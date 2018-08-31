High School football
Friday's Scores
Alcester-Hudson 26, Corsica/Stickney 14
Beresford 35, McCook Central/Montrose 0
Bon Homme 33, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Britton-Hecla 53, Tri-State 8
Canton 50, Aberdeen Roncalli 6
Castlewood 48, Estelline/Hendricks 7
Chamberlain 55, St. Francis Indian 0
Clark/Willow Lake 41, Waverly-South Shore 7
Colman-Egan 18, Dell Rapids St. Mary 14
Colome 62, Burke/South Central 12
Custer 41, Little Wound 12
Dakota Hills 20, Florence/Henry 6
Dakota Valley 57, Todd County 6
DeSmet 20, Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 7
Dell Rapids 29, Vermillion 28
Deuel 60, Great Plains Lutheran 20
Elk Point-Jefferson 30, Flandreau 0
Eureka/Bowdle 36, Potter County 20
Faulkton 50, Northwestern 8
Gayville-Volin 56, Centerville 0
Groton Area 34, Sisseton 0
Hamlin 15, Webster 13
Harding County 40, Bison 0
Hill City 40, Edgemont 14
Hot Springs 44, Bennett County 0
Howard 22, Parker 12
Huron 25, Aberdeen Central 15
Irene-Wakonda 65, Chester 6
Kimball/White Lake 27, Parkston 12
Langford 34, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 14
Lead-Deadwood 45, Pine Ridge 14
Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Faith 20
Lennox 41, Tri-Valley 7
Lower Brule 30, Iroquois 0
Madison 43, Belle Fourche 7
Milbank Area 25, Redfield/Doland 8
Mitchell 28, Brookings 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 48, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 13
Pierre 28, Yankton 17
Rapid City Stevens 66, Spearfish 6
Standing Rock, N.D. 50, Crazy Horse 0
Stanley County 28, Wagner 14
Sturgis 61, Douglas 27
Sunshine Bible Academy 22, Tiospa Zina Tribal 6
Tea Area 33, St. Thomas More 6
Timber Lake 76, Newell 6
Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 50, Avon 6
Viborg-Hurley 52, Hanson 22
Wall 42, Rapid City Christian 6
Warner 36, Hitchcock-Tulare 6
Watertown 34, Rapid City Central 13
Winner 36, West Central 7
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Platte-Geddes 0
High School Volleyball
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Central def. Spearfish, 25-13, 25-9, 25-12
Gillette, Wyo. Tournament
Pool Play
Pool A
Rapid City Central def. Gering, Neb., 25-14, 25-14