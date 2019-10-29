High School Football
Coaches Poll
11AAA
1. SF Roosevelt (20);8-1;114
2. SF Lincoln (1);8-1;81
3. Brandon Valley (1);7-2;73
4. O'Gorman (1);7-2;55
5. Harrisburg (1);5-4;32
Others: SF Washington 4
11AA
1. Pierre (24);9-0;110
2. Brookings;8-1;96
3. Huron;5-4;70
4. Sturgis;4-5;31
5. Mitchell;4-5;28
Others: Yankton 13
11A
1. Dell Rapids (17);9-0;110
2. Tea Area (3);7-2;85
3. Canton (1);7-2;61
4. Madison (2);5-4;47
5. Lennox;5-4;30
Others: Dakota Valley 9, Tri-Valley 3
State Playoffs
Thursday
All Times Mountain
11AAA
Quarterfinals
#8 Watertown at #1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 p.m.
#5 Harrisburg at #4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5 p.m.
#Sioux Falls Washington at #2 Sioux Falls Lincoln 6 p.m.
#6 Rapid City Stevens at #3 Brandon Valley 5 p.m.
11AA
#8 ASpearfish at #1 Pierre 5 p.m.
#5 Mitchell at #4 Sturgis 5 p.m.
#7 Douglas at #2 Brookings 6 p.m.
#6 Yankton at #3 Huron 6 p.m.
11A
Quarterfinals
#8 West Central at #1 Dell Rapids 6 p.m.
#5 Madison at #4 Lennox 6 p.m.
#7 Tri-Valley at #2 Tea Area 6 p.m.
#6 Dakota Valley at #3 Canton 6 p.m.
11B
Quarterfinals
#8 Sioux Valley at #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7 p.m.
#5 McCook Central/Montrose at #4 Mobridge-Pollock 5 p.m.
#7 St. Thomas More at #2 Winner 5 p.m.
#6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at #3 Webster Area 6 p.m.
9AA Quarterfinals
#8 Platte-Geddes at #1 Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.
#5 Lemmon/McIntosh at #4 Hamlin 5 p.m.
#7 Jones County/White River at #2 Bon Homme 5 p.m.
#6 Baltic at #3 Deuel 6 p.m.
9A Quarterfinals
#8 Burke at #1 #1 Britton-Hecla 5 p.m.
#5 Howard at #4 Gregory 5 p.m.
#7 Warner at #2 Sully Buttes 6 p.m.
#6 Wall at #3 Canistoa/Freeman 6 p.m.
9B Quarterfinals
# 8 Irene-Wakonda at #1 Coleman-Egan 6 p.m.
#5 Scotland at #4 Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.
#7 Kadoka Area at #2 Harding County 5:30 p.m.
#6 Herreid/Selby Area at #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary 5 p.m.
All Nations Football Conference
Semifinals
#2W Little Wound at #1E Crow Creek
#2E Lower Brule at #1W Red Cloud