STM 1.jpg

Jake Goble and Trey Herrboldt make a stop early in the game last week for St. Thomas More as the Cavalier defense only allowed three points to the Huskies in a 23-3 win.

 Kent Bush Journal Staff

High School Football

Coaches Poll

11AAA

1. SF Roosevelt (20);8-1;114

2. SF Lincoln (1);8-1;81

3. Brandon Valley (1);7-2;73

4. O'Gorman (1);7-2;55

5. Harrisburg (1);5-4;32

Others: SF Washington 4

11AA

1. Pierre (24);9-0;110

2. Brookings;8-1;96

3. Huron;5-4;70

4. Sturgis;4-5;31

5. Mitchell;4-5;28

Others: Yankton 13

11A

1. Dell Rapids (17);9-0;110

2. Tea Area (3);7-2;85

3. Canton (1);7-2;61

4. Madison (2);5-4;47

5. Lennox;5-4;30

Others: Dakota Valley 9, Tri-Valley 3

State Playoffs

Thursday

All Times Mountain

11AAA

Quarterfinals

#8 Watertown at #1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 p.m.

#5 Harrisburg at #4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5 p.m.

#Sioux Falls Washington at #2 Sioux Falls Lincoln 6 p.m.

#6 Rapid City Stevens at #3 Brandon Valley 5 p.m.

11AA

#8 ASpearfish at #1 Pierre 5 p.m.

#5 Mitchell at #4 Sturgis 5 p.m.

#7 Douglas at #2 Brookings 6 p.m.

#6 Yankton at #3 Huron 6 p.m.

11A

Quarterfinals

#8 West Central at #1 Dell Rapids 6 p.m.

#5 Madison at #4 Lennox 6 p.m.

#7 Tri-Valley at #2 Tea Area 6 p.m.

#6 Dakota Valley at #3 Canton 6 p.m.

11B

Quarterfinals

#8 Sioux Valley at #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7 p.m.

#5 McCook Central/Montrose at #4 Mobridge-Pollock 5 p.m.

#7 St. Thomas More at #2 Winner 5 p.m.

#6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at #3 Webster Area 6 p.m.

9AA Quarterfinals

#8 Platte-Geddes at #1 Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.

#5 Lemmon/McIntosh at #4 Hamlin 5 p.m.

#7 Jones County/White River at #2 Bon Homme 5 p.m.

#6 Baltic at #3 Deuel 6 p.m.

9A Quarterfinals

#8 Burke at #1 #1 Britton-Hecla 5 p.m.

#5 Howard at #4 Gregory 5 p.m.

#7 Warner at #2 Sully Buttes 6 p.m.

#6 Wall at #3 Canistoa/Freeman 6 p.m.

9B Quarterfinals

# 8 Irene-Wakonda at #1 Coleman-Egan 6 p.m.

#5 Scotland at #4 Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.

#7 Kadoka Area at #2 Harding County 5:30 p.m.

#6 Herreid/Selby Area at #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary 5 p.m.

All Nations Football Conference

Semifinals

#2W Little Wound at #1E Crow Creek

#2E Lower Brule at #1W Red Cloud

High School Volleyball

Tuesday's Scores

Avon def. Bon Homme, 20-25, 25-20, 25-13, 25-16

Bridgewater-Emery def. Centerville, 25-10, 25-10, 25-17

Castlewood def. Flandreau, 25-4, 25-23, 25-14

Chester def. Arlington, 25-13, 25-13, 25-16

Corsica/Stickney def. Colome, 25-20, 25-11, 25-10

Deubrook def. Baltic, 25-16, 25-22, 25-15

Dupree def. Jones County, 25-17, 25-20, 25-15

Elkton-Lake Benton def. Dell Rapids, 25-11, 20-25, 25-21, 25-15

Ethan def. Platte-Geddes, 25-19, 25-13, 25-10

Faulkton def. Wolsey-Wessington, 25-19, 25-20, 25-23

Freeman def. Alcester-Hudson, 23-25, 25-22, 25-20, 23-25, 15-6

Garretson def. Colman-Egan, 25-19, 25-21, 25-27, 25-19

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waverly-South Shore, 25-22, 25-21, 25-14

Hamlin def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-19, 24-26, 25-18, 25-27, 15-12

Harding County def. Newell, 26-28, 26-24, 25-13, 25-20

Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 26-24, 25-20, 25-16

Hitchcock-Tulare def. Wessington Springs, 25-18, 22-25, 25-17, 25-27, 15-4

Huron def. Mitchell, 25-17, 25-18, 25-15

Ipswich def. Faith, 25-20, 23-25, 20-25, 25-19, 15-8

Irene-Wakonda def. Howard, 25-22, 25-21, 21-25, 25-22

Kimball/White Lake def. Tripp-Delmont/Armour, 25-18, 25-16, 25-16

Lemmon def. Cheyenne-Eagle Butte, 23-25, 15-25, 25-19, 25-23, 15-7

Lennox def. Canton, 25-17, 25-17, 25-20

Miller def. Highmore-Harrold, 25-23, 25-13, 25-14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton def. Sanborn Central/Woonsocket, 25-19, 20-25, 27-25, 25-18

New Underwood def. Bennett County, 25-19, 25-18, 25-20

North Central def. Northwestern, 25-7, 25-13, 25-8

Parker def. West Central, 25-15, 25-17, 25-19

Pierre def. Brookings, 13-25, 25-19, 25-21, 25-21

Pine Ridge def. St. Francis Indian, 25-14, 25-16, 25-14

Potter County def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-21, 21-25, 25-15

Rapid City Central def. Spearfish, 25-16, 25-12, 25-14

Rapid City Christian def. Hot Springs, 25-10, 25-15, 25-8

Rapid City Stevens def. Sturgis Brown, 25-15, 25-7, 23-25, 25-10

Scotland def. Menno, 25-11, 22-25, 25-15, 25-10

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-18, 25-23, 25-17

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-15, 25-12, 25-20

Sisseton def. Britton-Hecla, 25-16, 25-15, 25-13

St. Thomas More def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-12, 25-20

Sunshine Bible Academy def. Lower Brule, 25-6, 25-9, 25-16

Timber Lake def. Crazy Horse, 25-14, 25-9, 25-12

Vermillion def. Elk Point-Jefferson, 25-22, 25-20, 14-25, 25-13

Warner def. Langford, 25-11, 25-20, 22-25, 25-21

Watertown def. Brandon Valley, 25-17, 25-15, 25-19

Webster def. Redfield, 21-25, 25-19, 25-17, 23-25, 15-13

Yankton def. Tea Area, 25-19, 25-18, 25-22

Mitchell Christian Triangular

James Valley Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-7, 25-2, 25-14

James Valley Christian def. Mitchell Christian, 25-16, 25-18, 25-12

Mitchell Christian def. Freeman Academy/Marion, 25-14, 25-10, 25-14

Wakpala Tournament (AIC)

Takini def. Wakpala, 18-25, 25-20, 25-18, 18-25, 19-17

