High School Cross County
State Meet at Huron
CLASS AA BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Lincoln, 39; 2, Aberdeen Central, 44; 3, Rapid City Stevens, 111; 4, Brandon Valley, 122; 5, Washington, 163; 6, Harrisburg, 166; 7, O'Gorman, 177; 8, Roosevelt, 191; 9, Sturgis Brown, 229; 10, Yankton, 233; 11, Brookings, 328; 12, Pierre, 347; 13, Spearfish, 369; 14, Watertown, 386; 15, Douglas, 459; 16, Huron, 466; 17, Rapid City Central, 508; 18, Mitchell, 551.
TOP 25: 1, Andrew Lauer, LHS, 15:42.6; 2, Aaron Ryan, ABC, 15:58.1; 3, Zeb Mendel, LHS, 16:10.9; 4, Britton Elkin, BV, 16:12.2; 5, Chase Lather, WHS, 16:19.5; 6, Ryan Schroeder, LHS, 16:27.0; 7, Parker Fitzgerald, HAR, 16:35.8; 8, Dylan Hilger, OG, 16:36.9; 9, Daniel Street, ABC, 16:42.5; 10, Josh Martin, ABC, 16:44.2; 11, Jared Loecker, ABC, 16:45.6; 12, Luke Jacobs, ABC, 16:46.3; 13, Robert Baker, LHS, 16:49.9; 14, Keenan Urdiales, SPE, 16:51.9; 15, Zach Hentschel, BV, 16:53.7; 16, Slater Dixon, LHS, 16:55.0; 17, Lucas Steiger, RCS, 16:56.3; 18, Ryan Ptak, HAR, 16:57.9; 19, Hayden Grosz, RCS, 16:58.9; 20, Zachary Fedde, YAN, 16:59.5; 21, Sam Conrad, BRO, 17:01.5; 22, Liam Vidas, RCS, 17:07.1; 23, Grant Graber, LHS, 17:08.5; 24, Nate Andersen, STU, 17:09.5; 25, Alex Otten, RCS, 17:13.1.
CLASS A BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Sioux Falls Christian, 40; 2, Vermillion, 57; 3, St. Thomas More, 62; 4, Custer, 68; 5, Lennox, 105; 6, Beresford, 118; 7, Milbank, 118; 8, Flandreau, 140; 9, Winner, 155; 10, Belle Fourche, 179; 11, Webster, 181; 12, Baltic, 188; 13, Todd County, 193; 14, Chamberlain, 230; 15, Clark/Willow Lake, 232.
TOP 25: 1, Sawyer Clarkson, BF, 16:25.1; 2, Adam Conseor, HS, 16:29.0; 3, Nick Batchelor, MIL, 16:30.1; 4, Jarek Glenn, STM, 16:44.7; 5, Simeon Birnbaum, RCC, 16:49.5; 6, Isaac Engbers, SFC, 16:52.1; 7, Kade Watson, WIN, 16:52.5; 8, Ethan Roberts, RCC, 17:00.5; 9, Isaac Davelaar, SFC, 17:01.8; 10, Cody Farland, STM, 17:03.1; 11, Riley Ruhaak, VERM, 17:08.2; 12, Preston Drew, CUST, 17:14.3; 13, Jace Oesterling, CUST, 17:22.0; 14, Jakob Dobney, VERM, 17:24.3; 15, David Allen, FLAN, 17:26.5; 16, Daniel Colby, SFC, 17:27.5; 17, David Tuttle, PR, 17:28.0; 18, Andrew Atwood, BER, 17:32.7; 19, Sam Swanson, LEN, 17:36.2; 20, Brady Martinez, VERM, 17:38.1; 21, Derrek VanderLeest, SFC, 17:38.1; 22, Marshall Dog Eyes, FLAI, 17:41.9; 23, Nathan Koole, SFC, 17:44.5; 24, Miles Ellman, CUST, 17:45.3; 25, Connor Eimers, TEA, 17:46.8.
CLASS B BOYS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Burke, 37; 2, Timber Lake, 45; 3, Platte-Geddes, 47; 4, Newell, 53; 5, Freeman Academy/Marion, 55; 6, Faulkton Area, 63; 7, Dell Rapids St. Mary, 79; 8, Northwestern, 83; 9, White River, 89; 10, Tri-State, 93; 11, Warner, 96; 12, Deubrook Area, 99; 13, Lower Brule, 106; 14, Canistota, 109; 15, Bison, 117; 16, Elkton-Lake Benton, 120.
TOP 25: 1, Cody Larson, WARN, 16:32.8; 2, Jonathan Burkhalter, BIS, 16:45.4; 3, Dylan Mollman, MCI, 17:14.9; 4, Rhett McMasters, LP, 17:32.8; 5, Jacob Vogel, DRSM, 17:38.0; 6, Riley Benning, EST, 17:40.8; 7, Jackson Liewer, BUR, 17:44.0; 8, Baylor Beck, DES, 17:44.9; 9, Nate Hall, BH, 17:46.3; 10, Titus Roesler, FAM, 17:51.6; 11, Hunter Niederbaumer, FAUL, 17:54.5; 12, Ian Beyer, TL, 17:54.7; 13, Daniel Ayoroa, JVC, 17:54.9; 14, Andrew Sorensen, FAUL, 17:58.8; 15, Scott Obago Jr., LB, 18:01.8; 16, Josiah Schroeder, CAN, 18:03.8; 17, AJ Neely, WESS, 18:05.9; 18, Joseph Grassmid, MEN, 18:06.8; 19, Taylor Thorson, IPS, 18:08.4; 20, Justin Haven, NW, 18:12.0; 21, Garrett Winkler, NEW, 18:15.8; 22, Caden Tegethoff, PG, 18:16.4; 23, Brad Lebeda, LYM, 18:19.1; 24, Jackson Bauld, BUR, 18:21.1; 25, Nathaniel Kirby, NEW, 18:21.6.
CLASS AA GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Lincoln, 35; 2, Roosevelt, 98; 3, Rapid City Stevens, 119; 4, O'Gorman, 123; 5, Harrisburg, 155; 6, Brandon Valley, 162; 7, Aberdeen Central, 183; 8, Yankton, 199; 9, Washington, 218; 10, Brookings, 246; 11, Pierre, 314; 12, Rapid City Central, 346; 13, Spearfish, 355; 14, Watertown, 401; 15, Douglas, 424; 16, Sturgis, 433; 17, Mitchell, 503.
TOP 25: 1, Alea Hardie, OG, 18:12.2; 2, Mia Wentzy, BV, 18:36.9; 3, Caroline Sudbeck, LHS, 18:40.2; 4, Leah Derenge, LHS, 18:40.5; 5, Cierra Watkins, RHS, 18:47.2; 6, Ellie Abraham, BRO, 18:56.9; 7, Lila Batcheller, LHS, 18:59.6; 8, Ainsley Powers, BRO, 19:01.3; 9, Hailey Uhre, RCS, 19:04.1; 10, Addalai Dekam, LHS, 19:08.3; 11, Hannah Dumansky, LHS, 19:20.0; 12, Sydney Lather, WHS, 19:21.0; 13, Jaide Geurts, RHS, 19:28.1; 14, Presli White, HAR, 19:30.5; 15, Melanie Jacobs, ABC, 19:31.1; 16, Thea Chance, YAN, 19:33.7; 17, Ruth Pardy, OG, 19:42.4; 18, Gracyn Gruber, BV, 19:47.1; 19, Alissa Wieman, DOUG, 19:53.1; 20, Saylor Weiland, RHS, 19:55.3; 21, Sheridyn Winter, RHS, 19:56.2; 22, Bella Kippes, OG, 19:56.7; 23, Josie Boyd, HAR, 19:57.0; 24, Zoe Douglas, ABC, 20:03.6; 25, Elise Unkenholz, RCS, 20:07.5.
CLASS A GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Custer, 28; 2, Hill City, 69; 3, Chamberlain, 99; 4, Lennox, 108; 5, Garretson, 112; 6, Sioux Falls Christian, 113; 7, Red Cloud, 130; 8, Tea Area, 130; 9, Aberdeen Roncalli, 131; 10, Beresford, 141; 11, Deuel, 191; 12, Winner, 192; 13, Flandreau, 200; 14, Milbank, 200; 15, Todd County, 229.
TOP 25: 1, Ali Bainbridge, LEN, 18:54.6; 2, Abby Cutler, HILL, 19:00.9; 3, Sara Jones, L-D, 19:05.6; 4, Mallory Delmont, CUST, 19:22.4; 5, Ally Hough, CHAM, 19:30.4; 6, Jade Ecoffey, RED, 19:36.8; 7, Sierra Oesterling, CUST, 19:38.9; 8, Lindsey Roth, EP, 19:39.0; 9, Ramsey Karim, CUST, 19:51.6; 10, Lizzy Escalante, HILL, 19:57.2; 11, Emily Plucker, LEN, 20:00.2; 12, Ana Wilkison, BAL, 20:03.1; 13, Kinsey Evans, CHAM, 20:05.2; 14, Taryn Whisler, SFC, 20:08.7; 15, Kadense Dooley, CUST, 20:10.6; 16, Josie Dvorak, CUST, 20:16.4; 17, Paetyn Carlin, STM, 20:18.9; 18, Cheree Ferguson, RED, 20:19.6; 19, Heidi Olson, MOB, 20:20.1; 20, Eva Studt, CUST, 20:26.7; 21, Haidyn West, TEA, 20:31.2; 22, Ava Allen, BF, 20:34.2; 23, Allison Hayes, BF, 20:35.7; 24, Jazz Hutto, HILL, 20:41.3; 25, Daci Lends His Horse, CEB, 20:45.0.
CLASS B GIRLS
TEAM SCORES: 1, Dakota Hills, 32; 2, Wall, 34; 3, Burke, 49; 4, Hanson, 49; 5, Newell, 50; 6, Ipswich, 57; 7, James Valley Christian, 65; 8, Great Plains Lutheran, 66; 9, Kimball/White Lake, 72; 10, Philip, 87; 11, Estelline/Hendricks, 100; 12, Platte-Geddes, 101; 13, Howard, 115; 14, Potter County, 119; 15, Faulkton Area, 135; 16, Colman-Egan, 146; 17, De Smet, 157; 18, Sully Buttes, 181.
TOP 25: 1, Madison Fairley, GV, 19:14.2; 2, Jolie Dugan, JONE, 19:59.7; 3, Hallie Person, BUR, 20:11.5; 4, Isabella Brouwer, ACDC, 20:11.6; 5, Ellie Olsen, DEU, 20:13.4; 6, Madison Zirbel, DH, 20:16.9; 7, Victoria Zirbel, DH, 20:25.1; 8, Tessa Kilber, IPS, 20:30.6; 9, Halle Bauer, GPL, 20:43.3; 10, Emma Neises, HOW, 20:52.3; 11, Alexis Stephan, WALL, 20:53.2; 12, Kelly Sondgeroth, PG, 20:55.1; 13, Abby Hasart, JVC, 20:59.6; 14, Austin Alexander, NEW, 21:05.0; 15, Alyssa Moschell, HANS, 21:06.8; 16, Emma Thomas, GREG, 21:07.3; 17, Morgan Edelman, MEN, 21:07.8; 18, Jessica Boekelheide, NW, 21:08.9; 19, Presley Terkildsen, PHIL, 21:12.6; 20, Jada Koerner, FAM, 21:15.7; 21, Avery Miles, ID, 21:16.5; 22, Taylee Dartt, WALL, 21:17.4; 23, Paige Kjerstad, WALL, 21:25.0; 24, Lexa Burtzlaff, NEW, 21:29.9; 25, Ashlinn Hartwell, IPS, 21:35.4.
High School Volleyball
Saturday's Scores
Colome def. Stanley County, 25-17, 22-25, 25-21, 25-18
Sanborn Central/Woonsocket def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-16, 21-25, 26-24, 25-20
Wagner def. Parkston, 25-23, 25-22
Winner def. Wagner, 23-25, 26-24, 25-13
Alliance Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B
Chadron, Neb. def. Little Wound, 25-10, 25-4
Yuma, Colo. def. Little Wound, 25-9, 25-20
Consolation Semifinal
Yuma, Colo. def. Little Wound, 25-12, 25-10
East - West Invitational Tournament
Brandon Valley def. Rapid City Stevens, 21-25, 25-17, 25-20
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-17
Brookings def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-19
Harrisburg def. Rapid City Central, 27-29, 25-20, 25-15
Harrisburg def. Sturgis Brown, 25-12, 14-25, 25-12
Harrisburg def. Douglas, 25-16, 25-10
Rapid City Central def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-21
Rapid City Stevens def. Brookings, 17-25, 25-12, 25-14
Watertown def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-18, 25-12
Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-17
Yankton def. Sturgis Brown, 25-13, 25-14
Yankton def. Douglas, 24-26, 25-21, 25-15
Southeast South Dakota Conference Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Parkston def. Burke, 25-18, 25-20
Pool 2
Winner def. Gregory, 25-8, 25-12
Winner def. Platte-Geddes, 25-8, 25-20
Pool 3
Wagner def. Chamberlain, 25-14, 25-11
Wagner def. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton, 25-15, 25-18
Wolsey-Wessington Tournament
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Philip, 20-25, 25-17, 25-22
James Valley Christian def. Bennett County, 25-16, 25-21
Langford def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-12, 23-25, 25-15
Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-22, 25-6
Langford def. Philip, 25-17, 25-15
Philip def. Leola/Frederick, 25-14, 25-17
Warner def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-6
Warner def. James Valley Christian, 25-17, 25-18
Warner def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-18, 25-22
Wolsey-Wessington def. Bennett County, 25-17, 25-5
Wolsey-Wessington def. James Valley Christian, 25-15, 33-31
Silver Division
Wolsey-Wessington def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 25-21, 25-23
Gold Division
Warner def. Langford, 25-22, 25-10
State Cheer and Dance
Class AA in Aberdeen
Dance
Kick: Yankton 264; O’Gorman 218.5; Douglas 200.
Pom: Brandon Valley 296.5; Sioux Falls Washington 295; Sioux Falls Roosevelt 269; Yankton 250.5; Huron 250; Sioux Falls Lincoln 243; Aberdeen Central 239; Harrisburg 235; Rapid City Central 228.5; Watertown 215.5; Pierre 211.5; Rapid City Stevens 201; Mitchell 191.5; Sioux Falls O’Gorman 185.5; Sturgis 183.5; Brookings 181.5; Douglas 177.5.
Hip Hop: Sioux Falls Washington 295; Sioux Falls Roosevelt 291; Brandon Valley 288.5; Huron 280; Harrisburg 258.5; Aberdeen Central 257; Watertown 255.5; Sioux Falls Lincoln 255; Rapid City Central 242.5; Mitchell 230; Pierre 230; Rapid City Stevens 223; Douglas 201; Brookings 191; Sturgis 187.5.
Jazz: Sioux Falls Washington 291.5; Brandon Valley 287.5; Harrisburg 275; Huron 268; Sioux Falls Lincoln 263.5; Sioux Falls Roosevelt 257.5; Yankton 256.5; Aberdeen Central 239; Rapid City Stevens 228.5; Watertown 225.5; Pierre 223; Mitchell 213; Rapid City Central 210; Sioux Falls O’Gorman 208; Brookings 207; Sturgis 181.5.
Grand Champion Dance: Sioux Falls Washington 293.83; Brandon Valley 290.83; Sioux Falls Roosevelt 272.5; Huron 266; Yankton 257; Harrisburg 256.17; Sioux Falls Lincoln 253.83; Aberdeen Central 245.17; Watertown 232.17; Rapid City Central 227; Pierre 221.5; Rapid City Stevens 217.5; Mitchell 211.5; Sioux Falls O’Gorman 204; Brookings 193.17; Douglas 193; Sturgis 184.17
Cheer
Grand Champion Cheer: Sioux Falls Washington 292.5; Sioux Falls O’Gorman 288.5; Sioux Falls Roosevelt 186.5; Brandon Valley 265.5; Harrisburg 256; Aberdeen Central 224; Brookings 218.5; Rapid City Central 214.5; Mitchell 204.5; Huron 197.5; Sioux Falls Lincoln 188; Watertown 186.5; Rapid City Stevens 184, Pierre 178.5; Yankton 175.5; Sturgis 173; Douglas 150.