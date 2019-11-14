High School Football
Thursday's Scores
Class 11A
Championship
Canton 46, Lennox 8
Class 9AA
Championship
Viborg-Hurley 50, Bon Homme 24
Class 9A
Championship
Canistota-Freeman 46, Britton-Hecla 34
Class 9B
Championship
Colman-Egan 58, Herreid/Selby Area 6
High School volleyball
Thursday's Scores
Class AA
State Qualifier
Harrisburg def. Aberdeen Central, 25-22, 15-25, 29-27, 25-20
Huron def. Sturgis Brown, 25-22, 25-8, 25-13
Rapid City Stevens def. Brandon Valley, 24-26, 22-25, 29-27, 25-19, 15-11
Sioux Falls Lincoln def. Rapid City Central, 21-25, 25-12, 25-23, 25-21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman def. Mitchell, 25-16, 25-10, 25-8
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Brookings, 25-17, 23-25, 25-18, 25-10
Sioux Falls Washington def. Pierre, 25-16, 25-21, 25-21
Watertown def. Yankton, 25-12, 25-15, 25-12