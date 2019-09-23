FOOTBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week’s ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (21);3-1;112;1
2. SF Roosevelt (1);3-1;83;3
3. Harrisburg (1);4-0;74;4
4. SF Lincoln;3-1;47;5
5. SF O’Gorman;2-2;27;2
Receiving votes: Sioux Falls Washington 2.
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (23);4-0;115;1
2. Brookings;4-0;92;2
3. Mitchell;2-2;56;3
4. Yankton;2-2;48;5
5. Huron;2-2;29;4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 5.
CLASS 11A
1. Tea Area (17);3-1;107;1
2. Dell Rapids (6);4-0;94;2
3. Dakota Valley;3-1;72;3
4. Madison;2-2;40;4
5. SF Christian;2-2;15;5
Receiving votes: Canton 11, Tri-Valley 4, West Central 2.
CLASS 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (21);5-0;113;1
2. Winner (2);5-0;93;2
3. Webster Area;4-0;53;3
4. Mount Vernon/Plankinton;3-1;51;4
5. St. Thomas More;4-1;32;5
Receiving votes: Mobridge-Pollock 3.
CLASS 9AA
1. Bon Homme (21);5-0;112;1
2. Viborg-Hurley (2);4-0;94;2
3. Parker;4-0;62;3
4. Deuel;4-0;49;4
5. Baltic;3-1;28;5
CLASS 9A
1. Sully Buttes (14);4-0;103;1
2. Canistota/Freeman (8);5-0;98;2
3. Britton-Hecla (1);4-0;75;3
4. Kimball/White Lake ;4-0;38;4
5. Gregory;4-0;27;5
Receiving votes: Howard 4.
CLASS 9B
1. Colman-Egan (21);4-0;113;1
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (2);5-0;94;2
3. Wolsey-Wessington;2-2;58;4
4. Alcester-Hudson;4-1;49;5
5. Harding County;3-1;24;RV
Receiving votes: Herreid/Selby Area 5, Faulkton Area 2.
SDFBCA Polls
The South Dakota Football Coaches Association polls for the week of Sept. 23 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class and total points. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
CLASS 11AAA
1. Brandon Valley (20);146
2. SF Roosevelt (6);123
3. Harrisburg (9) ;105
4. SF Lincoln;878
5. O'Gorman;48
Others: SF Washington 18
CLASS 11AA
1. Pierre (35);175
2. Brookings;132
3. Yankton;80
4. Mitchell;62
5. Huron;50
Others: Sturgis 17, Spearfish 4
CLASS 11A
1. Tea Area (21)
2. Dell Rapids (8);118
3. Dakota Valley (4);96
4. Madison;87
5. Canton (1);25
Others: West Central 17, SF Christian 16, Tri-Valley 16, Lennox 7, Milbank 2
CLASS 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (16);152
2. Winner (19);147
3. St. Thomas More;55
4. Webster (1);53
5. Mt. Vernon/Plankinton;49
Others: McCook Central/Montrose 34, Mobridge-Pollock 20, Sioux Valley 12, Beresford 4
CLASS 9AA
1 Bon Homme (24);140
2. Viborg-Hurley (6);119
3. Deuel;71
4. Parker;50
5. Baltic;34
Others: Hamlin 10, Lemmon-McIntosh 6, Parkston 6, Arlington/Lake Preston 3, Platte-Geddes 3
CLASS 9A
1. Canistota-Freeman (18);130
2. Sully Buttes (7);104
3. Britton-Heccla (4);82
4. Gregory (1);62
5. Kimball/White Lake;29
Others: Howard 26, Warner 5, Burke 5, Timberlake 2, Phillip 2, Wall 2
CLASS 9B
1. Colman-Egan (23);137
2. Dell Rapids St. Mary (4);117
3. Wolsey-Wessington (3);77
4. Herreid/Selby Area;27
5. Alcester-Hudson;25
Others: Harding County 24, Faulkton Area 19, Langford Area 13, Colome 3
VOLLEYBALL
High School
South Dakota Media Polls
Here is the South Dakota Media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 16, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
CLASS AA
1. Watertown (10);8-1;80;t1
2. O'Gorman (6);8-1;75;t1
3. S.F. Washington (2);6-2;53;3
4. Aberdeen Central;5-0;39;4
5. Brandon Valley;7-2;21;5
Receiving Votes: R.C. Stevens (6-3) 2
CLASS A
1. S.F. Christian (14);7-6;81;1
2. Miller (4);4-0;74;2
3. Dakota Valley;7-1;56;4
4. McCook Central-Montrose;9-2;36;5
5. Hill City;8-0;9;RV
Receiving Votes: Parker (5-2) 7, Elk Point-Jefferson (4-1) 5, Groton (5-0) 1, Wagner (5-2) 1
CLASS B
1. Northwestern (18);10-0;90;1
2. Faulkton Area;9-1;59;3
3. Chester Area;5-2;49;4
4. Burke;9-1;36;RV
5. Warner;4-5;12;2
Receiving Votes: Kadoka Area (8-0) 11, Faith (7-2) 10, Ipswich (8-1) 3