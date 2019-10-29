High School Football
Coaches Poll
11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (20);8-1;114
2. SF Lincoln (1);8-1;81
3. Brandon Valley (1);7-2;73
4. O'Gorman (1);7-2;55
5. Harrisburg (1);5-4;32
Others: SF Washington 4
11AA
1. Pierre (24);9-0;110
2. Brookings;8-1;96
3. Huron;5-4;70
4. Sturgis;4-5;31
5. Mitchell;4-5;28
Others: Yankton 13
11A
1. Dell Rapids (17);9-0;110
2. Tea Area (3);7-2;85
3. Canton (1);7-2;61
4. Madison (2);5-4;47
5. Lennox;5-4;30
Others: Dakota Valley 9, Tri-Valley 3
State Playoffs
Thursday
All Times Mountain
11AAA
Quarterfinals
#8 Watertown at #1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 p.m.
#5 Harrisburg at #4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5 p.m.
#Sioux Falls Washington at #2 Sioux Falls Lincoln 6 p.m.
#6 Rapid City Stevens at #3 Brandon Valley 5 p.m.
11AA
#8 ASpearfish at #1 Pierre 5 p.m.
#5 Mitchell at #4 Sturgis 5 p.m.
#7 Douglas at #2 Brookings 6 p.m.
#6 Yankton at #3 Huron 6 p.m.
11A
Quarterfinals
#8 West Central at #1 Dell Rapids 6 p.m.
#5 Madison at #4 Lennox 6 p.m.
#7 Tri-Valley at #2 Tea Area 6 p.m.
#6 Dakota Valley at #3 Canton 6 p.m.
11B
Quarterfinals
#8 Sioux Valley at #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7 p.m.
#5 McCook Central/Montrose at #4 Mobridge-Pollock 5 p.m.
#7 St. Thomas More at #2 Winner 5 p.m.
#6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at #3 Webster Area 6 p.m.
9AA Quarterfinals
#8 Platte-Geddes at #1 Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.
#5 Lemmon/McIntosh at #4 Hamlin 5 p.m.
#7 Jones County/White River at #2 Bon Homme 5 p.m.
#6 Baltic at #3 Deuel 6 p.m.
9A Quarterfinals
#8 Burke at #1 #1 Britton-Hecla 5 p.m.
#5 Howard at #4 Gregory 5 p.m.
#7 Warner at #2 Sully Buttes 6 p.m.
#6 Wall at #3 Canistoa/Freeman 6 p.m.
9B Quarterfinals
# 8 Irene-Wakonda at #1 Coleman-Egan 6 p.m.
#5 Scotland at #4 Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.
#7 Kadoka Area at #2 Harding County 5:30 p.m.
#6 Herreid/Selby Area at #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary 5 p.m.
All Nations Football Conference
Semifinals
#2W Little Wound at #1E Crow Creek
#2E Lower Brule at #1W Red Cloud
High School Volleyball
Tuesday's Scores
Avon def. Bon Homme, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16
Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17
Castlewood def. Flandreau, 25-4, 25-23, 25-14
Chester def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16
Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-20, 25-11, 25-10
Deubrook def. Baltic, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15
Dupree def. Jones County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15
Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15
Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10
Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23
Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6
Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19
Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14
Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12
Harding County def. Newell, 26-28, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20
Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16
Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-27, 15-4
Huron def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15
Ipswich def. Faith, 25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8
Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22
Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16
Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 23-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-7
Lennox def. Canton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20
Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18
New Underwood def. Bennett County, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20
North Central def. Northwestern, 25-7, 25-13, 25-8
Parker def. West Central, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19
Pierre def. Brookings, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21
Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14
Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15
Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14
Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-15, 25-8
Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-7, 23-25, 25-10
Scotland def. Menno, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 25-10
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20
Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13
St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20
Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-6, 25-9, 25-16
Timber Lake def. Crazy Horse, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12
Vermillion def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-13
Warner def. Langford, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21
Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19
Webster def. Redfield, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13
Yankton def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22
Mitchell Christian Triangular
James Valley Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-2, 25-14
James Valley Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12
Mitchell Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14
Wakpala Tournament (AIC)
Takini def. Wakpala, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 19-17