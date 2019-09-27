{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Roncalli def. McLaughlin, forfeit

Arlington/Lake Preston 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12

Baltic 31, Hanson 16

Belle Fourche 50, Pine Ridge 0

Bon Homme 36, Kimball/White Lake 18

Brandon Valley 42, Watertown 28

Bridgewater-Emery 48, Flandreau 6

Britton-Hecla 14, Deuel 6

Brookings 49, Douglas 0

Burke 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Canton 31, Lennox 0

Chamberlain 32, Lead-Deadwood 20

Colman-Egan 60, Alcester-Hudson 0

Corsica/Stickney 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 16

Custer 62, Todd County 12

Dakota Valley 20, West Central 14

DeSmet 28, Castlewood 14

Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6

Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Beresford 26

Elkton-Lake Benton 38, Deubrook 12

Estelline/Hendricks 22, Centerville 14

Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Gayville-Volin 50, Avon 6

Gregory 47, Parkston 0

Groton Area 46, Redfield/Doland 6

Hamlin 49, Clark/Willow Lake 0

Harding County 62, Dupree 6

Hill City 37, Newell 14

Howard 51, Irene-Wakonda 0

Huron 35, Sturgis Brown 13

Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, North Border 8

Langford 37, Faulkton 8

Lemmon/McIntosh 42, Timber Lake 20

Marty Indian 51, Crazy Horse 0

Mitchell 45, Yankton 42

Mobridge-Pollock 27, Sisseton 20

New Underwood 40, Kadoka Area 0

Pierre 72, Spearfish 0

Rapid City Stevens 37, Sioux Falls Washington 34, 3OT

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Red Cloud 68, Little Wound 24

Sioux Falls Christian 55, Vermillion 23

Sioux Falls Lincoln 25, Aberdeen Central 13

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Rapid City Central 28

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Harrisburg 21

Stanley County 35, Wagner 7

Sully Buttes 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 0

Tea Area 27, Madison 21, OT

Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 6

Wall 21, Philip 0

Warner 49, Northwestern 21

Webster 46, Milbank 0

Winner 14, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6

Wolsey-Wessington 60, Platte-Geddes 20

High School Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Lakota Nation Invitational

Pool Play

Pool A

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-13

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Crow Creek, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Crazy Horse, 25-19, 25-9

Custer def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 11-25, 25-17, 25-16

Custer def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-8

Little Wound def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-21

Pool B

Pine Ridge def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-12

Red Cloud def. Lower Brule, 25-18, 25-16

Red Cloud def. Oelrichs, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13

Red Cloud def. Wyoming Indian, Wyo., 27-25, 25-20

High School Cross Country

Rapid City Invitational

Hart Ranch

Friday

Girls

Team Results - 1. Stevens, 57; 2. Custer, 62; 3. Laramie, 68; 4. Hill City, 137; 5. Thunder Basin, 141; 6. Sioux Falls Christian, 149; 7. Rapid City Central, 175; 8. Pierre TF Riggs,180; 9. Spearfish, 197; 10. St. Thomas More, 229.

Individual Results - 1. Abby Cutler, HC, 18:41.6; 2. Abigail Whitman, Lar, 18:47.3; 3. Sara Jones, LD, 18:51.7; 4. Mallory Delmont, Cus, 19:00.9; 5. Hailey Uhre, RCS, 19:07.3; 6. Hailey Jones, Moor, 19:10.9; 7. Alissa Wieman, Dou, 19:43.7; 8. Libby Berryhill, Lar, 19:54.6; 9. Meghan Hanson, TB, 19:56.3; 10. Lizzy Escalante, HC, 20:00.3; 11. Brionna Holso, RCS, 20:04.1; 12. Josie Dvorak, Cus, 20:04.3; 13. Delaney Kost, RCS, 20:08.3; 14. Kylee Bennett , RCS, 20:08.3; 15. Ramsey Karim, Cus, 20:16.4; 16. Brooke Dunham, TB, 20:17.1; 17. Taryn Whisler, SFC, 20:18.4; 18. Bryanna Kuhn, RCS, 20:20.4; 19. Jessica Lutmer, Pierre, 20:28.4; 20. Kadense Dooley, Cus, 20:33.4.          

Boys

Team Results - 1. Aberdeen Central, 39; 2. Stevens, 55; 3. Laramie, 91; 4. Sioux Falls Christian; 115; 5. Sturgis Brown, 168; 6. Campbell County, 188; 7. Pierre, 212; 8. Thunder Basin, 215; 9. St. Thomas More, 222; 10. Custer, 228; 11. Newcastle, 254; 12. Douglas, 321.   

Individual Results - 1. Mason Swingholm, Lar, 16:28.1; 2. Aaron Ryan, AC, 16:33.3; 3. Jonathan Burkhalter, Bis, 16:54.0; 4. Daniel Street, AC, 16:59.6; 5. Hayden Grosz, RCS, 17:02.2; 6. Isaac Engbers, SFC, 17:08.5; 7. Braik Hurm, CC, 17:11.8; 8. Jared Loecker, AC, 17:13.2; 9. Jarek Glenn, STM, 17:16.2; 10. Lucas Steiger, RCS, 17:17.9; 11. Liam Vidas, RCS, 17:18.0; 12. Sam Kjerstad , CC, 17:25.4; 13. Keenan Urdiales, Spear, 17:27.2; 14. Alex Otten, RCS, 17:29.0; 15. Luke Jacobs, AC, 17:30.7; 16. Josh Martin, AC, 17:31.8; 17. Nate Andersen, Stur, 17:32.7; 18. Hayden Schaffer, Pierre, 17:36.5; 19. Cody Farland, STM, 17:38; 20. Derrek VanderLeest, SFC, 17:38.3.

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0