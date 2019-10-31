{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Thursday's Scores

Class 9AA

Quarterfinal

Bon Homme 55, Jones County/White River 0

Deuel 44, Baltic 20

Lemmon/McIntosh 46, Hamlin 30

Viborg-Hurley 66, Platte-Geddes 20

Class 9A

Quarterfinal

Britton-Hecla 48, Burke 6

Canistota-Freeman 44, Wall 13

Gregory 28, Howard 22

Sully Buttes 22, Warner 14

Class 9B

Quarterfinal

Colman-Egan 52, Irene-Wakonda 0

Harding County 38, Kadoka Area 26

Herreid/Selby Area 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38

Wolsey-Wessington 50, Scotland 0

Class 11AAA

Quarterfinal

Brandon Valley 52, Rapid City Stevens 21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 24, Harrisburg 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Watertown 14

Sioux Falls Washington 21, Sioux Falls Lincoln 6

Class 11AA

Quarterfinal

Brookings 52, Douglas 13

Huron 21, Yankton 6

Mitchell 35, Sturgis Brown 28

Pierre 103, Spearfish 0

Class 11A

Quarterfinal

Canton 50, Dakota Valley 6

Lennox 35, Madison 33

Tea Area 49, Tri-Valley 6

West Central 16, Dell Rapids 13

Class 11B

Quarterfinal

Bridgewater-Emery 33, Sioux Valley 0

McCook Central/Montrose 37, Mobridge-Pollock 8

Webster 29, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 22

Winner 36, St. Thomas More 13

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
