{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20

Bennett County 33, Todd County 0

Beresford 38, Wagner 14

Bon Homme 34, Menno/Marion 12

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 7

Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 0

Brookings 40, Huron 0

Canistota 38, DeSmet 12

Chester 50, Avon 12

Colman-Egan 52, Gayville-Volin 0

Corsica/Stickney 22, Irene-Wakonda 19

Dell Rapids 7, Lennox 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Castlewood 27

Deuel 28, Hamlin 13

Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 6

Garretson 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Gregory 35, Burke 14

Groton Area 22, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 12

Harrisburg 26, Rapid City Central 20

Herreid/Selby Area 64, North Border 26

Hot Springs 32, Newcastle, Wyo. 2

Howard 43, Scotland 8

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 2

Jones County/White River 34, Kadoka Area 26

Kimball/White Lake 50, Lyman 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 6

Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26

McCook Central/Montrose 40, Flandreau 0

Milbank 42, Wahpeton, N.D. 12

Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

New Underwood 54, Rapid City Christian 0

Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Parker 26, Elkton-Lake Benton 0

Philip 50, Hill City 0

Potter County 28, Sunshine Bible Academy 20

Sioux Falls Christian 62, Pine Ridge 0

Sioux Falls Lincoln 39, Watertown 3

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 13

Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 0

Sisseton 6, Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 0, OT

Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12

Tea Area 21, Canton 14

Timber Lake 40, Faith 22

Tri-Valley 32, Sioux Valley 26

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14, Colome 12

Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 8

Vermillion 42, Belle Fourche 41, OT

Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0

Webster 41, Aberdeen Roncalli 21

West Central 42, Custer 28

Winner 46, St. Thomas More 20

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Yankton 49, Spearfish 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=

McLaughlin vs. Redfield/Doland, ccd.

High School Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 28-26, 18-25, 25-13, 25-12

Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-9, 25-19, 25-8

Rapid City Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21

Custer Tournament

Pool Play

Pool 1

Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-15

Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-10, 25-20

Pool 2

Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19

Lead-Deadwood def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-11

Douglas Early Bird Cross Country Meet 

Prairie Ridge Golf Course 

Friday 

Girls 5k - 1. Abby Cutler, Hill City, 18:30.4; 2. Mallory Delmont, Custer, 18:43.78 1 3. Hailey Uhre, Stevens, 19:10.13; 4. Lizzy Escalante, Hill City, 19:18.46; 5. Alissa Wieman, Douglas, 19:21.08; 6. Josie Dvorak, Custer, 19:21.80; 7. Jolie Dugan, Jones County, 19:40.02; 8. Brionna Holso, Stevens, 19:41.61; 9. Elise Unkenholz, Stevens, 19:42.21; 10. Kadense Dooley, Custer, 19:57.19; 11. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 19:57.66; 12. Jadyn Johnson, Spearfish, 20:02.70; 13. Kaci Cooper, STM, 20:26.61; 14. Lucia Vidas, Stevens, 20:37.90; 15. Nancy FalkenburgBrown, Custer, 20:41.58. 

Boys 5k - 1. Lucas Steiger-Olson, Stevens, 16:19.89; 2. Hayden Grosz, Stevens, 16:45.88; 3. Ethan Roberts, RC Christian, 16:47.60; 4. Cody Farland, STM, 16:49.93; 5. Keenan Urdiales, Spearfish, 16:52.97; 6. Jarek Glenn, STM, 16:58.57; 7. Alex Otten, Stevens, 17:16.48; 8. Liam Vidas, Stevens, 17:17.62; 9. Nate Andersen, Sturgis, 17:18.10; 10. Preston Drew, Custer, 17:18.67; 11. Ray Henderson, Sturgis, 17:42.09; 12. Taylor Tobias, Sturgis, 17:46.28; 13. Miles Ellman, Custer, 17:56.17; 14. Tucker Youngblood, Custer, 17:57.41; 15. David Tuttle, Pine Ridge, 18:00.23. 

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0