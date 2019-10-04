High School Football
Friday's Scores
Arlington/Lake Preston 64, Baltic 20
Beresford 34, Flandreau 6
Bon Homme 23, Gregory 7
Britton-Hecla 40, Waubay 20
Brookings 41, Mitchell 7
Burke 54, Corsica/Stickney 14
Canistota 50, Castlewood 0
Canton 44, Todd County 0
Clark/Willow Lake 44, Waverly-South Shore 6
Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0
Crazy Horse 58, Red Cloud 0
Custer 41, Bennett County 0
Dell Rapids 28, Dakota Valley 7
Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Centerville 0
Deuel 46, Great Plains Lutheran 15
Douglas 14, Spearfish 0
Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Garretson 21
Faith 62, Edgemont 0
Faulkton 36, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 28
Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0
Hamlin 17, Florence/Henry 0
Hanson 26, Parkston 20
Harding County 66, Lemmon/McIntosh 26
Harrisburg 22, Watertown 14
Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Potter County 0
Hot Springs 51, Pine Ridge 8
Howard 38, DeSmet 6
Lower Brule 40, Marty Indian 14
You have free articles remaining.
Madison 26, Milbank 7
McCook Central/Montrose 37, Sioux Valley 36
Menno/Marion 20, Platte-Geddes 14
Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Stanley County 7
Newell 50, Bison 24
Parker 30, Deubrook 6
Philip 56, Jones County/White River 20
Pierre 55, Huron 20
Rapid City Christian 57, Hill City 6
Rapid City Stevens 32, Rapid City Central 27
Scotland 42, Gayville-Volin 6
Sioux Falls Lincoln 26, Brandon Valley 21
Sioux Falls O'Gorman 38, Sioux Falls Washington 20
Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Aberdeen Central 7
St. Thomas More 31, Belle Fourche 7
Sturgis Brown 18, Yankton 13
Sully Buttes 48, North Border 0
Sunshine Bible Academy 20, Colome 0
Tea Area 24, Lennox 0
Timber Lake 20, New Underwood 14
Tri-Valley 20, Sioux Falls Christian 14
Viborg-Hurley 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 6
Wagner 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0
Wall 27, Lyman 20
Warner 38, Langford 6
Webster 34, Mobridge-Pollock 12
West Central 27, Vermillion 6
Winner 28, Chamberlain 6
Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 32
Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Lead-Deadwood 0