High School football
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central 28, Rapid City Stevens 12
Arlington/Lake Preston 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13
Avon 26, Centerville 12
Belle Fourche 49, Spearfish 7
Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0
Brandon Valley 47, Rapid City Central 7
Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26, Elk Point-Jefferson 10
Brookings 27, Watertown 14
Canistota 54, Viborg-Hurley 6
Canton 28, Beresford 14
Clark/Willow Lake 58, Dakota Hills 7
Colman-Egan 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 16
Corsica/Stickney 54, Scotland 6
Dakota Valley 25, Tri-Valley 7
Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, DeSmet 20
Deubrook 14, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Deuel 46, Florence/Henry 6
Dupree 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 14
Eureka/Bowdle 48, Langford 14
Faith 34, Edgemont 6
Faulkton 22, Hitchcock-Tulare 14
Garretson 47, Hanson 6
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 28, Bennett County 6
Gregory 50, Rapid City Christian 0
Groton Area 21, Chamberlain 8
Hamlin 56, Great Plains Lutheran 6
Harding County 34, Herreid/Selby Area 22
Harrisburg 48, Douglas 0
Hot Springs 56, Custer 13
Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 57
Lead-Deadwood 58, Crow Creek 6
Madison 40, Vermillion 0
McCook Central/Montrose 21, Wagner 8
Milbank Area 45, Aberdeen Roncalli 26
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Flandreau 7
New Underwood 60, Newell 6
Parker 38, Menno/Marion 16
Parkston 38, Platte-Geddes 20
Pierre 34, Huron 7
Red Cloud 57, St. Francis Indian 0
Sioux Falls Christian 47, Sioux Valley 6
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 39, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Yankton 22
Sioux Falls Washington 49, Mitchell 12
Stanley County 14, Mobridge-Pollock 8
Sturgis 33, St. Thomas More 20
Sully Buttes 58, Warner 40
Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 14
Tea Area 40, Lennox 15
Timber Lake 52, Bison 0
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Burke/South Central 32
Waverly-South Shore 25, Tri-State 24
West Central 42, Dell Rapids 14
Winner 26, Valentine, Neb. 20
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Redfield/Doland 8
High School volleyball
Friday's Scores
Sioux Falls Roosevelt Triangular
Rapid City Stevens def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 27-29, 9-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-10
Rapid City Stevens def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21