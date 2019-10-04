{{featured_button_text}}

High School Football

Friday's Scores

Arlington/Lake Preston 64, Baltic 20

Beresford 34, Flandreau 6

Bon Homme 23, Gregory 7

Britton-Hecla 40, Waubay 20

Brookings 41, Mitchell 7

Burke 54, Corsica/Stickney 14

Canistota 50, Castlewood 0

Canton 44, Todd County 0

Clark/Willow Lake 44, Waverly-South Shore 6

Colman-Egan 52, Estelline/Hendricks 0

Crazy Horse 58, Red Cloud 0

Custer 41, Bennett County 0

Dell Rapids 28, Dakota Valley 7

Dell Rapids St. Mary 52, Centerville 0

Deuel 46, Great Plains Lutheran 15

Douglas 14, Spearfish 0

Elk Point-Jefferson 28, Garretson 21

Faith 62, Edgemont 0

Faulkton 36, Ipswich/Edmunds Central 28

Groton Area 26, Aberdeen Roncalli 0

Hamlin 17, Florence/Henry 0

Hanson 26, Parkston 20

Harding County 66, Lemmon/McIntosh 26

Harrisburg 22, Watertown 14

Hitchcock-Tulare 38, Potter County 0

Hot Springs 51, Pine Ridge 8

Howard 38, DeSmet 6

Lower Brule 40, Marty Indian 14

You have free articles remaining.

Become a Member

Madison 26, Milbank 7

McCook Central/Montrose 37, Sioux Valley 36

Menno/Marion 20, Platte-Geddes 14

Mt. Vernon/Plankinton 50, Stanley County 7

Newell 50, Bison 24

Parker 30, Deubrook 6

Philip 56, Jones County/White River 20

Pierre 55, Huron 20

Rapid City Christian 57, Hill City 6

Rapid City Stevens 32, Rapid City Central 27

Scotland 42, Gayville-Volin 6

Sioux Falls Lincoln 26, Brandon Valley 21

Sioux Falls O'Gorman 38, Sioux Falls Washington 20

Sioux Falls Roosevelt 45, Aberdeen Central 7

St. Thomas More 31, Belle Fourche 7

Sturgis Brown 18, Yankton 13

Sully Buttes 48, North Border 0

Sunshine Bible Academy 20, Colome 0

Tea Area 24, Lennox 0

Timber Lake 20, New Underwood 14

Tri-Valley 20, Sioux Falls Christian 14

Viborg-Hurley 58, Elkton-Lake Benton 6

Wagner 51, Miller/Highmore-Harrold 0

Wall 27, Lyman 20

Warner 38, Langford 6

Webster 34, Mobridge-Pollock 12

West Central 27, Vermillion 6

Winner 28, Chamberlain 6

Wolsey-Wessington 42, Kimball/White Lake 32

Woonsocket/Wessington Springs/Sanborn Central 20, Lead-Deadwood 0

Get News Alerts delivered directly to you.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
You must be logged in to react.
Click any reaction to login.
0
0
0
0
0