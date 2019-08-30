High School Football
Friday's Scores
Alcester-Hudson 22, Estelline/Hendricks 20
Bennett County 33, Todd County 0
Beresford 38, Wagner 14
Bon Homme 34, Menno/Marion 12
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Elk Point-Jefferson 7
Britton-Hecla 52, Waverly-South Shore 0
Brookings 40, Huron 0
Canistota 38, DeSmet 12
Chester 50, Avon 12
Colman-Egan 52, Gayville-Volin 0
Corsica/Stickney 22, Irene-Wakonda 19
Dell Rapids 7, Lennox 6
Dell Rapids St. Mary 44, Castlewood 27
Deuel 28, Hamlin 13
Florence/Henry 50, Deubrook 6
Garretson 21, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Gregory 35, Burke 14
Groton Area 22, Ellendale/Edgeley/Kulm, N.D. 12
Harrisburg 26, Rapid City Central 20
Herreid/Selby Area 64, North Border 26
Hot Springs 32, Newcastle, Wyo. 2
Howard 43, Scotland 8
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 42, Northwestern 2
Jones County/White River 34, Kadoka Area 26
Kimball/White Lake 50, Lyman 14
Lemmon/McIntosh 56, Newell 6
Madison 28, Dakota Valley 26
McCook Central/Montrose 40, Flandreau 0
Milbank 42, Wahpeton, N.D. 12
Mobridge-Pollock 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
New Underwood 54, Rapid City Christian 0
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 44, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Parker 26, Elkton-Lake Benton 0
Philip 50, Hill City 0
Potter County 28, Sunshine Bible Academy 20
Sioux Falls Christian 62, Pine Ridge 0
Sioux Falls Lincoln 39, Watertown 3
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 28, Brandon Valley 13
Sioux Falls Washington 35, Aberdeen Central 0
Sisseton 6, Milnor-North Sargent, N.D. 0, OT
Sully Buttes 64, Wall 12
Tea Area 21, Canton 14
Timber Lake 40, Faith 22
Tri-Valley 32, Sioux Valley 26
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14, Colome 12
Upton-Sundance, Wyo. 44, Lead-Deadwood 8
Vermillion 42, Belle Fourche 41, OT
Viborg-Hurley 50, Arlington/Lake Preston 0
Webster 41, Aberdeen Roncalli 21
West Central 42, Custer 28
Winner 46, St. Thomas More 20
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Yankton 49, Spearfish 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS=
McLaughlin vs. Redfield/Doland, ccd.
High School Volleyball
Friday's Scores
Volleyball
Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Stevens, 28-26, 18-25, 25-13, 25-12
Brandon Valley def. Spearfish, 25-10, 25-12, 25-20
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Standing Rock, N.D., 25-9, 25-19, 25-8
Rapid City Central def. Pierre, 25-17, 25-21, 16-25, 25-21
Custer Tournament
Pool Play
Pool 1
Newell def. Red Cloud, 25-22, 25-15
Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-10, 25-20
Pool 2
Hill City def. St. Thomas More, 15-25, 25-22, 25-19
Lead-Deadwood def. Todd County, 25-16, 25-11
Douglas Early Bird Cross Country Meet
Prairie Ridge Golf Course
Friday
Girls 5k - 1. Abby Cutler, Hill City, 18:30.4; 2. Mallory Delmont, Custer, 18:43.78 1 3. Hailey Uhre, Stevens, 19:10.13; 4. Lizzy Escalante, Hill City, 19:18.46; 5. Alissa Wieman, Douglas, 19:21.08; 6. Josie Dvorak, Custer, 19:21.80; 7. Jolie Dugan, Jones County, 19:40.02; 8. Brionna Holso, Stevens, 19:41.61; 9. Elise Unkenholz, Stevens, 19:42.21; 10. Kadense Dooley, Custer, 19:57.19; 11. Ramsey Karim, Custer, 19:57.66; 12. Jadyn Johnson, Spearfish, 20:02.70; 13. Kaci Cooper, STM, 20:26.61; 14. Lucia Vidas, Stevens, 20:37.90; 15. Nancy FalkenburgBrown, Custer, 20:41.58.
Boys 5k - 1. Lucas Steiger-Olson, Stevens, 16:19.89; 2. Hayden Grosz, Stevens, 16:45.88; 3. Ethan Roberts, RC Christian, 16:47.60; 4. Cody Farland, STM, 16:49.93; 5. Keenan Urdiales, Spearfish, 16:52.97; 6. Jarek Glenn, STM, 16:58.57; 7. Alex Otten, Stevens, 17:16.48; 8. Liam Vidas, Stevens, 17:17.62; 9. Nate Andersen, Sturgis, 17:18.10; 10. Preston Drew, Custer, 17:18.67; 11. Ray Henderson, Sturgis, 17:42.09; 12. Taylor Tobias, Sturgis, 17:46.28; 13. Miles Ellman, Custer, 17:56.17; 14. Tucker Youngblood, Custer, 17:57.41; 15. David Tuttle, Pine Ridge, 18:00.23.