{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Thursday's Scores

Class 11A

Championship

Canton 46, Lennox 8

Class 9AA

Championship

Viborg-Hurley 50, Bon Homme 24

Class 9A

Championship

Canistota-Freeman 46, Britton-Hecla 34

Class 9B

Championship

Colman-Egan 58, Herreid/Selby Area 6

High School volleyball

Thursday's Scores

Class AA

State Qualifier

Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 15-25, 29-27, 25-20

Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-22, 25-8, 25-13

Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 24-26, 22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 15-11

Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Rapid City Central, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-10

Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21

Watertown def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0