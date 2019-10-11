High School Football
Friday's Scores
Baltic 20, Parker 8
Belle Fourche 48, Spearfish 7
Bennett County 8, Pine Ridge 6
Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls Washington 7
Bridgewater-Emery 44, Garretson 0
Canistota-Freeman 32, Bon Homme 8
Canton 49, Tri-Valley 0
Castlewood 47, Great Plains Lutheran 14
Colman-Egan 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26
Corsica/Stickney 8, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 41
Dell Rapids 30, Milbank 0
Deuel 52, Deubrook 6
Gayville-Volin 40, Centerville 34, 2OT
Gregory 49, Platte-Geddes 8
Hamlin 33, Arlington/Lake Preston 12
Howard 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Huron 15, Yankton 12
Irene-Wakonda 50, Avon 0
Kimball/White Lake 12, Burke 6
Lemmon/McIntosh def. Dupree, forfeit
Lennox 32, Dakota Valley 14
Madison 25, West Central 12
McCook Central/Montrose 32, Elk Point-Jefferson 28
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Parkston 32, Menno/Marion 0
Pierre 54, Brookings 6
Scotland 32, Alcester-Hudson 18
Sioux Falls Lincoln 18, Harrisburg 15
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 39, Watertown 13
Sioux Valley 34, Beresford 15
St. Thomas More 42, Douglas 6
Tea Area 40, Sioux Falls Christian 0
Vermillion 49, Todd County 14
Viborg-Hurley 38, Hanson 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
Britton-Hecla vs. Chester, ccd.
Colome vs. Wolsey-Wessington, ppd. to Oct 12th.
Dakota Hills vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ppd. to Oct 14th.
Kadoka Area vs. Philip, ppd. to Oct 12th.
Langford vs. Estelline/Hendricks, ppd. to Oct 14th.
Miller/Highmore-Harrold vs. Winner, ppd. to Oct 14th.
Sunshine Bible Academy vs. Hitchcock-Tulare, ppd. to Oct 14th.
State AA Girls Tennis
Sioux Falls
Friday's Final Results
TEAM SCORES: 1, Lincoln, 505; 2, St. Thomas More, 354; 3, O'Gorman, 331; 4, Brandon Valley, 315.5; 5, Watertown, 303; 6, RC Stevens, 189; 7, Aberdeen Central, 181.5; 8, Harrisburg, 134.5; 9, Washington, 96.5; 10, Roosevelt, 63; 11, Brookings, 0, RC Central, 0.
SINGLES
FLIGHT 1
Semifinals
• 1-Johana Brower (SFL) def. 5-Avery Summers (SFR), 6-2, 6-2
• 3-Tanna Lehfeldt (BRV) def. 2-Megan Fannin (WAT), 6-7(2), 6-1, 10-7
Placement matches
• 1st: 1-Johana Brower (SFL) def. 3-Tanna Lehfeldt (BRV), 6-4, 6-1
• 3rd: 5-Avery Summers (SFR) def. 2-Megan Fannin (WAT), 8-3
• 5th: 6-Katelyn Nesheim (SFW) def. 4-Ainsleigh Scott (STM), 8-6
FLIGHT 2
Semifinals
• 1-Ava Leonard (SFL) def. 4-Annabelle Schultz (BRV), 6-1, 6-2
• 3-Bridget Raymond (STM) def. 2-Megan Hauger (WAT), 6-0, 6-4
Placement matches
• 1st: 3-Bridget Raymond (STM) def. 1-Ava Leonard (SFL), 6-0, 4-6, 10-6
• 3rd: 2-Megan Hauger (WAT) def. 4-Annabelle Schultz (BRV), 8-5
• 5th: 5-Rima Jamous (OGO) def. 6-Mirra Frohling (ABC), 8-6
FLIGHT 3
Semifinals
• 5-Ella Barnard (OGO) def. 8-Rylie Nesheim (SFW), 7-5, 6-4
• 3-Vanessa Wittenberg (STM) def. 2-Raeanna Zink (WAT), 6-7(2), 6-1, 10-7
Placement matches
• 1st: 3-Vanessa Wittenberg (STM) def. 5-Ella Barnard (OGO), 6-3, 6-2
• 3rd: 2-Raeanna Zink (WAT) def. 8-Rylie Nesheim (SFW), 9-7
• 5th: 6-Anna Mueller (RCS) def. 1-Brita Quello (SFL), 9-7
FLIGHT 4
Semifinals
• 1-Alastrina Scott (STM) def. 4-Addy Jackson (BRV), 7-6(7-2),3-6, 10-8
• 2-Elle Dobbs (SFL) def. 3-Maya Jamous (OGO), 6-7(2), 6-1, 10-7
Placement matches
• 1st: 2-Elle Dobbs (SFL) def. 1-Alastrina Scott (STM), 6-2, 6-2
• 3rd: 3-Maya Jamous (OGO) def. 4-Addy Jackson (BRV), 8-4
• 5th: 7-Mary Allen (RCS) def. 5-Sadie Moran (WAT), 8-3
FLIGHT 5
Semifinals
• 1-Avery Blackman (SFL) def. 5-Josie Heyn (WAT), 6-3, 6-2
• 3-Grace Abdallah (OGO) def. 2-Marie Pelletier (BRV), 6-4, 6-3
Placement matches
• 1st: 1-Avery Blackman (SFL) def. 3-Grace Abdallah (OGO), 6-0, 6-0
• 3rd: 5-Josie Heyn (WAT) def. 2-Marie Pelletier (BRV), 8-4
• 5th: 6-Abby Sherrill (RCS) def. 4-Jennifer Appl (ABC), 8-4
FLIGHT 6
Semifinals
• 1-Sydney Breit (OGO) def. 5-Allison Rokusek (WAT), 6-2, 6-0
• 2-Katie Johnson (SFL) def. 3-Megan Thone (ABC), 6-1, 6-2
Placement matches
• 1st: 1-Sydney Breit (OGO) def. 2-Katie Johnson (SFL), 6-2, 6-2
• 3rd: 3-Megan Thone (ABC) def. 5-Allison Rokusek (WAT), 8-0
• 5th: 4-Tashlynne Badger (BRV) def. 7-Katelyn Denholm (STM), 8-3
DOUBLES
FLIGHT 1
Semifinals
• 1-J. Brower/A. Leonard (SFL) def. 4-T. Lehfeldt/A. Schultz (BRV), 6-3, 6-3
• 2-Ai. Scott/V. Wittenberg (STM) def. 3-M. Fannin/M. Hauger (WAT), 6-3, 5-7, 11-9
Placement matches
• 1st: 1-SFL def. 2-STM, 6-3, 7-5
• 3rd: 3-WAT def. 4-BRV, 8-5
• 5th: 6-O. Goetz/M. Frohling (ABC) def. 10-R. Nesheim/K. Nesheim (SFW), 8-6
FLIGHT 2
Semifinals
• 4-E. Hanson/E. Rangel (HAR) def. 1-B. Quello/E. Dobbs (SFL), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (0), 10-5
• 7-E. Barnard/M. Jamous (OGO) def. 3-A. Jackson/M. Pelletier (BRV), 2-6, 6-4, 12-10
Placement matches
• 1st: 7-OGO def. 4-HAR, 6-3, 6-4
• 3rd: 1-SFL def. 3-BRV, 8-2
• 5th: 2-Al. Scott/B. Raymond (STM) def. 8-S. Moran/R. Zink (WAT), 8-3
FLIGHT 3
Semifinals
• 5-A. Sherrill/M. Lundstrom (RCS) def. 1-E. Ringgenberg/A. Vogel (ABC), 4-6, 6-1, 10-5
• 3-A. Blackman/K. Johnson (SFL) def. 2-T. Badger/M. Jerke (BRV), 6-4, 6-2
Placement matches
• 1st: 3-SFL def. 5-RCS, 6-2, 6-2
• 3rd: 2-BRV def. 1-ABC, 8-6
• 5th: 4-G. Abdallah/S. Breit (OGO) def. 7-J. Heyn/E. Zink (WAT), 9-7