy Jones, 249; Tammy Lees, 247; Chelsea Boddicker, 245; Liza Bohls, 244; Keeryn Huntington, 233; Stephanie Ayers, 226; Liz King, 217; Terri Ranta, 213; Laurie Sumners, 212; Danielle Jones, 205; Carol Goodrich, 201; Stacey Huntington, 200.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Women’s Series – 510+
Tammy Lees, 662; Liza Bohls, 649; Keeryn Huntington, 618; Chelsea Boddicker, 613; Stephanie Ayers, 603; Kristy Jones, 599; Liz King, 586; Laurie Sumners, 570; Tina Kunka, 550; Stacey Huntington, 536; Debbie Barta, 532; Lori Poirier, 530; Terri Ranta, 529; Linda Hicks, 528; Bonnie Dirksen, 527; Carol Goodrich, 527; Erin Phipps, 525; LeeAnn Harlan, 524; Mary Stadel, 512.
Robbinsdale
Senior Men’s Game – 200+
Dave Clark, 257; Gary Davidson, 254; Denny Barleen, 244; Jim Gehner, 243; Rod Atterbery, 236; Jake Roth, 229; Bob Litz, 223; Del Genzlinger, 208; Chuck Kiefer, 206; Don Watts, 200; Del Ashlock, 200; Maynard Downen, 200.
Robbinsdale
Senior Men’s Series – 500+
Denny Barleen, 640; Rod Atterbery, 616; Dave Clark, 612; Jake Roth, 601; Gary Davidson, 601; Jim Gehner, 599; Chuck Kiefer, 598; Bob Litz, 594; Del Genzlinger, 567; Frank Rogers, 558; Don Watts, 551; Del Ashlock, 548; Tim McElroy, 541; Calvin Hill, 522; Maynard Downen, 504.
Robbinsdale
Senior Women’s Game – 140+
Donna Young, 210; Louise Flack, 203; Marilyn Davidson, 191; Joyce Kiefer, 182; Jay Williams, 176; Karin Lord, 176; Sally Dickerson, 166; Margie Carpenter, 161; JoAnn Wissinger, 158; Diana Clark, 147; Nita Clark, 144.
Robbinsdale
Senior Women’s Series – 420+
Donna Young, 536; Sally Dickerson, 495; Joyce Kiefer, 492; Marilyn Davidson, 477; Margie Carpenter, 460; Louise Flack, 441; Jay Williams, 438; Karin Lord, 435.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Boys - Game
Jace Wetzler, 192; Jamie Holloway, 189; Ryan Rufledt, 182; Spencer Pratt, 181; Richard Schwartz, 161; Jace Kirschenman, 137.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Boys - Series
Jace Wetzler, 537; Jamie Holloway, 498; Spencer Pratt, 496; Ryan Rufledt, 489; Richard Schwartz, 464; Jace Kirschenman, 381.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Girls - Game
Katie Paris, 235; Erin Ayers, 189; Lily Sumners, 85.
Robbinsdale Lanes
Youth Girls - Series
Katie Paris, 573; Erin Ayers, 475; Lily Sumners, 237.
League Scores –
Robbinsdale Lanes
Disk Drive Lanes League – 12/4/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Turkey Hunters, 42-14; 2nd Place – The Jokers, 34.5-21.5. High Team Game: Turkey Hunters, 659; High Team Series: Turkey Hunters, 1791. High Game (Women) Claudette Fenner, 202; High Series (Women) Jane Greff, 473.
Black Hills Men – 12/5/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – 1st Choice Realty & Dans Dumpsters, 35-21. Team High Game: Complete Concrete, 953. Team High Series: Complete Concrete, 2818. High Game: (Men) Tony Block, 279; High Series (Men) Tony Block, 713. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Aaron Sumners, 255/687; Gary Scaggs 669; Kyle Beaird 255/666; Jim Meyer 664; Ray Tilton 664; Justin Ebson 663; Fred Kiewel 662; Nate Kleinschmit 659; Les Stadel 217 (72+ POA).
Family Affair League – 12/9/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Better Halves 44-16; 2nd Place – Pete Lien, 42-18. High Team Game: Body by Bowl, 1025; High Team Series: Body By Bowl, 2687. High Game: (Men) Jesse Biggins, 249; (Women) Sam Faatz, 2208; High Series (Men) Brad Maxwell, 617; (Women) Sam Faatz, 526. Split Conversions: Bob Smith (3-6-7-10); Rich Fox (4-7-9-10)
4 O’Clock Shift – 12/7/2018
Team Standings: 1st Place – Young & Old, 40-12. High Team Game: Boo Yah Tribe, 803; High Team Series: Boo Yah Tribe, 2223. High Game: (Men) Andre Armstrong, 276; (Women) Liz King 217. High Series: (Men) Andre Armstrong, 715; (Women) Liz King, 586.
League Scores –
Meadowood Lanes
Classy Trio –12/7/18
Team Standings – 1st Place – Patton Flooring, 280-84; 2nd Place – Meadowood Lanes, 253.5-110.5. High Team Game: LIFNO, 685; High Team Series: Meadowood Lanes, 2543. High Game: (Men) Bob Stammers, 278; (Women) Patty Fanter, 219. High Series 3 Game: (Men) Dave Lowe, 690; (Women) Patty Fanter, 574; High Series 4 Game: (Men)Dave Lowe, 936; (Women) Patty Fanter, 778.
Saturday Night Survivors – 12/08/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – 2 Legit 2 Split, 47.5-23.5; 2nd Place – Team 11, 42.5-27.5; Team High Game: Siouxper Strikers, 748; High Team Series: Siouxper Strikers, 2159. High Game: (Men) Vaugh Ellis, 232; (Women): Liz King, 236; High Series: (Men) Jordan King, 625; (Women) Liz King, 539.
Try Hard – 12/4/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – LIFINO, 40-16; 2nd Place – Hard Rockers & Dean Kuntz Construction, 32-18. Team High Game: LIFINO, 542; High Team Series: LIFINO, 1624. High Game: (Women): Diedre Ross, 214; High Series: (Women) Diedre Ross, 579. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Julie Hill 180/510; Tracee Coughlin 184/514; Heidi Ayers 201/570; Debbie Slusser 1199/554; Shari Fechner 180/513.
Meadwood Strikers – 12/5/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Alley Cats, 34-18; 2nd Place – Ten Pins, 33-19. Team High Game: Spares, 572; High Team Series: Spares, 1677. High Game: (Women): Donna Young, 202; High Series: (Women) Donna Young, 527.
Football Widows – 12/3/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Broncos, 35-17; 2nd Place – Seahawks. 33-19. Team High Game: Packers, 534; High Team Series: Seahawks, 1472; High Game: (Women) Nicole Jones, 207; High Series (Women) Nicole Jones & Judy Sawyer, 534. Noteworthy Accomplishments: Marge Pahl 200 (73+ POA) & 514 Series (160+ POS); Mary Stadel 512; Candy Deyo 518.
Meadowood Sr. Mixed – 12/6/18
Team Standings: 1st Place – Late Comers, 29.5-22.5; 2nd Place – Mikey’s Team, 29-23. Team High Game: Double Trouble, 907; High Team Series: Sandbaggers, 2533. High Game: (Men) Del Genzlinger, 236; (Women) Karin Lord & Sally Oller, 192; High Series: (Men) Del Genzlinger, 595; (Women) Karin Lord, 507. Split Conversions: Marsha MCClain (5-6); Delilah Oerlline (3-10); Linda Hicks (3-10); James Jensen (5-7-9); Warren Young (4-5-7).
Rocaway – 12/3/18
Team Standings: 1st Place –– Triple D, 32-20; 2nd Place – Tipsy Ten Pins, 31-21; High Game (Women): Jessica Groves, 212; High Series (Women) Jessica Groves, 602. Weekly Highs: Patty Fanter, 565; Christy Wolfe, 513.
Nitebirds – 12/09/18
Team Standings: 1st Place –Blue Jays, 34-22; 2nd Place – Buzzards, 33-23. Team High Game: Wild Turkeys, 954; High Team Series: Road Runners, 2740. High Game: (Men) Thomas Hegert & Rich Anderson, 256; (Women): Alice Hegert, 225; High Series: (Men) Thomas Hegert, 667; (Women) Alice Hegert, 601.