State Playoffs

Thursday

All Times Mountain

11AAA

Quarterfinals

#8 Watertown at #1 Sioux Falls Roosevelt 3 p.m.

#5 Harrisburg at #4 Sioux Falls O'Gorman 5 p.m.

#Sioux Falls Washington at #2 Sioux Falls Lincoln 6 p.m.

#6 Rapid City Stevens at #3 Brandon Valley 5 p.m.

11AA

#8 ASpearfish at #1 Pierre 5 p.m.

#5 Mitchell at #4 Sturgis 5 p.m.

#7 Douglas at #2 Brookings 6 p.m.

#6 Yankton at #3 Huron 6 p.m.

11A

Quarterfinals

#8 West Central at #1 Dell Rapids 6 p.m.

#5 Madison at #4 Lennox 6 p.m.

#7 Tri-Valley at #2 Tea Area 6 p.m.

#6 Dakota Valley at #3 Canton 6 p.m.

11B

Quarterfinals

#8 Sioux Valley at #1 Bridgewater-Emery/Ethan 7 p.m.

#5 McCook Central/Montrose at #4 Mobridge-Pollock 5 p.m.

#7 St. Thomas More at #2 Winner 5 p.m.

#6 Mt. Vernon/Plankinton at #3 Webster Area 6 p.m.

9AA Quarterfinals

#8 Platte-Geddes at #1 Viborg-Hurley 6 p.m.

#5 Lemmon/McIntosh at #4 Hamlin 5 p.m.

#7 Jones County/White River at #2 Bon Homme 5 p.m.

#6 Baltic at #3 Deuel 6 p.m.

9A Quarterfinals

#8 Burke at #1 #1 Britton-Hecla 5 p.m.

#5 Howard at #4 Gregory 5 p.m.

#7 Warner at #2 Sully Buttes 6 p.m.

#6 Wall at #3 Canistoa/Freeman 6 p.m.

9B Quarterfinals

# 8 Irene-Wakonda at #1 Coleman-Egan 6 p.m.

#5 Scotland at #4 Wolsey-Wessington 6 p.m.

#7 Kadoka Area at #2 Harding County 5:30 p.m.

#6 Herreid/Selby Area at #3 Dell Rapids St. Mary 5 p.m.

All Nations Football Conference

Semifinals

#2W Little Wound at #1E Crow Creek

#2E Lower Brule at #1W Red Cloud

