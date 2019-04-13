{{featured_button_text}}

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores Week 14

The Van Buren Boys 11, Box Elder Bombers 4

12 oz Curlers 11, Bedrockers 7

Rockin the House 10, Sweeping With the Enemy 4

Broom Stackers 10, Kistler 2

