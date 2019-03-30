Curling
Rushmore Curling Club Scores - Week 12
Bedrockers 10, Sweeping With the Enemy 7
Box Elder Bombers 2, Broom Stackers 0
Curl Jam 10, Sultans of Sweep 4
Rockin the House 10, The Van Buren Boys 5
