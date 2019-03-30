Try 3 months for $3

Curling

Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 12

Bedrockers 10, Sweeping With the Enemy 7

Box Elder Bombers 2, Broom Stackers 0

Curl Jam 10, Sultans of Sweep 4

Rockin the House 10, The Van Buren Boys 5

