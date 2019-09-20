{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Alcester-Hudson 26, Gayville-Volin 8

Baltic 54, Menno/Marion 20

Bon Homme 36, Hanson 0

Brandon Valley 48, Rapid City Central 6

Bridgewater-Emery 57, McCook Central/Montrose 35

Britton-Hecla 34, Florence/Henry 0

Brookings 22, Madison 9

Burke 54, Colome 14

Canistota 48, Irene-Wakonda 16

Canton 21, Huron 0

Custer 16, Belle Fourche 14

Dakota Hills 45, Great Plains Lutheran 7

Dakota Valley 31, Sioux Falls Christian 9

Dell Rapids 7, Mitchell 6

Dell Rapids St. Mary 56, Avon 0

Deuel 47, Clark/Willow Lake 12

Edgemont 54, Bison 22

Hamlin 48, Elkton-Lake Benton 8

Harding County 38, Hill City 6

Harrisburg 40, Aberdeen Central 22

Hitchcock-Tulare 28, Waverly-South Shore 21

Howard 50, Chester 0

Kimball/White Lake 36, Platte-Geddes 8

Langford 52, Northwestern 0

Lemmon/McIntosh 36, Faith 14

Lennox 50, Todd County 0

Little Wound 78, Takini 6

Lower Brule 52, Tiospa Zina Tribal 0

Lyman 58, Rapid City Christian 3

Marty Indian 26, St. Francis Indian 14

Milbank 17, Groton Area 0

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 56, Chamberlain 21

New Underwood 34, Jones County/White River 18

Oelrichs 18, Crazy Horse 8

Parkston 45, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6

Pierre 52, Tea Area 27

Red Cloud 58, Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 6

Scotland 16, Centerville 6

Sioux Falls Lincoln 48, Sioux Falls O'Gorman 23

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 37, Rapid City Stevens 12

Sioux Falls Washington 27, Watertown 16

Sioux Valley 28, Elk Point-Jefferson 21

Sisseton 34, Aberdeen Roncalli 30

St. Thomas More 46, Spearfish 0

Stanley County 48, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Timber Lake 55, Potter County 0

Viborg-Hurley 56, Corsica/Stickney 6

Wagner 20, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

Wall 35, Kadoka Area 14

Warner 42, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 8

Webster 42, Redfield/Doland 6

West Central 27, Tri-Valley 8

Winner 54, Valentine, Neb. 14

Yankton 29, Vermillion 0

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Gordon/Rushville, Neb. vs. Bennett County, ppd. to Sep 21st.

Sturgis Brown vs. Douglas, ppd. to Sep 21st.

High School Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Rapid City Quadrangular

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Rapid City Central, 25-21, 25-19, 25-20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Central, 25-19, 25-14, 25-20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Rapid City Stevens, 25-21, 25-23, 17-25, 26-28, 15-11

