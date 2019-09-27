High School Football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli def. McLaughlin, forfeit
Arlington/Lake Preston 56, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 12
Baltic 31, Hanson 16
Belle Fourche 50, Pine Ridge 0
Bon Homme 36, Kimball/White Lake 18
Brandon Valley 42, Watertown 28
Bridgewater-Emery 48, Flandreau 6
Britton-Hecla 14, Deuel 6
Brookings 49, Douglas 0
Burke 54, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Canton 31, Lennox 0
Chamberlain 32, Lead-Deadwood 20
Colman-Egan 60, Alcester-Hudson 0
Corsica/Stickney 46, Sunshine Bible Academy 16
Custer 62, Todd County 12
Dakota Valley 20, West Central 14
DeSmet 28, Castlewood 14
Dell Rapids 35, Tri-Valley 6
Elk Point-Jefferson 27, Beresford 26
Elkton-Lake Benton 38, Deubrook 12
Estelline/Hendricks 22, Centerville 14
Florence/Henry 58, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Gayville-Volin 50, Avon 6
Gregory 47, Parkston 0
Groton Area 46, Redfield/Doland 6
Hamlin 49, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Harding County 62, Dupree 6
Hill City 37, Newell 14
Howard 51, Irene-Wakonda 0
Huron 35, Sturgis Brown 13
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 44, North Border 8
Langford 37, Faulkton 8
Lemmon/McIntosh 42, Timber Lake 20
Marty Indian 51, Crazy Horse 0
Mitchell 45, Yankton 42
Mobridge-Pollock 27, Sisseton 20
New Underwood 40, Kadoka Area 0
Pierre 72, Spearfish 0
Rapid City Stevens 37, Sioux Falls Washington 34, 3OT
Red Cloud 68, Little Wound 24
Sioux Falls Christian 55, Vermillion 23
Sioux Falls Lincoln 25, Aberdeen Central 13
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 56, Rapid City Central 28
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 23, Harrisburg 21
Stanley County 35, Wagner 7
Sully Buttes 54, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Tea Area 27, Madison 21, OT
Viborg-Hurley 42, Parker 6
Wall 21, Philip 0
Warner 49, Northwestern 21
Webster 46, Milbank 0
Winner 14, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 6
Wolsey-Wessington 60, Platte-Geddes 20
High School Volleyball
Friday's Scores
Lakota Nation Invitational
Pool Play
Pool A
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Marty Indian, 25-13, 25-13
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Crow Creek, 25-22, 22-25, 25-19
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte def. Crazy Horse, 25-19, 25-9
Custer def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 11-25, 25-17, 25-16
Custer def. Marty Indian, 25-19, 25-8
Little Wound def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 25-15, 25-21
Pool B
Pine Ridge def. Red Cloud, 25-18, 25-12
Red Cloud def. Lower Brule, 25-18, 25-16
Red Cloud def. Oelrichs, 21-25, 25-17, 25-13
Red Cloud def. Wyoming Indian, Wyo., 27-25, 25-20
High School Cross Country
Rapid City Invitational
Hart Ranch
Friday
Girls
Team Results - 1. Stevens, 57; 2. Custer, 62; 3. Laramie, 68; 4. Hill City, 137; 5. Thunder Basin, 141; 6. Sioux Falls Christian, 149; 7. Rapid City Central, 175; 8. Pierre TF Riggs,180; 9. Spearfish, 197; 10. St. Thomas More, 229.
Individual Results - 1. Abby Cutler, HC, 18:41.6; 2. Abigail Whitman, Lar, 18:47.3; 3. Sara Jones, LD, 18:51.7; 4. Mallory Delmont, Cus, 19:00.9; 5. Hailey Uhre, RCS, 19:07.3; 6. Hailey Jones, Moor, 19:10.9; 7. Alissa Wieman, Dou, 19:43.7; 8. Libby Berryhill, Lar, 19:54.6; 9. Meghan Hanson, TB, 19:56.3; 10. Lizzy Escalante, HC, 20:00.3; 11. Brionna Holso, RCS, 20:04.1; 12. Josie Dvorak, Cus, 20:04.3; 13. Delaney Kost, RCS, 20:08.3; 14. Kylee Bennett , RCS, 20:08.3; 15. Ramsey Karim, Cus, 20:16.4; 16. Brooke Dunham, TB, 20:17.1; 17. Taryn Whisler, SFC, 20:18.4; 18. Bryanna Kuhn, RCS, 20:20.4; 19. Jessica Lutmer, Pierre, 20:28.4; 20. Kadense Dooley, Cus, 20:33.4.
Boys
Team Results - 1. Aberdeen Central, 39; 2. Stevens, 55; 3. Laramie, 91; 4. Sioux Falls Christian; 115; 5. Sturgis Brown, 168; 6. Campbell County, 188; 7. Pierre, 212; 8. Thunder Basin, 215; 9. St. Thomas More, 222; 10. Custer, 228; 11. Newcastle, 254; 12. Douglas, 321.
Individual Results - 1. Mason Swingholm, Lar, 16:28.1; 2. Aaron Ryan, AC, 16:33.3; 3. Jonathan Burkhalter, Bis, 16:54.0; 4. Daniel Street, AC, 16:59.6; 5. Hayden Grosz, RCS, 17:02.2; 6. Isaac Engbers, SFC, 17:08.5; 7. Braik Hurm, CC, 17:11.8; 8. Jared Loecker, AC, 17:13.2; 9. Jarek Glenn, STM, 17:16.2; 10. Lucas Steiger, RCS, 17:17.9; 11. Liam Vidas, RCS, 17:18.0; 12. Sam Kjerstad , CC, 17:25.4; 13. Keenan Urdiales, Spear, 17:27.2; 14. Alex Otten, RCS, 17:29.0; 15. Luke Jacobs, AC, 17:30.7; 16. Josh Martin, AC, 17:31.8; 17. Nate Andersen, Stur, 17:32.7; 18. Hayden Schaffer, Pierre, 17:36.5; 19. Cody Farland, STM, 17:38; 20. Derrek VanderLeest, SFC, 17:38.3.