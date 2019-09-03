High School Football
South Dakota Prep Polls
The South Dakota Prep Media football polls for the week of Sept. 3 are listed below, ranking the top-five teams in each class, record, total points and last week's ranking. First-place votes received are indicated in parentheses.
Class 11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (22);1-0;114;3
2. SF O'Gorman (1);1-0;88;2
3. SF Washington;1-0;56;4
4. Brandon Valley;0-1;55;1
5. SF Lincoln;1-0;29;5
Receiving votes: Harrisburg 3.
Class 11AA
1. Pierre (23);1-0;115;1
2. Yankton;1-0;90;2
3. Brookings;1-0;71;3
4. Mitchell;1-0;44;5
5. Huron;0-1;18;4
Receiving votes: Sturgis 4, Douglas 3.
Class 11A
1. Tea Area (22);1-0;114;1
2. Madison (1);1-0;91;3
3. SF Christian;1-0;53;4
4. Dakota Valley;0-1;40;2
5. West Central;1-0;32;5
Receiving votes: Dell Rapids 11, Canton 4.
Class 11B
1. Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan (22);2-0;114;1
2. Winner (1);2-0;91;3
3. Mount Vernon-Plankinton;1-0;67;4
T-4. St. Thomas More;1-1;26;2
T-4. Webster Area 2-0;26;RV
Receiving votes: Groton Area 15, Sioux Valley 4, McCook Central/Montrose 2.
Class 9AA
1. Bon Homme (22);2-0;113;1
2. Viborg-Hurley (1);1-0;86;3
3. Baltic 1-0;60;4
4. Parker 2-0;46;5
5. Deuel 1-0;37;RV
Receiving votes: Hamlin 3.
Class 9A
T-1. Sully Buttes (14);2-0;100;1
T-1. Canistota/Freeman (8);2-0;100;2
3. Britton-Hecla (1);1-0;69;3
4. Howard;2-0;49;4
5. Kimball/White Lake;2-0;17;5
Receiving votes: Gregory 8, De Smet 1, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 1.
Class 9B
1. Colman-Egan (15);2-0;104;2
2. Faulkton Area (4);1-0;81 3
3. Wolsey-Wessington (1);2-0;67;4
4. Dell Rapids St. Mary (3);2-0;62;5
5. Colome 1-1;24;1
Receiving votes: Corsica-Stickney 3, Harding County 2, Alcester-Hudson 1, Herreid/Selby Area 1.
High School Volleyball
S.D. Media Poll
Here is the South Dakota media volleyball poll for the week of Sept. 3, 2019. Teams are listed with first place votes in parenthesis, record, points and previous ranking.
Class AA
1. Watertown (15);5-0;83;4
2. O'Gorman;4-1;51;3
3. S.F. Washington (2);4-1;50;1
4. Brandon Valley 4-2;20;RV
5. Aberdeen Central 2-0 19 RV
Receiving Votes: Huron (4-1) 17, R.C. Stevens (1-1) 15
Class A
1. S.F. Christian (17);3-1;85 1
2. Miller;1-0;64;2
3. McCook Central-Montrose;4-1;48;3
4. Elk Point-Jefferson;1-0;29;4
5. Parker;2-0;21;5
Receiving Votes: Dakota Valley (1-0) 6, Winner (1-1) 1, Aberdeen Roncalli (1-1) 1
Class B
1. Northwestern (16);7-0;84;1
2. Warner (1);0-0;63;2
3. Chester Area;2-0;55;3
4. Faulkton Area;1-0;32;4
5. Faith;1-0;19;5
Receiving Votes: Burke (1-0) 1, Philip (1-0) 1.
Tuesday's Scores
Andes Central/Dakota Christian def. Bon Homme, 25-17, 27-25, 20-25, 26-24
Beresford def. Baltic, 25-17, 23-25, 29-27, 17-25, 15-11
Bridgewater-Emery def. Howard, 25-13, 25-15, 25-11
Burke def. Winner, 25-21, 25-19, 25-23
Chamberlain def. Stanley County, 25-22, 25-15, 24-26, 25-10
Colman-Egan def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-15, 25-16, 21-25, 25-17
Colome def. Crow Creek, 26-24, 25-13, 23-25, 14-25, 15-11
Corsica/Stickney def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-11, 25-12, 25-16
Dakota Valley def. Tri-Valley, 25-13, 25-23, 25-18
Dell Rapids St. Mary def. DeSmet, 28-26, 25-21, 25-20
Deubrook def. Arlington, 25-17, 20-25, 25-19, 23-25, 17-15
Douglas def. Custer, 25-17, 16-25, 15-25, 25-23, 16-14
Dupree def. McLaughlin, 25-15, 25-19, 25-19
Elk Point-Jefferson def. Dell Rapids, 27-25, 25-18, 25-18
Ethan def. Kimball/White Lake, 25-16, 25-21, 25-22
Faith def. Bison, 25-20, 25-14, 25-13
Faulkton def. Sully Buttes, 25-5, 25-17, 25-13
Freeman def. Irene-Wakonda, 25-22, 25-21, 25-19
Gayville-Volin def. Canistota, 22-25, 27-25, 25-13, 25-20
Great Plains Lutheran def. Hamlin, 25-21, 25-20, 25-23
Gregory def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 24-26, 25-12, 25-11
Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-19, 25-23, 25-21
Hanson def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-23, 25-15, 14-25, 25-21
Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. def. Lemmon, 25-10, 25-15, 30-28
Highmore-Harrold def. James Valley Christian, 15-25, 25-17, 21-25, 25-17, 15-10
Hill City def. Edgemont, 25-13, 25-13, 25-15
Huron def. Brookings, 25-15, 25-13, 25-8
Jones County def. Wall, 25-23, 25-19, 25-15
Langford def. Leola/Frederick, 25-9, 25-15, 25-17
Lead-Deadwood def. Hot Springs, 25-15, 25-12, 25-13
Madison def. Canton, 25-23, 25-23, 25-18
McCook Central/Montrose def. Chester, 25-19, 25-17, 25-21
Milbank Area def. Deuel, 25-15, 25-13, 25-11
Mitchell Christian def. Sunshine Bible Academy, 25-21, 25-23, 16-25, 25-18
Mobridge-Pollock def. Herreid/Selby Area, 25-21, 25-16, 25-20
New England, N.D. def. Harding County, 25-18, 25-18, 17-25, 25-16
Parker def. Sioux Valley, 25-7, 25-21, 25-15
Parkston def. Avon, 28-26, 25-17, 25-11
Pierre def. Mitchell, 25-14, 25-16, 31-33, 25-20
Platte-Geddes def. Todd County, 25-6, 25-17, 25-15
Redfield def. Hitchcock-Tulare, 16-25, 25-20, 26-28, 25-17, 15-10
Scotland def. Alcester-Hudson, 23-25, 24-26, 27-25, 25-19, 15-12
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-20, 25-19
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-23, 25-20, 25-27, 25-23
South Border, N.D. def. North Central, 25-10, 25-16, 25-20
Spearfish def. Red Cloud, 25-19, 27-25, 25-20
St. Thomas More def. Sturgis Brown, 22-25, 22-25, 25-20, 25-17, 15-13
Tea Area def. West Central, 25-17, 25-21, 24-26, 25-19
Timber Lake def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 21-25, 25-19, 25-19, 26-24
Tri-State, N.D. def. Florence/Henry, 25-12, 24-26, 25-14, 25-23
Tripp-Delmont/Armour def. Menno, 25-21, 25-21, 25-22
Vermillion def. Lennox, 10-25, 25-23, 25-23, 17-25, 15-13
Warner def. Webster, 25-21, 26-24, 25-13
Watertown def. Harrisburg, 25-22, 25-14, 25-15
Waubay/Summit def. Wilmot, 25-12, 25-18, 25-12
Wessington Springs def. Iroquois/Doland (VB), 25-11, 17-25, 27-25, 25-6
Wheaton/Herman-Norcross, Minn. def. Sisseton, 26-28, 16-25, 25-18, 25-22, 15-4
White River def. Lyman, 25-17, 25-19, 25-20
Senior Men's Golf League
Tuesday
Wayne Bordewyk 26, Jim Haddock 26, Jim Smith 27, Frank Thomson 27, Mark Bratek 28, Dennis Hanken 28, Ken McClain 28, Ed Wegner 28, Doug Magnuson 29, Bob Moore 29, Wes Broer 31, Jack Jacobs 31, D.J. Pfeifle 31, Dennis Baxley 34, Chuck Fyler 34, Frank Osborne 34, Tom Wilson 34, Bob Wood 34, Duane Day 35, Ron Hansen J. 35, Wayne Parks 35, Lee Shepherd 35, Dick McIntosh 36.
Arrowhead Ladies Day
“Club Championship Round 2 of 2”
Gross Leaderboard
1st 81-87: 167 Lisa Dorsey
90-89: 179 Cherie Brown
2nd 96-98: 194 Bev Kaiser
97-102: 199 Allison Hall
Net Leaderboard
64-71: 135 Lisa Dorsey
1st 70-69: 139 Cherie Brown
69-73: 142 Bev Kaiser
2nd 66-76: 142 Cathy Stebbins
Gross Skins
Lisa Dorsey – Par on 6 & 9
Cherie Brown – Par on 7, Birdie on 13, Bogey on 14
Linda Boland – Par on 11
Allison Hall – Par on 10
Cathy Stebbins – Par on 2
Bev Kaiser – Par on 3
Net Skins
Cherie Brown – Birdie on 7, Ace on 13, Eagle on 18
Bev Kaiser – Ace on 3, Birdie on 8
Lisa Dorsey – Birdie on 6 & 9
Linda Boland – Birdie on 11
Cathy Stebbins – Eagle on 2
Kim Viger – Birdie on 16