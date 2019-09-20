High School Football
Friday's Scores
Alcester-Hudson 26, Gayville-Volin 8
Baltic 54, Menno/Marion 20
Bon Homme 36, Hanson 0
Brandon Valley 48, Rapid City Central 6
Bridgewater-Emery 57, McCook Central/Montrose 35
Britton-Hecla 34, Florence/Henry 0
Brookings 22, Madison 9
Burke 54, Colome 14
Canistota 48, Irene-Wakonda 16
Canton 21, Huron 0
Custer 16, Belle Fourche 14
Dakota Hills 45, Great Plains Lutheran 7
Dakota Valley 31, Sioux Falls Christian 9
Dell Rapids 7, Mitchell 6
Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Avon 0
Deuel 47, Clark/Willow Lake 12
Edgemont 54, Bison 22
Hamlin 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 8
Harding County 38, Hill City 6
Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 22
Hitchcock-Tulare 28, Waverly-South Shore 21
Howard 50, Chester 0
Kimball/White Lake 36, Platte-Geddes 8
Langford 52, Northwestern 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 36, Faith 14
Lennox 50, Todd County 0
Little Wound 78, Takini 6
Lower Brule 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0
Lyman 58, Rapid City Christian 3
Marty Indian 26, St. Francis Indian 14
Milbank 17, Groton Area 0
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Chamberlain 21
New Underwood 34, Jones County/White River 18
Oelrichs 18, Crazy Horse 8
Parkston 45, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Pierre 52, Tea Area 27
Red Cloud 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6
Scotland 16, Centerville 6
Sioux Falls Lincoln 48, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 23
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37, Rapid City Stevens 12
Sioux Falls Washington 27, Watertown 16
Sioux Valley 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 21
Sisseton 34, Aberdeen Roncalli 30
St. Thomas More 46, Spearfish 0
Stanley County 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Timber Lake 55, Potter County 0
Viborg-Hurley 56, Corsica/Stickney 6
Wagner 20, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
Wall 35, Kadoka Area 14
Warner 42, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8
Webster 42, Redfield/Doland 6
West Central 27, Tri-Valley 8
Winner 54, Valentine, Neb. 14
Yankton 29, Vermillion 0
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Gordon/Rushville, Neb. vs. Bennett County, ppd. to Sep 21st.
Sturgis Brown vs. Douglas, ppd. to Sep 21st.
High School Volleyball
Friday's Scores
Rapid City Quadrangular
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 26-28, 15-11