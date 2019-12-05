High School football
CLASS 11AAA ALL-STATE TEAM
Offense
Quarterback: Brady Dannenbring, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-5, 215); Thomas Scholten, Brandon Valley, Sr. (6-2, 190).
Running back: Brett Fossum, Watertown, Sr. (5-11, 185); Tate Johnson, Brandon Valley, Jr. (5-8, 170); Jeremy Weidmann, Rapid City Central, Sr. (5-7, 165); Tate Wishard, O'Gorman, Sr. (5-10, 195).
Receiver: Hunter Merkley, Lincoln, Sr. (5-11, 160); Bridger Nesbit, Rapid City Stevens, Sr. (6-3, 180); Michael Norman, Rapid City Stevens, Sr. (6-5, 185); Zach Norton, O'Gorman, Sr. (6-0, 190); Mike Paulson, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-2, 190); Jhei Roewart, Harrisburg, Sr. (5-8, 170); Dawson Schmidt, Watertown, Jr. (6-3, 165); Chris Weber, Aberdeen Central, Sr. (5-9, 165).
Tight end: Tyus Hanson, Washington, Jr. (6-4, 225); Ethyn Rollinger, Harrisburg, Jr. (6-3, 190).
Line: Brennan Busse, Rapid City Stevens, Sr. (6-0, 260) ; Brandon Dickens, Washington, Sr. (6-3, 290); Tyler Hiatt, Lincoln, Sr. (6-4, 277); Ben Kohls, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-3, 270); Alex Oppold, Lincoln, Sr. (6-2, 246); Zach Roggow, Brandon Valley, Sr. (6-4, 280); Will Washenberger, O'Gorman, Sr. (6-4, 265).
Defense
Line: Caleb Dwyer, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-2, 265); Alex Holt, Harrisburg, Sr. (6-2, 210); Cade Mikuska, O'Gorman, Sr. (6-4, 215); Parker Reed, Brandon Valley, Jr. (6-2, 235) ; Isaac Sarbacker, Lincoln, Sr. (6-4, 200); Jonathan Smith, Lincoln, Sr. (6-2, 266).
Linebacker: Cade Boyer, Harrisburg, Sr. (6-1, 210); Aaron Iverson, Rapid City Central, Sr. (5-10, 170); Randolph Kpai, Washington, Jr. (6-3, 190); Aaron Kusler, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-2, 210); Adam Kusler, Roosevelt, Sr. (6-2, 210); Jesse Steffel, Brandon Valley, Sr. (6-3, 195).
Defensive back: Avery Bad Moccasin, Aberdeen Central, Sr. (5-10, 150); Jacob Byrd, O'Gorman, Sr. (6-0, 170); Colton Hartford, Rapid City Stevens, Sr. (6-0, 175); Jackson Hilton, Brandon Valley, Jr. (6-2, 170); Sam Siegel, Lincoln, Sr. (6-2, 185).
Special teams
Kicker: Conor Pavelko, O'Gorman, Jr. (5-10, 175).
Honorable mention: Tyler Feldkamp, Jr., Roosevelt; Tommy Thompson, Jr., Lincoln; Joe Kolbeck, Jr., Brandon Valley; Tip Rieman, Sr., O'Gorman; Brady Schultz, Sr., Harrisburg; James Vandervoorst, Sr., Rapid City Stevens; Josh Piper, So., Washington; Evan Falconer, Sr., Watertown; Tyler Dean, Jr., Watertown; Austin Huff, Sr., Aberdeen Central; Wyatt Jungclaus, Sr., Rapid City Central.
Rodeo
National Finals Rodeo
Thomas & Mack, Las Vegas
Thursday's Results
All-around cowboy: Maverick Harper, $1,571, tie-down roping, steer wrestling and team roping.
Bareback riding: First round: 1. Cache Hill, 73 points on Various' Lawless Lot 37, $376; 2. (tie) Bronc Marriott and Tyler Johnson, 72, $235 each; 4. Tyler Berghuis, 69, $94. Second round: 1. Tyler Berghuis, 80 points on Various' My Little Pony Lot 47, $376; 2. Tim Murphy, 79, $282; 3. Cache Hill, 70, $188; 4. Tyler Johnson, 69, $94. Average: 1. Tyler Berghuis, 149 points on two head, $376; 2. Cache Hill, 143, $282; 3. Tyler Johnson, 141, $188; 4. Tim Murphy, 79 on one head, $94.
Steer wrestling: First round: 1. Tory Johnson, 5.3 seconds, $322; 2. Maverick Harper, 15.9, $242; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Sam Goings, 6.2 seconds, $322; 2. Tory Johnson, 8.0, $242; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Tory Johnson, 13.3 seconds on two head, $483; 2. Sam Goings, 6.2 on one head, $363; 3. Maverick Harper, 15.9, $242; no other qualified runs.
Team roping: First round: 1. Coy Rahlmann/Clay Futrell, 5.6 seconds, $322 each; 2. Maverick Harper/Calgary Smith, 8.9, $242; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 5.7 seconds, $322 each; 2. Wyatt Muggli/Robert Murphy, 6.1, $242; 3. Reno Stoebner/Jace Davis, 6.7, $161; 4. Coy Rahlmann/Clay Futrell, 10.5, $81. Average: 1. Coy Rahlmann/Clay Futrell, 16.1 seconds on two head, $483 each; 2. Jon Peterson/Trae Smith, 5.7 on one head, $363; 3. Wyatt Muggli/Robert Murphy, 6.1, $242; 4. Reno Stoebner/Jace Davis, 6.7, $121.
Saddle bronc riding: First round: 1. Parker Kempfer, 82 points on Various' Rose Garden Lot 51, $376; 2. Lane Schuelke, 76.5, $282; 3. Ryder Sanford, 75, $188; 4. Riggin Smith, 74, $94. Second round: 1. Lane Schuelke, 83 points on Various' Girl Crush Lot 58, $376; 2. Riggin Smith, 81.5, $282; 3. Tanner Butner, 71, $188; no other qualified rides. Average: 1. Lane Schuelke, 159.5 points on two head, $376; 2. Riggin Smith, 155.5, $282; 3. Tanner Butner, 140, $188; 4. Parker Kempfer, 82 on one head, $94.
Tie-down roping: First round: 1. Wyatt Muggli, 9.2 seconds, $322; 2. Myles Kenzy, 16.0, $242; 3. Maverick Harper, 24.3, $161; no other qualified runs. Second round: 1. Maverick Harper, 10.1 seconds, $322; 2. Wyatt Muggli, 12.7, $242; 3. Myles Kenzy, 23.2, $161; no other qualified runs. Average: 1. Wyatt Muggli, 21.9 seconds on two head, $483; 2. Maverick Harper, 34.4, $363; 3. Myles Kenzy, 39.2, $242; no other qualified runs.
Bull riding: * First round: 1. Colten Fritzlan, 83.5 points on Various' Star Of The Show Lot 64, $407; 2. Parker McCown, 83, $313; 3. Shad Winn, 70, $219; no other qualified rides. Second round: No qualified rides. * Average: 1. Colten Fritzlan, 83.5 points on one head, $407; 2. Parker McCown, 83, $313; 3. Shad Winn, 70, $219; no other qualified rides. *(all totals include ground money).
Total payoff: $19,404. Stock contractor: Various.