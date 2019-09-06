High School Football
Friday's Scores
Alcester-Hudson 44, Centerville 0
Arlington/Lake Preston 20, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Baltic 52, Deubrook 0
Belle Fourche 28, Douglas 12
Bon Homme 37, Wolsey-Wessington 36
Bridgewater-Emery 41, Sioux Valley 8
Britton-Hecla 52, Clark/Willow Lake 6
Brookings 29, Lennox 6
Burke 48, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Canistota 58, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 6
Chamberlain 55, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 12
Chester 19, Irene-Wakonda 6
Cheyenne-Eagle Butte 60, Crazy Horse 0
Colman-Egan 50, Castlewood 0
Crow Creek 54, Little Wound 0
Custer 44, Spearfish 13
Dakota Hills 23, Florence/Henry 6
Dakota Valley 46, Yankton 34
Dell Rapids 42, Flandreau 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 28, DeSmet 0
Deuel 41, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 6
Dupree 44, Bison 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 33, Sisseton 6
Garretson 21, Beresford 13
Gregory 64, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 14
Hamlin 41, Great Plains Lutheran 0
Harding County 52, Faith 8
Harrisburg 28, Sioux Falls Washington 15
Herreid/Selby Area 42, Waverly-South Shore 26
Hot Springs 54, Todd County 8
Huron 33, Milbank 20
Kadoka Area def. Edgemont, forfeit
Kimball/White Lake 46, Parkston 20
Langford 59, North Border 14
Lemmon/McIntosh 48, Hettinger/Scranton, N.D. 0
Madison 34, Canton 21
McCook Central/Montrose 52, Stanley County 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 16, Wagner 0
Parker 42, Hanson 20
Philip 46, Rapid City Christian 6
Pierre 46, West Central 6
Platte-Geddes 35, Colome 8
Rapid City Stevens 40, Watertown 12
Redfield 36, Aberdeen Roncalli 7
Scotland 22, Avon 6
Sioux Falls Christian 26, Mitchell 23
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 35, Sioux Falls Lincoln 17
St. Francis Indian 58, Oelrichs 6
St. Thomas More 27, Sturgis Brown 8
Sully Buttes 58, Potter County 8
Tea Area 36, Vermillion 6
Tri-Valley 73, Pine Ridge 18
Viborg-Hurley 56, Menno/Marion 6
Warner 41, Faulkton 8
Webster 12, Groton Area 7
Winner 54, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 0
High School Volleyball
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-11, 25-16
Iroquois/Doland def. Flandreau Indian, 25-11, 25-13, 25-6
Winner def. Valentine, Neb., 25-20, 25-15, 25-18
Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
Pool Play
Pool B
Rapid City Stevens def. Scottsbluff, Neb., 25-20, 25-18
Rapid City Stevens def. Sheridan, Wyo., 25-13, 25-14
Rapid City Stevens def. Glenrock, Wyo., 25-19, 25-10
Pool E
Cheyenne East, Wyo. def. Rapid City Central, 25-15, 25-15
Rapid City Central def. Wheatland, Wyo., 25-10, 25-18
Rapid City Central def. Big Horn, Wyo., 25-11, 25-16
Pool F
Billings West, Mont. def. St. Thomas More, 27-25, 25-15
Newcastle, Wyo. def. St. Thomas More, 25-14, 25-10
St. Thomas More def. Laramie, Wyo., 25-12, 25-22
Southwest Minnesota Challenge
St. Michael-Albertville, Minn. def. Sioux Falls Roosevelt, 25-9, 25-11
Consolation Quarterfinal
Sioux Falls Roosevelt def. Burnsville, Minn., 25-18, 21-25, 15-6