High School Football

Friday's Scores

Baltic 20, Parker 8

Belle Fourche 48, Spearfish 7

Bennett County 8, Pine Ridge 6

Brandon Valley 28, Sioux Falls Washington 7

Bridgewater-Emery 44, Garretson 0

Canistota-Freeman 32, Bon Homme 8

Canton 49, Tri-Valley 0

Castlewood 47, Great Plains Lutheran 14

Colman-Egan 44, Dell Rapids St. Mary 26

Corsica/Stickney 8, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Custer 62, Lead-Deadwood 41

Dell Rapids 30, Milbank 0

Deuel 52, Deubrook 6

Gayville-Volin 40, Centerville 34, 2OT

Gregory 49, Platte-Geddes 8

Hamlin 33, Arlington/Lake Preston 12

Howard 47, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Huron 15, Yankton 12

Irene-Wakonda 50, Avon 0

Kimball/White Lake 12, Burke 6

Lemmon/McIntosh def. Dupree, forfeit

Lennox 32, Dakota Valley 14

Madison 25, West Central 12

McCook Central/Montrose 32, Elk Point-Jefferson 28

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 38, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Parkston 32, Menno/Marion 0

Pierre 54, Brookings 6

Scotland 32, Alcester-Hudson 18

Sioux Falls Lincoln 18, Harrisburg 15

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 39, Watertown 13

Sioux Valley 34, Beresford 15

St. Thomas More 42, Douglas 6

Tea Area 40, Sioux Falls Christian 0

Vermillion 49, Todd County 14

Viborg-Hurley 38, Hanson 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

Britton-Hecla vs. Chester, ccd.

Colome vs. Wolsey-Wessington, ppd. to Oct 12th.

Dakota Hills vs. Clark/Willow Lake, ppd. to Oct 14th.

Kadoka Area vs. Philip, ppd. to Oct 12th.

Langford vs. Estelline/Hendricks, ppd. to Oct 14th.

Miller/Highmore-Harrold vs. Winner, ppd. to Oct 14th.

Sunshine Bible Academy vs. Hitchcock-Tulare, ppd. to Oct 14th.

State AA Girls Tennis

Sioux Falls

Friday's Final Results

TEAM SCORES: 1, Lincoln, 505; 2, St. Thomas More, 354; 3, O'Gorman, 331; 4, Brandon Valley, 315.5; 5, Watertown, 303; 6, RC Stevens, 189; 7, Aberdeen Central, 181.5; 8, Harrisburg, 134.5; 9, Washington, 96.5; 10, Roosevelt, 63; 11, Brookings, 0, RC Central, 0.

SINGLES

FLIGHT 1

Semifinals

• 1-Johana Brower (SFL) def. 5-Avery Summers (SFR), 6-2, 6-2

• 3-Tanna Lehfeldt (BRV) def. 2-Megan Fannin (WAT), 6-7(2), 6-1, 10-7

Placement matches

• 1st: 1-Johana Brower (SFL) def. 3-Tanna Lehfeldt (BRV), 6-4, 6-1

• 3rd: 5-Avery Summers (SFR) def. 2-Megan Fannin (WAT), 8-3

• 5th: 6-Katelyn Nesheim (SFW) def. 4-Ainsleigh Scott (STM), 8-6

FLIGHT 2

Semifinals

• 1-Ava Leonard (SFL) def. 4-Annabelle Schultz (BRV), 6-1, 6-2

• 3-Bridget Raymond (STM) def. 2-Megan Hauger (WAT), 6-0, 6-4

Placement matches

• 1st: 3-Bridget Raymond (STM) def. 1-Ava Leonard (SFL), 6-0, 4-6, 10-6

• 3rd: 2-Megan Hauger (WAT) def. 4-Annabelle Schultz (BRV), 8-5

• 5th: 5-Rima Jamous (OGO) def. 6-Mirra Frohling (ABC), 8-6

FLIGHT 3

Semifinals

• 5-Ella Barnard (OGO) def. 8-Rylie Nesheim (SFW), 7-5, 6-4

• 3-Vanessa Wittenberg (STM) def. 2-Raeanna Zink (WAT), 6-7(2), 6-1, 10-7

Placement matches

• 1st: 3-Vanessa Wittenberg (STM) def. 5-Ella Barnard (OGO), 6-3, 6-2

• 3rd: 2-Raeanna Zink (WAT) def. 8-Rylie Nesheim (SFW), 9-7

• 5th: 6-Anna Mueller (RCS) def. 1-Brita Quello (SFL), 9-7

FLIGHT 4

Semifinals

• 1-Alastrina Scott (STM) def. 4-Addy Jackson (BRV), 7-6(7-2),3-6, 10-8

• 2-Elle Dobbs (SFL) def. 3-Maya Jamous (OGO), 6-7(2), 6-1, 10-7

Placement matches

• 1st: 2-Elle Dobbs (SFL) def. 1-Alastrina Scott (STM), 6-2, 6-2

• 3rd: 3-Maya Jamous (OGO) def. 4-Addy Jackson (BRV), 8-4

• 5th: 7-Mary Allen (RCS) def. 5-Sadie Moran (WAT), 8-3

FLIGHT 5

Semifinals

• 1-Avery Blackman (SFL) def. 5-Josie Heyn (WAT), 6-3, 6-2

• 3-Grace Abdallah (OGO) def. 2-Marie Pelletier (BRV), 6-4, 6-3

Placement matches

• 1st: 1-Avery Blackman (SFL) def. 3-Grace Abdallah (OGO), 6-0, 6-0

• 3rd: 5-Josie Heyn (WAT) def. 2-Marie Pelletier (BRV), 8-4

• 5th: 6-Abby Sherrill (RCS) def. 4-Jennifer Appl (ABC), 8-4

FLIGHT 6

Semifinals

• 1-Sydney Breit (OGO) def. 5-Allison Rokusek (WAT), 6-2, 6-0

• 2-Katie Johnson (SFL) def. 3-Megan Thone (ABC), 6-1, 6-2

Placement matches

• 1st: 1-Sydney Breit (OGO) def. 2-Katie Johnson (SFL), 6-2, 6-2

• 3rd: 3-Megan Thone (ABC) def. 5-Allison Rokusek (WAT), 8-0

• 5th: 4-Tashlynne Badger (BRV) def. 7-Katelyn Denholm (STM), 8-3

DOUBLES

FLIGHT 1

Semifinals

• 1-J. Brower/A. Leonard (SFL) def. 4-T. Lehfeldt/A. Schultz (BRV), 6-3, 6-3

• 2-Ai. Scott/V. Wittenberg (STM) def. 3-M. Fannin/M. Hauger (WAT), 6-3, 5-7, 11-9

Placement matches

• 1st: 1-SFL def. 2-STM, 6-3, 7-5

• 3rd: 3-WAT def. 4-BRV, 8-5

• 5th: 6-O. Goetz/M. Frohling (ABC) def. 10-R. Nesheim/K. Nesheim (SFW), 8-6

FLIGHT 2

Semifinals

• 4-E. Hanson/E. Rangel (HAR) def. 1-B. Quello/E. Dobbs (SFL), 7-6 (6), 6-7 (0), 10-5

• 7-E. Barnard/M. Jamous (OGO) def. 3-A. Jackson/M. Pelletier (BRV), 2-6, 6-4, 12-10

Placement matches

• 1st: 7-OGO def. 4-HAR, 6-3, 6-4

• 3rd: 1-SFL def. 3-BRV, 8-2

• 5th: 2-Al. Scott/B. Raymond (STM) def. 8-S. Moran/R. Zink (WAT), 8-3

FLIGHT 3

Semifinals

• 5-A. Sherrill/M. Lundstrom (RCS) def. 1-E. Ringgenberg/A. Vogel (ABC), 4-6, 6-1, 10-5

• 3-A. Blackman/K. Johnson (SFL) def. 2-T. Badger/M. Jerke (BRV), 6-4, 6-2

Placement matches

• 1st: 3-SFL def. 5-RCS, 6-2, 6-2

• 3rd: 2-BRV def. 1-ABC, 8-6

• 5th: 4-G. Abdallah/S. Breit (OGO) def. 7-J. Heyn/E. Zink (WAT), 9-7

 

