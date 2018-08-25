Subscribe for 33¢ / day

High School Football

St. Thomas More 48, Spearfish 0

Watertown 40, Mitchell 19

Belle Fourche 18, Sturgis 15

High School Volleyball

Aberdeen Central def. Rapid City Central, 25-17, 25-17, 25-22

Burke def. Colome, 25-7, 26-24, 25-19

Chamberlain def. Mobridge-Pollock, 25-19, 25-20, 26-24

Dakota Valley def. Madison, 25-18, 25-19, 22-25, 25-21

Rapid City Stevens def. Pierre, 25-14, 25-18, 25-18

Alpha IV Tournament

Baltic def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 30-28, 25-16

Flandreau def. Baltic, 31-29, 25-18

Flandreau def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-14, 25-17

Tri-Valley def. Baltic, 25-19, 25-15

Tri-Valley def. Oldham-Ramona/Rutland, 25-19, 25-16

Tri-Valley def. Flandreau, 25-17, 25-17

Bennett County Triangular

Bennett County def. Stanley County, 25-22, 25-22, 25-16

Wall def. Stanley County, 25-16, 25-22, 25-16

Wall def. Bennett County, 25-27, 25-13, 25-10, 25-18

Canton Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Canistota def. Canton, 25-18, 23-25, 25-21

Canton def. West Sioux, Hawarden, Iowa, 25-23, 25-17

Pool B

Dell Rapids def. West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa, 25-24, 25-9

Dell Rapids def. Garretson, 25-11, 25-16

Dell Rapids def. Vermillion, 25-17, 25-12

Garretson def. Vermillion, 25-21, 25-27, 26-24

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Vermillion, 25-19, 25-19

West Lyon, Inwood, Iowa def. Garretson, 25-22, 25-9

Custer Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

New Underwood def. Custer, 25-21, 25-19

Rapid City Christian def. Edgemont, 25-21, 25-20

Rapid City Christian def. St. Thomas More, 27-25, 25-22

Pool B

Hill City def. Todd County, 25-15, 25-16

Hill City def. Pine Ridge, 25-19, 25-14

Lead-Deadwood def. Newell, 25-12, 25-11

Pine Ridge def. Lead-Deadwood, 25-17, 25-15

Estelline Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Dell Rapids St. Mary def. Wilmot, 21-25, 25-22, 25-22

Estelline/Hendricks def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-10, 25-11

Wilmot def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-21, 23-25, 25-18

Pool B

Hamlin def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-20, 25-21

Hamlin def. Waubay/Summit, 25-12, 25-18

Waubay/Summit def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-22, 25-21

Pool C

Great Plains Lutheran def. Colman-Egan, 25-21, 14-25, 25-18

Waverly-South Shore def. Colman-Egan, 25-10, 20-25, 25-19

Waverly-South Shore def. Great Plains Lutheran, 25-23, 25-20

Gold Tournament

Hamlin def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-20, 25-23

Waverly-South Shore def. Estelline/Hendricks, 25-15, 25-14

Waverly-South Shore def. Hamlin, 26-28, 25-22, 25-11

Silver Tournament

Great Plains Lutheran def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 25-18, 25-16

Great Plains Lutheran def. Waubay/Summit, 25-17, 26-24

Waubay/Summit def. Dell Rapids St. Mary, 22-25, 25-22, 25-21

Bronze Tournament

Colman-Egan def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-17, 25-13

Colman-Egan def. Wilmot, 25-19, 25-13

Wilmot def. Viborg-Hurley, 25-19, 25-18

Huron Invitational

Brandon Valley def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-23, 25-17

Brandon Valley def. Sturgis, 25-11, 25-18

Brandon Valley def. Mitchell, 25-20, 25-7

Brookings def. Douglas, 25-10, 25-10

Huron def. Sturgis, 25-12, 25-10

Huron def. Sioux Falls Lincoln, 25-23, 24-26, 25-23

Huron def. Brandon Valley, 25-21, 17-25, 25-22

Huron def. Douglas, 25-7, 25-21

Mitchell def. Douglas, 25-6, 25-13

Mitchell def. Brookings, 25-22, 25-13

Mitchell def. Sioux Falls O'Gorman, 25-22, 25-13

Sioux Falls Christian def. Sioux Falls Washington, 25-22, 26-24

Sioux Falls Christian def. Spearfish, 25-18, 25-11

Sioux Falls Christian def. Watertown, 25-19, 25-19

Sioux Falls Christian def. Brookings, 25-21, 25-15

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Sturgis, 25-19, 25-14

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Spearfish, 25-11, 25-11

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Brookings, 22-25, 25-19, 25-22

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Douglas, 25-8, 25-10

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Watertown, 10-25, 29-27, 25-23

Sioux Falls Washington def. Watertown, 25-22, 16-25, 26-24

Sioux Falls Washington def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-15

Sioux Falls Washington def. Sturgis, 25-21, 25-16

Watertown def. Spearfish, 25-5, 25-8

Milbank Invitational

Pool Play

Pool A

Langford def. Sioux Valley, 22-25, 25-15, 25-15

Milbank Area def. Sioux Valley, 25-16, 21-25, 25-23

Milbank Area def. Langford, 25-22, 14-25, 25-18

Pool B

Clark/Willow Lake def. Deuel, 22-25, 25-22, 25-7

Miller def. Deuel, 25-11, 25-19

Miller def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-14, 25-17

Pool C

Beresford def. Ipswich, 25-14, 25-15

Groton Area def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-13

Groton Area def. Ipswich, 25-22, 25-18

Gold Pool

Groton Area def. Milbank Area, 25-11, 18-25, 25-21

Miller def. Milbank Area, 22-25, 25-19, 25-12

Miller def. Groton Area, 25-18, 26-24

Silver Pool

Beresford def. Clark/Willow Lake, 25-20, 25-27, 25-14

Clark/Willow Lake def. Langford, 25-20, 25-14

Langford def. Beresford, 25-19, 25-13

Bronze Pool

Ipswich def. Deuel, 25-18, 25-23

Ipswich def. Sioux Valley, 25-19, 25-13

Sioux Valley def. Deuel, 23-25, 25-17, 25-20

Norfolk Invitational

Pool Play

Pool A

Hastings, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-6, 25-22

Norfolk, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-15, 25-15

Yankton def. South Sioux City, Neb., 25-21, 21-25, 25-13

Fifth Place

Columbus, Neb. def. Yankton, 25-19, 25-23

Parkston Tournament

Northwestern def. Wagner, 25-23, 25-15

Northwestern def. Parkston, 25-11, 25-15

Northwestern def. McCook Central/Montrose, 25-22, 25-23

Northwestern def. Arlington, 25-9, 25-14

Wagner def. Arlington, 25-22, 25-20

Wagner def. Parkston, 25-21, 25-21

Wagner def. McCook Central/Montrose, 26-24, 17-25, 27-25

Yellowstone Trail Conference Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Herreid/Selby Area def. Leola/Frederick, 25-16, 25-10

Leola/Frederick def. Wakpala, 25-13, 25-8

Leola/Frederick def. McLaughlin, 25-11, 25-11

Pool B

Eureka/Bowdle def. McIntosh, 25-16, 25-18

Potter County def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-15, 25-16

Potter County def. McIntosh, 26-24, 17-25, 25-15

Sully Buttes def. McIntosh, 25-20, 25-20

Sully Buttes def. Potter County, 25-17, 25-16

Sully Buttes def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-15, 25-20

First Round

Edmunds Central def. Leola/Frederick, 25-18, 25-15

Potter County def. McIntosh, 26-24, 17-25, 25-15

Sully Buttes def. Eureka/Bowdle, 25-15, 25-20

