High School Football
Thursday's Scores
Class 9AA
Quarterfinal
Bon Homme 55, Jones County/White River 0
Deuel 44, Baltic 20
Lemmon/McIntosh 46, Hamlin 30
Viborg-Hurley 66, Platte-Geddes 20
Class 9A
Quarterfinal
Britton-Hecla 48, Burke 6
Canistota-Freeman 44, Wall 13
Gregory 28, Howard 22
Sully Buttes 22, Warner 14
Class 9B
Quarterfinal
Colman-Egan 52, Irene-Wakonda 0
Harding County 38, Kadoka Area 26
Herreid/Selby Area 48, Dell Rapids St. Mary 38
Wolsey-Wessington 50, Scotland 0
Class 11AAA
Quarterfinal
You have free articles remaining.
Brandon Valley 52, Rapid City Stevens 21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 24, Harrisburg 20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 49, Watertown 14
Sioux Falls Washington 21, Sioux Falls Lincoln 6
Class 11AA
Quarterfinal
Brookings 52, Douglas 13
Huron 21, Yankton 6
Mitchell 35, Sturgis Brown 28
Pierre 103, Spearfish 0
Class 11A
Quarterfinal
Canton 50, Dakota Valley 6
Lennox 35, Madison 33
Tea Area 49, Tri-Valley 6
West Central 16, Dell Rapids 13
Class 11B
Quarterfinal
Bridgewater-Emery 33, Sioux Valley 0
McCook Central/Montrose 37, Mobridge-Pollock 8
Webster 29, Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 22
Winner 36, St. Thomas More 13