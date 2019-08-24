Football
South Dakota High School Scores
Saturday's Score
Faulkton 44, Hitchcock-Tulare 0
Friday's Scores
Aberdeen Roncalli 26, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Alcester-Hudson 44, Avon 0
Baltic 40, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Bon Homme 18, Platte-Geddes 8
Bridgewater-Emery 49, Wagner 0
Burke 46, Lyman 8
Canistota 44, Chester 0
Chamberlain 26, Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 6
Colman-Egan 55, Centerville 0
Colome 22, Corsica/Stickney 18
DeSmet 34, Clark/Willow Lake 0
Dell Rapids St. Mary 60, Estelline/Hendricks 18
Faith 50, Newell 0
Gregory 50, Gayville-Volin 0
Hamlin 44, Dakota Hills 16
Hanson 24, Menno/Marion 14
Howard 36, Castlewood 0
Ipswich/Edmunds Central 52, Potter County 28
Irene-Wakonda 39, Scotland 22
Kadoka Area 38, Rapid City Christian 0
Kimball/White Lake 44, Tripp-Delmont/Armour/Andes Central/Dakota Christian 6
Lead-Deadwood 39, Bennett County 0
Lemmon/McIntosh 52, Mott-Regent, N.D. 14
McCook Central/Montrose 39, Beresford 32
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 20, Elk Point-Jefferson 14
Northwestern 24, Sunshine Bible Academy 18
Oldham-Ramona/Rutland 32, Deubrook 14
Parker 28, Arlington 26
Philip 64, Bison 14
Sioux Valley 52, Redfield/Doland 36
Sisseton 34, Milbank 20
St. Thomas More 51, Hot Springs 0
Sully Buttes 42, Warner 14
Timber Lake 54, Dupree 0
Wall 29, Harding County 26
Webster 20, Garretson 0
Winner 44, Stanley County 6
Wolsey-Wessington 62, Parkston 36
College Football Scores
Saturday's Scores
EAST
Villanova 34, Colgate 14
SOUTH
Reinhardt 16, Webber International 6
Youngstown St. 45, Samford 22
Florida 24, Miami 20