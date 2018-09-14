Subscribe for 33¢ / day

High School football

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central 28, Rapid City Stevens 12

Arlington/Lake Preston 44, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 13

Avon 26, Centerville 12

Belle Fourche 49, Spearfish 7

Bon Homme 54, Lower Brule 0

Brandon Valley 47, Rapid City Central 7

Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 26, Elk Point-Jefferson 10

Brookings 27, Watertown 14

Canistota 54, Viborg-Hurley 6

Canton 28, Beresford 14

Clark/Willow Lake 58, Dakota Hills 7

Colman-Egan 50, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Colome 68, Gayville-Volin 16

Corsica/Stickney 54, Scotland 6

Dakota Valley 25, Tri-Valley 7

Dell Rapids St. Mary 30, DeSmet 20

Deubrook 14, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Deuel 46, Florence/Henry 6

Dupree 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 14

Dupree 30, Standing Rock, N.D. 14

Eureka/Bowdle 48, Langford 14

Faith 34, Edgemont 6

Faulkton 22, Hitchcock-Tulare 14

Garretson 47, Hanson 6

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. 28, Bennett County 6

Gregory 50, Rapid City Christian 0

Groton Area 21, Chamberlain 8

Hamlin 56, Great Plains Lutheran 6

Harding County 34, Herreid/Selby Area 22

Harrisburg 48, Douglas 0

Hot Springs 56, Custer 13

Howard 60, Irene-Wakonda 57

Lead-Deadwood 58, Crow Creek 6

Madison 40, Vermillion 0

McCook Central/Montrose 21, Wagner 8

Milbank Area 45, Aberdeen Roncalli 26

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 54, Flandreau 7

New Underwood 60, Newell 6

Parker 38, Menno/Marion 16

Parkston 38, Platte-Geddes 20

Pierre 34, Huron 7

Red Cloud 57, St. Francis Indian 0

Sioux Falls Christian 47, Sioux Valley 6

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 39, Sioux Falls Lincoln 7

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Yankton 22

Sioux Falls Washington 49, Mitchell 12

Stanley County 14, Mobridge-Pollock 8

Sturgis 33, St. Thomas More 20

Sully Buttes 58, Warner 40

Sunshine Bible Academy 55, Iroquois 14

Tea Area 40, Lennox 15

Timber Lake 52, Bison 0

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 40, Burke/South Central 32

Waverly-South Shore 25, Tri-State 24

West Central 42, Dell Rapids 14

Winner 26, Valentine, Neb. 20

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 14, Redfield/Doland 8

High School volleyball

Friday's Scores

Sioux Falls Roosevelt Triangular

Rapid City Stevens def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 27-29, 9-25, 25-15, 25-21, 15-10

Rapid City Stevens def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-14, 25-18, 25-21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Rapid City Central, 25-18, 25-19, 23-25, 25-18

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 25-14, 25-21, 25-21

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.