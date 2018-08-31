Subscribe for 33¢ / day

High School football

Friday's Scores

Alcester-Hudson 26, Corsica/Stickney 14

Beresford 35, McCook Central/Montrose 0

Bon Homme 33, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Britton-Hecla 53, Tri-State 8

Canton 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 6

Castlewood 48, Estelline/Hendricks 7

Chamberlain 55, St. Francis Indian 0

Clark/Willow Lake 41, Waverly-South Shore 7

Colman-Egan 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14

Colome 62, Burke/South Central 12

Custer 41, Little Wound 12

Dakota Hills 20, Florence/Henry 6

Dakota Valley 57, Todd County 6

DeSmet 20, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 7

Dell Rapids 29, Vermillion 28

Deuel 60, Great Plains Lutheran 20

Elk Point-Jefferson 30, Flandreau 0

Eureka/Bowdle 36, Potter County 20

Faulkton 50, Northwestern 8

Gayville-Volin 56, Centerville 0

Groton Area 34, Sisseton 0

Hamlin 15, Webster 13

Harding County 40, Bison 0

Hill City 40, Edgemont 14

Hot Springs 44, Bennett County 0

Howard 22, Parker 12

Huron 25, Aberdeen Central 15

Irene-Wakonda 65, Chester 6

Kimball/White Lake 27, Parkston 12

Langford 34, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 14

Lead-Deadwood 45, Pine Ridge 14

Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Faith 20

Lennox 41, Tri-Valley 7

Lower Brule 30, Iroquois 0

Madison 43, Belle Fourche 7

Milbank Area 25, Redfield/Doland 8

Mitchell 28, Brookings 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 13

Pierre 28, Yankton 17

Rapid City Stevens 66, Spearfish 6

Subscribe to Breaking News

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Crazy Horse 0

Stanley County 28, Wagner 14

Sturgis 61, Douglas 27

Sunshine Bible Academy 22, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6

Tea Area 33, St. Thomas More 6

Timber Lake 76, Newell 6

Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Avon 6

Viborg-Hurley 52, Hanson 22

Wall 42, Rapid City Christian 6

Warner 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 6

Watertown 34, Rapid City Central 13

Winner 36, West Central 7

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Platte-Geddes 0

High School Volleyball

Friday's Scores

Aberdeen Central def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12

Gillette, Wyo. Tournament

Pool Play

Pool A

Rapid City Central def. Gering, Neb., 25-14, 25-14

0
0
0
0
0
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.

Sports Editor

Sports reporter for the Rapid City Journal.