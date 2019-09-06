{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Alcester-Hudson 44, Centerville 0

Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Baltic 52, Deubrook 0

Belle Fourche 28, Douglas 12

Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 36

Bridgewater-Emery 41, Sioux Valley 8

Britton-Hecla 52, Clark/Willow Lake 6

Brookings 29, Lennox 6

Burke 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 18

Canistota 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6

Chamberlain 55, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12

Chester 19, Irene-Wakonda 6

Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 60, Crazy Horse 0

Colman-Egan 50, Castlewood 0

Crow Creek 54, Little Wound 0

Custer 44, Spearfish 13

Dakota Hills 23, Florence/Henry 6

Dakota Valley 46, Yankton 34

Dell Rapids 42, Flandreau 0

Dell Rapids St. Mary 28, DeSmet 0

Deuel 41, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6

Dupree 44, Bison 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 33, Sisseton 6

Garretson 21, Beresford 13

Gregory 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14

Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0

Harding County 52, Faith 8

Harrisburg 28, Sioux Falls Washington 15

Herreid/Selby Area 42, Waverly-South Shore 26

Hot Springs 54, Todd County 8

Huron 33, Milbank 20

Kadoka Area def. Edgemont, forfeit

Kimball/White Lake 46, Parkston 20

Langford 59, North Border 14

Langford 59, North Border, N.D. 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 48, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0

Madison 34, Canton 21

McCook Central/Montrose 52, Stanley County 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 16, Wagner 0

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Parker 42, Hanson 20

Philip 46, Rapid City Christian 6

Pierre 46, West Central 6

Platte-Geddes 35, Colome 8

Rapid City Stevens 40, Watertown 12

Redfield 36, Aberdeen Roncalli 7

Scotland 22, Avon 6

Sioux Falls Christian 26, Mitchell 23

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 17

St. Francis Indian 58, Oelrichs 6

St. Thomas More 27, Sturgis Brown 8

Sully Buttes 58, Potter County 8

Tea Area 36, Vermillion 6

Tri-Valley 73, Pine Ridge 18

Viborg-Hurley 56, Menno/Marion 6

Warner 41, Faulkton 8

Webster 12, Groton Area 7

Winner 54, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0

High School Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16

Iroquois/Doland def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-13, 25-6

Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-15, 25-18

Gillette, Wyo. Tournament

Pool Play

Pool B

Rapid City Stevens def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-20, 25-18

Rapid City Stevens def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-13, 25-14

Rapid City Stevens def. Glenrock, Wyo., 25-19, 25-10

Pool E

Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-15

Rapid City Central def. Wheatland, Wyo., 25-10, 25-18

Rapid City Central def. Big Horn, Wyo., 25-11, 25-16

Pool F

Billings West, Mont. def. St. Thomas More, 27-25, 25-15

Newcastle, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 25-14, 25-10

St. Thomas More def. Laramie, Wyo., 25-12, 25-22

Southwest Minnesota Challenge

St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-9, 25-11

Consolation Quarterfinal

Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Burnsville, Minn., 25-18, 21-25, 15-6

Get Breaking News delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

richard.anderson@rapidcityjournal.com

You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0